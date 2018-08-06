13 North Carolina players to serve in-season suspensions for selling team-issued shoes

North Carolina quarterback Chazz Surratt is one of nine players suspended for four games in 2018. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Over a dozen North Carolina football players will be suspended during the 2018 season for selling shoes that came from the football program.

According to the school, OL Brian Anderson, DL Malik Carney, WR Beau Corrales, DE Tomon Fox, DE Tyrone Hopper, OL Quiron Johnson, LB Malik Robinson, QB Chazz Surratt and OL Jordan Tucker have all been suspended four games. DB Greg Ross and TB Tre Shaw have been suspended two games and QB Jack Davidson and OL Jonah Melton will be suspended for one game.

Selling team-issued gear is against NCAA rules. UNC says it’s a secondary NCAA violation.

“I am certainly upset by our players’ actions and how their choices reflect on them, our program and the University,” coach Larry Fedora said in a statement. “These young men knew the rules and are being held responsible for the poor choices they have made. Accountability is an important core principle in tis program. We will learn from this and aim to do better in the future.”

Two suspensions will be staggered.

Because so many defensive linemen are on the suspended list, the suspension of Malik Carney and Tomon Fox — both projected starters — will be staggered. The NCAA approved Carney being suspended for games Nos. 2, 3, 4 and 6 while Fox will be suspended for games Nos. 6-9.

Every other player will be suspended at the start of the season.

Surratt became team’s primary QB in 2017

Surratt took over for the ineffective Brandon Harris in 2017 and played until he was injured against Miami. He was 107-183 passing for 1,342 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions in 2017. He entered the 2018 season as the projected starter but the starting opportunity will now likely go to Nathan Elliott. Elliott was 75-146 passing for 925 yards, 10 touchdowns and five picks a year ago.

North Carolina opens the season at Cal on Sept. 1 before playing at East Carolina on Sept. 8.

