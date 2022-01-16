13 movie mistakes that greatly improved their scenes

Christopher Hooton
·9 min read

Films are complex beasts with so many moving parts that mistakes are unavoidable. Even the blockbusters with the biggest budgets and most sets of eyes on them routinely make it to cinemas with a few errors, especially when it comes to continuity.

From fluffed lines to errant extras, numerous mistakes have to be corrected on set (or, increasingly, in the editing suite) but occasionally they can bring a new and welcome quality to a scene.

Here we look at some of the unplanned and unwanted events that directors decided to keep in the final cut.

“I’m walkin’ here!” – Midnight Cowboy‘s taxi cab was a real one and nearly ran Dustin Hoffman over

One of cinema’s most iconic lines was the result of an accident on set. Midnight Cowboy didn’t have a permit to close down a busy New York City street for Jon Voight and Hoffman’s long walk down the sidewalk, so they tried to shoot it “on the fly” using hidden cameras stationed in a van across the street.

After 15 takes, they finally had one going that wasn’t upset by pedestrians or other real world elements, but then a taxi ran a red light, very nearly knocking Hoffman and Voight down as they crossed the street.

“I guess the brain works so quickly,” Hoffman recalled to Vanity Fair, “It said, in a split of a second, ‘Don’t go out of character.’” Thus Hoffman managed to get out the now iconic words “I’m walkin’ here,” when what he meant was “we’re shooting here”. Seeing how Hoffman handled the near collision, Voight managed not to break character too. “[Director John] Schlesinger started laughing,” Hoffman continued. “He clapped his hands and said, ‘We must have that, we must have that,’ and re-did it two or three times, because he loved it.”

Leonardo DiCaprio actually sliced his hand open during Django Unchained's tense dinner scene

There are countless examples of actors’ unfortunate injuries making it into the final cut (Apocalypse Now, Foxcatcher, The Godfather, Nightcrawler, The Lord of the Rings...) but this one really added to the menace of its scene.

A masterful exchange – vintage Tarantino – sees a cordial dinner turn sour as DiCaprio’s villain Calvin Candie slowly lets on that he knows the true reason for Django (Jamie Foxx) and Dr Schultz’s (Christoph Waltz) visit to his plantation.

Frustrated by his guests’ denials, Candie begins banging the dinner table. “Leo had slammed his hand on the table countless times and he moved his hand further and crushed a crystal glass,” Django producer Stacey Sher told Variety. “Blood was dripping down his hand. He never broke character. He kept going. He was in such a zone. It was very intense. He required stitches.”

“My hand started really pouring blood all over the table,” DiCaprio recalled in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. He was fascinated to see how his scene partners and director would react, and Tarantino was only too happy to roll with it.

DiCaprio suggested his character might then smear the blood on Kerry Washington’s character’s face, so Tarantino quickly had some fake blood mixed up for the next shot. DiCaprio received a standing ovation from the crew once the cameras stopped rolling. Both bandaged and non-bandaged versions of scenes were shot for the remainder of the movie, so Tarantino that had options. “I’m glad Quentin kept it in,” DiCaprio said.

James Bond wasn’t supposed to stride magnificently from the ocean

In the original scripted version of Casino Royale‘s now infamous beach sequence, Bond was down to merely observe the villain’s wife Solange while floating in the sea.

“It was actually by accident,” he told The Telegraph of his saunter in a Speedo. “Where we filmed, off the Bahamas, it’s just one of those places where there is a sand shelf and the sand shelf happens to be three feet deep. Because the idea was, I was supposed to swim in and sort of float off, but I swim in and stand up. And it was just one of those things.”

He realised too late that the new version of the scene would be compared to Ursula Andress’ famous exit from the sea in the first James Bond film, Dr No.

“It was going through my mind... as I did it, I went, ‘Oh f***.’ But I didn’t realise the repercussions of it,” Craig continued, adding with a trademark sense of discomfort about his own fame: “I had no idea I would be haunted by it for the rest of my life.”

Rain Man‘s “uh oh, fart” scene was indeed a case of spontaneous flatulence

Hoffman has a history of turning mistakes into improvisational scene stealers. Durian an appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 1984, he and co-star Tom Cruise confessed that the “farting in the phone booth” moment in Rain Man only happened because Hoffman actually broke wind.

“Uh oh fart, uh oh fart” Hoffman’s Raymond Babbitt kept repeating. When Cruise improvised as his brother Charlie, asking “How can you stand that?” Hoffman, hilariously replied: “I don’t mind it.” Hoffman told Oprah it was his favourite scene ever.

