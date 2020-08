The last time anyone saw London Gordon was around 3 a.m. Monday in her Boynton Beach home. The last time anyone talked to her was when she spoke with relatives 6 a.m. Monday.

Boynton Beach police want help finding her.

London is four-foot-nine and 128 pounds, and has brown eyes. She lives in the 3600 block of High Ridge Road.

She was last seen in a white shirt and gray jogging pants. Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.