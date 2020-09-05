13-year-old Igloolik boy who went missing while hunting has been found safe

A 13-year-old boy from Igloolik, Nunavut, who went missing while hunting this past Tuesday has been found.

Nunavut RCMP say the boy was found "safe and in good health" at around 6 p.m. ET Friday evening. He was found by the hunting party he had been with.

The boy was part of a nine-person caribou hunting party that travelled from Igloolik to Itiliq Cove. He didn't return to camp Tuesday night after staying out longer to hunt on his own.

In a short news release Friday evening, RCMP thanked Nunavut Emergency Management and Search and Rescue volunteers from Naujaat and Sanirajak, Nunavut.