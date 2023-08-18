13 'Oppenheimer' Characters with Their Real-Life Counterparts

Anadolu Agency - Getty Images



Obviously, a great performance transcends how much you naturally look like a historical figure, but it's still fun to see how directors choose to cast films based on real life people. In Christopher Nolan's second historical film after 2017's Dunkirk, he is taking on the creation of nuclear weapons in America for Oppenheimer. It's based on J. Robert Oppenheimer's 2005 biography American Prometheus, and has garnered significant excitement due to Nolan's production ambitions for the films and apparent use of minimal VFX in the movie.

The film has a star-studded cast who are playing the people involved in one of the most significant events of the 20th century, and human history in general. Some of the greatest scientists in the world were involved in the Manhattan Project in some way including Oppenheimer himself, Enrico Fermi, Niels Bohr, and Albert Einstein. Here are some photos of the Oppenheimer cast plus the people they are portraying.

Cillian Murphy

Oppenheimer will be Murphy and Nolan's sixth collaboration, and Murphy's very first starring role in a Christopher Nolan film. The pair reportedly first met to see if Murphy would be a good fit to play Bruce Wayne/Batman in Batman Begins, but he was instead offered the role of the iconic villain Scarecrow.

Mike Marsland - Getty Images

J. Robert Oppeneimer

Murphy plays the film's namesake, J. Robert Oppenheimer. His scientific expertise was pivotal in the development of the atomic bomb as the director of the Manhattan Project's Los Alamos Laboratory in New Mexico. After developing the technology, Oppenheimer became an advocate for the international control of nuclear power to avoid further proliferation, and opposed the development of the second-generation nuclear bomb design: the hydrogen bomb.

Bettmann - Getty Images

Emily Blunt

Blunt is starring in her first Christopher Nolan film with this part. The actress has a ton of range and can hold her own in a period drama, fantasy world or elaborate science-fiction scenario. In this interview with People, Blunt recalled that the vibe on the set was "like being at camp!"

Gareth Cattermole - Getty Images

Katherine "Kitty" Oppenheimer

Blunt plays Kitty Oppenheimer (née Katherine Puening), a biologist who met Robert in 1939 while completing postgraduate research at UCLA, and married to her 3rd husband Stewart Harrison. After marrying in 1940, Kitty lived at the Los Alamos facility with Robert and their children. Her biological expertise also came in use as she helped health workers at Los Alamos assess the effect of radiation on participants' blood.

Historical - Getty Images

Matt Damon

The actor-director-writer has worked with Nolan once before on Interstellar as Mann, an astronaut the main crew discovers in cryosleep on a mysterious frozen planet. Along with doing great acting work recently, he was one of the screenwriters of Ridley Scott's The Last Duel with Ben Affleck and Nicole Holofcener.

Dominique Charriau - Getty Images

Lieutenant General Leslie Groves

Damon plays United States Army Corps of Engineers officer, Lieutenant General Leslie Groves. After overseeing the construction of the Pentagon, Groves became a director of the Manhattan Project, helping select research sites, secure materials and construct facilities needed by the scientists. As one of the military leads of the project, he was also in charge of intelligence regarding Germany's nuclear weapons project, and helped select the Japanese cities Hiroshima and Nagasaki as targets for the U.S.'s deadly nuke attacks.

Universal History Archive - Getty Images

Florence Pugh

Pugh plays Jean Tatlock, an American psychiatrist who had a romantic relationship with Oppenheimer before he married Kitty, which also rekindled during the marriage. Tatlock also introduced Oppenheimer to several Communist Party associates or sympathetic groups during their initial relationship in California. Pugh had a strong 2022 with The Wonder and Don't Worry Darling, and she will be appearing in Dune: Part Two later in 2023.

Tristan Fewings - Getty Images

Robert Downey Jr.

Downey took a brief break from acting after leaving the role of Tony Stark/Iron Man in the MCU, but he's back in a big way with this film. He was an awesome movie superhero but has also played classic characters like Sherlock Holmes, and even has an Oscar-nominated performance as Charlie Chaplin under his belt.

Tommaso Boddi - Getty Images

Lewis Strauss

Downey plays former Atomic Energy Board (AEC) chairman Lewis Strauss. Strauss served in the U.S. Navy Reserve during WWII, and he was reportedly frustrated over the secrecy of the Manhattan Project. Strauss joined the AEC in 1947 and had a lot of influence over America's nuclear strategy during the early Cold War. He distrusted Oppenheimer due to the physicist's Communist beliefs, and was the driving force of the 1954 AEC Personnel Security Board hearings that led to Oppenheimer's security clearance being revoked.

Bettmann - Getty Images

Josh Hartnett

Hartnett has historical film experience from Michael Bay's Pearl Harbor, and this is certainly a pretty different approach to the similar time period. He has more recently appeared in films like Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, and shows like Penny Dreadful and an episode of the new Black Mirror season.

