13-year-old juvenile charged in fatal shooting outside Kroger in late June

A 13-year-old juvenile is facing charges in connection to a fatal shooting outside a Fort Worth Kroger grocery store.

The shooting occurred on the morning of June 22 around 7:41 a.m. at the Kroger located at 9144 Camp Bowie West Blvd.

Upon responding officers arrival at the scene, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.

The victim, later identified as 36-year-old Spenser Joseph Slavik, was taken to a local hospital where he underwent emergency surgery before he succumbed to his injuries.

At the scene after the shooting, police said they detained three male juveniles and that a 13-year-old was charged with murder.

The juvenile’s name or arrest warrant affidavit were not released due to his age.