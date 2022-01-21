13-year-old charged in shooting death of boy, 15

Police say Jordon Carter, 15, was the victim of a fatal shooting in East York this week. A 13-year-old is now charged with second-degree murder. (Toronto Police Service - image credit)

A 13-year-old boy is facing a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a 15-year-old in East York this week, police say.

At a news conference Friday morning, Toronto police identified the victim as Toronto teen Jordon Carter.

"Both families in this case are understandably devastated, we are supporting them in the best way that we can," said Det. Sgt. Rob Choi.

According to a news release, police were first called to the area of Gamble Avenue and Pape Avenue around 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 19 for reports of a shooting.

Officers found Carter in an apartment parking garage with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Life-saving measures were attempted, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

On Thursday, a 13-year-old boy was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. He cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, but was set to appear in court Friday morning.

Two firearms and ammunition have been seized in connection with the case, police say.

Choi provided few other details on the case, saying that it is still early in the investigation. The victim's family is also seeking privacy, he added.

Staff Supt. Lauren Pogue told reporters that any loss of life is traumatic for a community, but the ages of the victim and the accused here make it even harder.

"In this case, the involvement of two teen boys is almost unimaginable — and as a community, we should be devastated," she said.

Officers will do everything they can to track down where the guns involved came from, she said, but it has been their experience that the majority of them are coming in from the United States.