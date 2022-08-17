13-year-old girl injured in hit and run at school crosswalk near Sarasota, FHP says

A 13-year-old girl has critical injuries after a hit-and-run crash at a crosswalk near Osprey in Sarasota County, Florida Highway Patrol said Tuesday night.

It happened about 4:16 p.m. at the intersection of Bay Street and Old Venice Road.

The girl was on a bicycle crossing northbound on Old Venice Road at a crosswalk that had flashing yellow lights and yellow signage, FHP said in a news release.

A dark, silver sedan driving westbound failed to stop and hit the girl with the front of the car, and she ended up in the westbound travel lane.

The car has windshield and front-end damage, FHP said.

The Florida Highway Patrol is requesting anyone with information to call *FHP (*347) or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477.