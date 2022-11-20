13-year-old in stolen vehicle dies when it slams into concrete pillar, Texas cops say

Mitchell Willetts
·1 min read
Getty Images/iStockphoto

A teenage girl is dead after the stolen vehicle she was inside of crashed into a concrete pillar, Texas police said.

The vehicle, a silver 2023 Hyundai, was reported stolen at 3:35 a.m. on Nov. 20, the Beaumont Police Department said in a news release.

Officers headed to the scene of the auto burglary and arrived just as the suspects were fleeing, according to the release.

A short distance away, the driver lost control and slammed into a concrete pillar near Interstate 10, police said. Four people got out and ran on foot, though officers caught two of them.

Police found a fifth person, a 13-year-girl, dead inside of the vehicle, the release said.

The two remaining suspects have not been located.

An investigation is underway.

Beaumont is roughly 85 miles east of downtown Houston.