The Usual Suspects had a similar wind problem

The police line-up scene, in which members of the gang step forward in turn and say the line: “Hand me the keys, you f**king c**ksucker,” was originally intended to be a serious one.

The cast were in a giggly mood however, and kept giving more and more theatrical and over-the-top performances of the line. Mature adults that they were, this atmosphere was created after, at least according to actor Kevin Pollak, Benicio del Toro “farted, like 12 takes in a row.”

Director Bryan Singer was initially angry with the actors, but their humorous takes went in – the line-up ending up one of the film’s more memorable scenes.

A Clockwork Orange‘s “Ludovico Technique” proved a little too real

Stanley Kubrick was known for pushing his actors to extremes, and Malcolm McDowell came off perhaps worst of his collaborators, presumably the only actor who can say he scratched his corneas for a film role.

In one of A Clockwork Orange’s most disturbing scenes, poor old droog Alex has his eyes forced open while violent and sexual footage is screened, backed by “Ode to Joy” from Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony.

McDowell’s eyes were anaesthetised in order to minimise discomfort, but his corneas were repeatedly scratched and he was fortunate lasting damage wasn’t done to his vision. Unsurprisingly, a second attempt at the shot wasn’t made, and the take with the injury went in.

Ben Stiller made a joke about air-headed models in Zoolander by being air-headed himself

In a crucial moment in Zoolander, David Duchovny’s JP Prewett reveals to Derek Zoolander the plot to use male models as assassins.

“So why male models?” Derek asks him, to which JP says they are perfect for the role as they “don’t think for themselves and do as they’re told.”

When he later couldn’t remember his next line, Stiller just repeated: “But why male models?” His fluffed line gifted Zoolander one of its best jokes.

DiCaprio’s Freudian slip in Titanic couldn’t have been more apt

When Rose (Kate Winslet) disrobes for Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio), for a spot of life drawing, he directs her to pose on the chaise longue.

“Over on the couch,” was the line in the script, but DiCaprio said: “Over on the bed..uh, the couch.”

The Freudian slip made perfect sense, with a naked Rose standing in front of the wide-eyed boy and obvious chemistry between the pair (they would have a steamy sex scene soon after), and director James Cameron chose to leave the line in.

A Stormtrooper suffers an embarrassing head bump

Star Wars‘ Stormtroopers are pretty tragic figures. Nameless and faceless, they go about their henchman business thanklessly, and really ought to think about unionising.

When an actor playing one of them accidentally struck his head on a doorway in A New Hope, it created an unanticipated moment of pathos. Three perfectly good takes were also captured, but George Lucas went with the one with the head bump. In a 1997 remaster of the film, a comedic “bonk” sound effect was added to the moment, and as a homage to it in Attack of the Clones, Lucas had Jango Fett suffer a similar injury.

Star Lord drops a precious orb because Chris Pratt is just clumsy

In a more self-serious superhero movie, having the protagonist drop one of the most powerful artefacts in the universe would be cause for an instant cut.

But the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise takes a more light-hearted approach, and likes to play with the fact that Peter Quill is a bit of a goof who doesn’t comfortably go by the grandiose name of Star Lord.

As such, when Chris Pratt accidentally fumbled the Infinity Stone-housing Orb when presenting it to the Collector, it was a no-brainer for director James Gunn to keep the comedic moment in.

Jamie Lee Curtis awkwardly took a fall during her True Lies striptease

True Lies’s Helen (Jamie Lee Curtis) isn’t used to posing as a femme fatale spy, so when she has to seduce a mystery man by performing a lingerie striptease (it was the 90s) it felt in keeping with the character that she slip on a bedpost and tumble onto the hotel room floor.

She wasn’t supposed to though, which you can tell by a) the straight-faced manner in which the rest of the scene is shot and b) the mystery man – who was supposed to be icy and, well, mysterious – jumping out of his seat briefly when Lee Curtis falls.

In Being John Malkovich, the actor was pelted with a half-full beer because an extra snuck some onto set

Having a beer thrown at his head added insult to injury for the character, and was the result of some lax security on set.

“That was not in our script at all,” director Spike Jonze said of the moment in a DVD commentary. “We had some extras that had snuck some beer onto set, and it had gotten pretty lit.