Neil Mockford - Getty Images

Ernest Orlando Lawrence

Hartnett plays Ernest O. Lawrence, a nuclear physicist known as the inventor of the particle accelerator the cyclotron. His expertise in these machines brought him into the fold of the military during WWII, and his work on uranium-isotope separation advanced the development of the atomic bomb.

Historical - Getty Images

Rami Malek

Malek is fresh off wrapping up his incredible role as Elliot in Mr. Robot in 2019, as well as his Oscar-winning portrayal of Freddie Mercury for Bohemian Rhapsody.

Michael Buckner - Getty Images

David Hill (Left)

Malek plays physicist David L. Hill, who worked on the Manhattan Project at the University of Chicago's Metallurgical "Met" Lab. He was a signee of the Szilard Petition, a memo signed by 70 scientists and other workers calling on President Truman to perform a demonstration of the nukes for Japan instead of dropping them on cities.



Bettmann - Getty Images

Kenneth Branagh

This will be Branagh's third film with Nolan, and he is also a world-renowned actor-director with credits from excellent Shakespeare adaptations like Henry V, one of the first modern MCU films with Thor, and the recent Oscar winning film Belfast.

Variety - Getty Images

Niels Bohr

Branagh plays Niels Bohr, the renowned physicist who developed the Bohr model of the atom. He occasionally visited the Los Alamos Lab to consult on a few issues with the Manhattan Project, and became an advocate for international cooperation on the development of nuclear energy late in life.

Boyer - Getty Images

Benny Safdie

Safdie exploded on the scene along with his brother Josh with their films Heaven Can Wait, Good Time, and Uncut Gems. Along with co-directing these films, Safdie had a main role in Good Time, and has acted in other projects like Licorice Pizza and Stars at Noon.

John Lamparski - Getty Images

Edward Teller

Safdie plays Edward Teller, a Hungarian-American physicist who was an early Manhattan Project contributor. He gave a controversial testimony in Oppenheimer's AEC trial, where he referred to his former superior's actions as "confused and complicated" and supported the removal of his security clearance.

Historical - Getty Images

Dylan Arnold

Arnold has made a name for himself in dramas like Mudbound, joined an iconic horror franchise with Halloween Kills, and is now appearing in his first Christopher Nolan movie.

Gregg DeGuire - Getty Images

Frank Oppenheimer

Arnold plays Frank Oppenheimer, the younger brother of Robert who followed in his footsteps to become a physicist as well. He began working at Los Alamos in 1943, with responsibilities regarding uranium enrichment among others. His membership to the American Communist party was scrutinized in the late-40s, causing him to be blacklisted from any scientist or professor jobs for several years during the height of McCarthyism.

Denver Post - Getty Images

Danny DeFerrari

DeFerrari is a well-regarded character actor you may know from plenty of great films and shows. He played Bernie Madoff's son Andrew Madoff in the Madoff HBO miniseries from 2016, and his role in Shiva Baby was a great showcase of his comedic talents.

Ben Gabbe - Getty Images

Enrico Fermi

DeFerrari plays the Italian physicist Enrico Fermi, who contributed key breakthroughs to the Manhattan Project, including creating Chicago Pile-1, the world's first nuclear reactor. CP-1 was also the site of the first man-made nuclear chain reaction when it went critical in 1942. Fermi testified on Oppenheimer's behalf during his security hearings, and also opposed the development of the hydrogen bomb.

Fotosearch - Getty Images

Matthew Modine

This will be Modine's second film with Christopher Nolan, after he played a Gotham City police commissioner in The Dark Knight Rises. You may know Modine from his hit part in Stranger Things, but he's a veteran actor with credits like Stanley Kubrick's Full Metal Jacket.

Daniele Venturelli - Getty Images

Vannevar Bush

Modine plays Vannevar Bush, an engineer and administrator who was the head of the U.S. Office of Scientific Research and Development through much of WWII. Bush was a key advocate for the development of the atomic bomb and occasionally acted as a liaison to report Oppenheimer's progress to the President and other government officials.

Getty Images

Tom Conti

Conti is a respected stage and screen actor from Scotland. He has won a Tony Award in 1979 for his performance in Whose Line is it Anyway? and received an Academy Award nomination just a few years later for his starring role in Reuben, Reuben.

Gareth Cattermole - Getty Images

Albert Einstein

Obviously Einstein needs little introduction, but people may not be aware of the small but profound role he played in getting the Manhattan Project off the ground. He was asked to write a letter to Franklin Delano Roosevelt warning him of Nazi research into nuclear weapons and recommending the U.S. look into it as well. This letter was reportedly a key factor in motivating the U.S. to join the nuclear arms race. Einstein later referred to this choice as "the one great mistake in my life."

Fred Stein Archive - Getty Images

