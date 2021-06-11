‘13: The Musical’: Rhea Perlman, Josh Peck & Peter Hermann Round Out Cast Of Netflix Pic

EXCLUSIVE: And the dance card is full. Rhea Perlman (Matilda, Cheers), Josh Peck (Turner & Hooch, The Wackness) and Peter Hermann (Younger, Law & Order: SVU) have joined 13: The Musical, rounding out the cast of Netflix’s feature adaptation of the Broadway show.

It follows 12-year-old Evan Goldman (Eli Golden) as he moves from New York City to small-town Indiana and must grapple with his parents’ divorce, prepare for his pending Bar Mitzvah and navigate the complicated social circles of a new school.

Production is underway on 13: The Musical, which is produced by Neil Meron with Tamra Davis directing and Tony winner Robert Horn adapting the script off the book he co-wrote with Dan Elish.

No details about Perlman, Peck or Hermann’s roles, but they join a cast that includes Gabriella Uhl, JD McCrary, Frankie McNellis, Lindsey Blackwell, Jonathan Lengel, Ramon Reed, Nolen Dubuc, Luke Islam, Shechinah Mpumlwana, Kayleigh Cerezo, Wyatt Moss, Liam Wignall, Khiyla Aynne and Debra Messing.

Three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown, who served as the composer and lyricist on the original musical, is also composing new music for the feature here. EPs are Davis, Brown, Horn, Mark Nicholson and Bob Boyett. Jamal Sims is choreographer, and Harvey Mason Jr. is executive music producer.