“Fortunately it wasn’t the driver, just the passenger, and he throws the can at Malkovich and has the famous line “Hey Malkovich, think fast!”. He now has his SAG [Screen Actors Guild] card because of it and we had to bump his pay from about $100 to $700 a day – he has Mr Malkovich’s reaction to thank for that.”

When Count Olaf asks the children for a line prompt in A Series of Unfortunate Events, he was actually talking to the crew

“Wait, let me do that one more time,” Jim Carrey says, clearly glancing behind the camera – possibly at an assistant director or script supervisor. “Quickly, while it’s fresh in my mind.”

Carrey stayed in character however, the cameras kept rolling, and his eye line was close enough to Klaus’s that director Brad Silberling was able to use the moment, as during the scene Olaf had been trying to show off his acting skills to the children.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • No opportunities for return of NHL to Quebec City, commissioner tells government reps

    MONTREAL — A meeting between Quebec government officials and the National Hockey League on Thursday produced little progress in the Legault government's hope to see the NHL return to the provincial capital. A virtual meeting between Finance Minister Eric Girard and NHL commissioner Gary Bettman did not move the file forward. The league said it was not in a position to respond positively to Quebec's interest in a return, according to a series of tweets posted by Girard after the meeting. Girard s

  • Kentucky's Tshiebwe wants 'my name to be remembered forever'

    Kentucky’s offense now runs through big man Oscar Tshiebwe. Already leading the nation in rebounding, Tshiebwe (SHEE-bway) set career highs in scoring in consecutive games for the 18th-ranked Wildcats (13-3, 3-1 Southeastern Conference). He had 30 points and 13 rebounds in a lopsided victory at Vanderbilt on Tuesday night, three days after finishing with 29 points and 17 boards against Georgia. Back-to-back eye-openers should have Tshiebwe’s NBA draft stock on the rise. “I wouldn’t say I was sur

  • Despite limited preparation, Canada cricketers says they are ready for U-19 World Cup

    Winter and the pandemic complicated Canadian preparations for the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup in the West Indies. But captain Mihir Patel says spirits are high as the Canadians prepare for their opening match Saturday against the United Arab Emirates in Basseterre, the St. Kitts and Nevis capital. "The mood is great in the team," said Patel. "Everyone's really excited and ready to go. We've had a few good practice sessions and a couple of useful practice games." The 19-year-old from Mar

  • Patriots, Jones end season with a dud in 47-17 loss to Bills

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — After gaining so much ground during Mac Jones’ rookie season, the New England Patriots faltered at the finish. Throttled 47-17 by the Buffalo Bills in a wild-card playoff game on Saturday night, the loss showed how much progress the Patriots still need to make to close the gap on their AFC East rivals. “Losing is terrible,” Jones said. “None of us wanted to do that tonight. But there’s nothing we can do about it now. There’s a lot to look forward to and positive and lea

  • Rangers' Shesterkin shuts out Sharks 3-0 in return to lineup

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Igor Shesterkin made 37 saves in his return from COVID-19 protocol, Braden Schneider scored in his NHL debut and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 3-0 on Thursday night. Chris Kreider got his first career short-handed goal and an empty-netter to reach 200 goals as the Rangers followed up a 1-0 victory over the Sharks at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 3 with another shutout less than six weeks later. Adin Hill stopped 27 shots for the Sharks, who failed in their

  • Warriors roll to most lopsided win, beat Bulls 138-96

    CHICAGO (AP) — Andrew Wiggins scored 21 points, Stephen Curry added 19 and the Golden State Warriors rolled to their most lopsided win of the season, dominating the Chicago Bulls 138-96 on Friday night. Rookie Jonathan Kuminga finished with 25 points and Jordan Poole scored 22. The Warriors broke out of their rut in a huge way, pulling away early after dropping four of five. It was just the sort of breather they needed coming off a lopsided loss at defending champion Milwaukee the previous night

  • Five to watch: Canada boasts Paralympic stars on the ice and snow

    The dust has barely settled on the Tokyo Paralympics, and the Winter Paralympics in Beijing are just 50 days from opening. The Canadian team captured 28 medals -- eight gold, four silver and 16 bronze -- four years ago at the Pyeongchang Paralympics, and hopes to improve on that number when the Games open on March 4. COVID-19 is a factor, as Canada has faced tighter restrictions to competing and training than many other countries, which was evident in the 21 medals Canada won at the Summer Paral

  • Will the Raptors finish top 10 in offensive and defensive rating?

