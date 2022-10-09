13-year-old girl rescued after falling down gorge in New York state park, police say

A girl was rescued after falling into a gorge at a state park in New York, police said.

The girl, who local outlets WHAM and WHEC report is 13 years old, fell into the gorge at Letchworth State Park late in the morning on Saturday, Oct. 8, and was injured, according to a Facebook post from New York State Park Police.

Rescuers were called to the park and found the girl “150 feet down the slope,” police said.

Police did not say how the girl fell. McClatchy News reached out to the agency on Sunday, Oct. 9, for additional information and is awaiting a response.

Crews with the police department’s high angle rope rescue team “descended down” to the girl, placed her in a stokes basket and pulled her out of the gorge, according to police.

She was taken to a hospital for “further medical evaluation.” Police did not provide information on her condition.

Letchworth State Park is in western New York, about 60 miles southeast of Buffalo.

It boasts 66 miles of hiking trails and is “renowned as the ‘Grand Canyon of the East,’” according to the New York State Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation website.

“The Genesee River roars through the gorge over three major waterfalls between cliffs — as high as 600 feet in some places — surrounded by lush forests,” the website says.

