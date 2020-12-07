13 new COVID cases in Singapore, all imported

A coronavirus disease swab test robot called SwabBot performs a self-administered nasal swab on a man during a demonstration in Singapore on 25 September, 2020. (PHOTO: Reuters)

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed 13 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore on Monday (7 December), taking the country’s total case count to 58,273.

All 13 new cases are imported, marking the second day in a row with no new local transmissions. They were placed on the stay-home notice or isolated upon their arrival here.

More details will be provided later at night, said the MOH.

This story will be updated later.

99% of total cases have recovered

With two more patients discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities on Sunday, 58,160 cases – or 99.8 per cent of the total – have fully recovered from the infection.

Most of the 27 hospitalised cases are stable or improving, and none are in the intensive care unit.

A total of 44 patients – with mild symptoms or are clinically well but still test positive – are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

Apart from 29 patients who have died from COVID-19 complications, 15 others who tested positive for the virus were determined to have died from unrelated causes, including three whose deaths were attributed to a heart attack and another four, whose deaths were attributed to coronary heart disease.