    Nick Nurse-led Raptors teams have typically finished in the top 10 of defensive rating. However, this season Toronto sits 20th while its offence ranks 10th in the NBA. Will the Raptors finish in the top 10 of both categories?

  • NHL unveils 2022 All-Star Game captains, rosters

    This year's NHL All-Star Weekend in Vegas will feature the skills competition on February 4, followed by a four-team 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday.

  • Canada's Mahler wins World Cup ski cross in Olympic tune up

    NAKISKA, ALTA. — Kris Mahler's Olympic bid got a boost from his victory in men's World Cup ski cross Saturday. In the Canadian team's final tune-up ahead of next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing, Mahler prevailed in a tight four-man final at Nakiska ski resort west of Calgary. The 26-year-old from nearby Canmore, Alta., topped the podium for the second time in his career following his first win in Val Thorens, France in December, 2019. Mahler held off runner-up Florian Wilmsmann of Germany and

  • Bobby Clarke blames Ron Hextall for basically everything wrong with Flyers

    Flyers senior advisor Bobby Clarke absolutely torched Ron Hextall on Tuesday, blaming the current state of the franchise on the former GM's "huge mistakes."

  • Cale Makar making himself a Hart candidate in special season

    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is putting up offensive numbers that put him on pace to break the 40-goal mark, rare territory for a blueliner, putting him contention for the Hart trophy on top of an almost locked-in Norris award.&nbsp;

  • Antetokounmpo has triple-double, Bucks rip Warriors 118-99

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points and had his third triple-double of the season to help Milwaukee rout the Golden State Warriors 118-99 on Thursday night in Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer's return from the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols. Antetokounmpo had 12 rebounds and 11 assists for his 28th career triple-double. Budenholzer missed four games while in the health and safety protocols, with assistant Darvin Ham taking over as acting head coach. The Bucks went 1-3. Khris Middleton

  • Calgary council votes to pursue new event centre deal, will use 3rd party to gauge CSEC interest

    Calgary city council voted unanimously Wednesday to keep working on a new event centre while directing administration to determine whether the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) would be interested in re-entering discussions. Council met Wednesday to discuss the collapse of the deal for a new downtown arena, emerging out of an hours-long closed door meeting shortly after 10 p.m. to talk next steps. Council has also tasked city administration with determining whether there may be

  • Could Pascal Siakam be an All-Star?

    A few weeks ago this question had zero traction to it but after playing at an All-NBA level since returning to the lineup, Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss if Pascal Siakam could get the nod for the All-Star Game.

  • Will the Raptors make a deal before the trade deadline?

    The Toronto Raptors have a few glaring needs and could swing a deal if they wanted to. Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss what players could be on the move and who could be on their way to Toronto.

  • Yanks' Balkovec living 'American dream' with manager role

    NEW YORK (AP) — Rachel Balkovec is aware of the negativity in her social media feeds and tries to leave it there. Her sisters see it, too, and can't help but pass along certain disparaging reactions to her barrier-breaking journey. “It's hilarious to me," Balkovec said. "Because it's the American dream." In the clubhouse? She hasn't seen any of that toxicity there. Balkovec was introduced Wednesday as manager of the New York Yankees' Low A affiliate in the Florida State League. In taking over th

  • Playoff frustration continues for Raiders in loss to Bengals

    CINCINNATI (AP) — The playoff frustration for the Raiders just won't end. A season of tumult for Las Vegas could have been salved with the first playoff win in 19 years, but the Raiders couldn't catch up with the Cincinnati Bengals, who ended an even longer playoff drought of their own. That most recent postseason win for the Raiders came in a conference championship game before they lost to Tampa Bay in the 2003 Super Bowl. Prior to Saturday, the organization had managed just one playoff appear

  • Oilers find new way to fail Connor McDavid amid Evander Kane speculation

    To expect McDavid to openly question Evander Kane's potential acquisition would be banking on him to belie his responsibility as Oilers captain.

  • Big finish by Henley stakes him to early 3-shot lead at Sony

    HONOLULU (AP) — Russell Henley set a strong target Friday in the Sony Open when he was 6 under over his final six holes and closed with a 30-foot eagle putt for a 7-under 63 and a three-shot lead among the early starters at Waialae. So much of the morning was up for grabs after 18-hole leader Kevin Na began to fade, with as many as five players having at least a share of the lead. Henley made the turn by holing a greenside bunker shot for eagle on the par-5 18th hole, only to miss the green long