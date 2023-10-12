13-Year-Old Boy Gets Hit by a Deer While Riding His Bike After Chain Collision with Car

The teen sustained minor injuries in the incident, which happened on Tuesday night near a wooded area in Hackettstown, New Jersey

A teenager is recovering after a deer hit his bike in a freak accident in New Jersey, authorities said.

The 13-year-old boy was riding his bike near a wooded area in Hackettstown at around 7 p.m. on Tuesday when a deer darted out onto the roadway, according to a news release from the Hackettstown Police Department obtained by PEOPLE.

Police responded to the 600 block of Willow Grove Street near Hackettstown Medical Center and Hackettstown Senior Housing and found the teen, who had collided with the deer after a vehicle hit the animal, police said.

The teen sustained minor injuries in the incident and refused medical attention, police said, noting that his bike was damaged.

The car left the scene of the accident, reported Lehigh Valley Live.

Local police are now cautioning drivers and others near roadways to be aware of the hazards related to deer.

Authorities are asking motorists to slow down and watch for “possible sudden movement,” watch for Deer Crossing signs, and to use high beams after dark if there are no other oncoming vehicles.

Additionally, Hackettstown police advise drivers not to swerve if a collision appears inevitable.

Last month, a New Jersey motorist also avoided major injuries in an accident involving a deer.



A deer fell from a highway overpass on New Jersey’s Route 3 into a car on Route 21, breaking the car’s windshield and landing in the driver’s lap, police told ABC affiliate WABC-TV.

The impact from the deer caused the car to strike a concrete barrier and crash into another vehicle traveling southbound, police also told the outlet.

Police told WABC-TV that the driver only suffered minor injuries from the incident.



