13-Year-Old Boy Dies After Tetherball Rope Found Around Neck

Authorities said the boy, identified in a GoFundMe as Maximus Knight, was working in a corn maze when his family noticed he was missing

gofundme A photo of the Knight Family from a GoFundMe page

A 13-year-old boy in Utah died after he was found with a tetherball rope around his neck, according to authorities.

The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office said that the teen was helping to clean up on Saturday at a corn maze in Venice, Utah, local Fox affiliate KSTU-TV reported. The boy’s family searched for him after they noticed he was missing, per KSL.com.

The sheriff’s office said that the boy was later found with a rope from a tetherball pole around his neck. At the time, he was neither breathing nor had a pulse, local ABC affiliate KTVX-TV reported. An EMS crew arrived, and the boy’s pulse was later restored.

The boy was transported to a local hospital and then transferred to another location for additional care where he later died, reported KSTU.

In a statement to KSL.com, Sevier County Sheriff Nathan Curtis said that there was no indication of foul play or suspicious activity, and that what happened on Saturday is believed to be an accident.

PEOPLE reached out to the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday for additional information, but did not receive an immediate response.

A GoFundMe created by the boy’s aunt identified the 13-year-old as Maximus Knight.

“Maximus was a beautiful, sweet and loving child who brought so much joy to his family and to his community," wrote Laurie Ann Thor in the fundraiser description. “The youngest of his family, Maximus made every effort to impress his big brothers and care for those around him. Our hearts are broken as we struggle to make sense of this tragedy. We will forever mourn his passing.

“Residing in Venice (Richfield), Utah, the Knight family has shown devotion to their community," the tribute continued. "As [a] labor of love, the Knight family brought joy and togetherness to many with their family corn maze. Maximus was actively involved with the family corn maze and with his community.”

The GoFundMe, according to Thor, will raise funds for emergency medical care and funeral expenses. As of Tuesday morning, it has generated over $20,000 of a $50,000 goal.

PEOPLE contacted Thor for additional comment, but did not receive an immediate response.



