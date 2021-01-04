12 London restaurants selling groceries, from Darby’s to the Quality Chop House

When this list was first put together back in April of last year, the idea looked like something of a well-meaning novelty: restaurants ridding themselves of stock to avoid waste, then going on as greengrocers to keep their staff in work, support their suppliers and maybe, just maybe, make a bit of money.

It’s been a wild ride since then, and for some, trading this way has become a matter of survival. While most businesses now are either battening down the hatches and hoping the Government get a move on with the vaccine, or keeping their takeaway and delivery services up to speed, that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of places still selling everything needed to stock the cupboards with restaurant-quality produce.

Please email david.ellis@standard.co.uk for anywhere missing from this list.

Joy at Portobello

Now open seven days a week after the Christmas break, Stevie Parle’s Joy – which managed last summer, somehow, to be one of the few new openings of 2020 – has expanded its grocery, now offering just about everything to keep the fridge, cupboards and larder full. There’s a huge range of fruit n’ veg, cheeses and hams, fresh fish, a fully operating butcher and a bakery to boot. There’s even a bottle shop; this one has just about everything.

Portobello Dock, W10 5BU, joyatportobello.co.uk

Darby’s

The ever popular hatch is back at Darby’s from January 5, with pastries, fresh pasta, charcuterie and coffee-to-go. It’s also offering vegetables, cheese, bread and any at-home meals ordered through the website can be collected as well. There’s plenty of wine to pick up, too. The hatch is open every Tuesday to Sunday, from 10am till 4pm.

3 Viaduct Gardens, SW11 7AY, darbys-london.com

The Quality Chop House

After a well deserved Christmas break, The Quality Chop House’s shop is back open from January 5. Highlights in its bevy of goodies include fresh produce boxes (choose between "basic" and "peak" provisions), chutneys, sauces, ferments, cakes, pasta, plenty of those colourful Ortiz tins of fish, jams, jellies and a tidal wave of wine.

Story continues

88-94 Farringdon Road, EC1R 3EA, thequalitychophouse.com

The Melusine

Opening January 5, the waterside fish specialist is dubbing itself a “delicatessen” for the time being. While it offers dishes to finish at home, it’s also offers plenty of fresh fish, smoked salmon, oysters (for a quid!), and sourdough. The offering is on Slerp, with details on the website, but the Whatsapp group is the way to go.

St Katharine Docks, E1W 1AT, themelusine.co.uk

The Clarence Tavern

The Clarence can still be your local – only, instead of popping in for a pint, come for provisions. The pub is working with the likes of Neals Yard Dairy, Swaledale Foods, Spence Bakery and Brindisa for their supplies; it sells meat, fish, fruit n’ veg and various essentials, including everything from milk and butter to pasta and oil. There are also premixed cocktails and meals to heat up at home.

102 Stoke Newington Church Street, N16 0LA, clarencetavern.com

Arch Rivals

This east London bar was always good for its food – the fried chicken was a particular hit – so perhaps it’s not a surprise that their HG Walter butcher shop, which returns soon, looks excellent (orders can be made online and collected on Wednesdays and Saturdays). Takeway is also available; hardly a freezer staple, but the negroni ice-cream sandwich is surely a must-order. Plenty of wine and beer is available, as are premixed cocktails.

Arch 361, Winchelsea Road, E7 0AQ, archrivalslondon.com (though Instagram may be more useful)

Ombra

Back in April of last year, Hackney Italian Ombra remodelled itself as a pastificio and delicatessen, catering to all your (and Nonna’s) culinary needs. Under Tier 4, it’s back at it. Fresh pasta is the big draw here, which comes accompanied by an array of takeaway sauces, and is sold alongside coffee, wine and even tiramisu.

1 Vyner Street, E2 9DG, ombrabar.restaurant

Westerns Laundry

From January 8, the Drayton Park spot will be open on weekends (Friday through to Sunday) with sandwiches, sourdough and sausage rolls alongside pastries, coffee and cakes (all from Jolene and Big Jo bakery). Provisions wise, go for fresh vegetables, bread and plenty of wine. They’ve also flowers, an essential for brightening up the dull winter.

34 Drayton Park, N5 1PB, westernslaundry.com (but more information on Instagram)

Brunswick East Bakehouse

Alongside coffees, teas and iced drinks, the Brunswick East bakehouse has plenty of baked treats going, including croissants and cheesymite scrolls, as well as well as a range of sourdoughs, including white, rye and and tumeric and sesame loaves. They’re also selling brunch bites to go.

17 Amhurst Terrace, E8 2BT, brunswickeast.london

Parlour

The Kensal Green favourite launched Parlour’s Market Place last lockdown, and while it’s not leaning into that as much this time around – focusing more on takeaway meals, including a cracking looking roast – it’s still selling a range of cheeses, freshly baked breads, smoked salmon and premixed cocktails.

5 Regent Street, NW10 5LG, parlourkensal.com

Augustine Market

Better known to Battersea locals as the Augustine Kitchen, this cosy French restaurant has returned as a self-styled “gourmet traiteur and delicatessen”, selling charcuterie, cheese, pastries, seasonal produce, wine and chocolates. The chocolate eclair looks particularly good.

63 Battersea Bridge Road, SW11 3AU, @augustinemarket

Farang

Farang’s Thai larder has been one of the few consistent things since Covid first hit. Opening way-back-when in the first lockdown, it returns after the Christmas break on January 13 with the usual array of in-house marinated meats and fish, spices, snacks, beers and wines, as well as Thai recipe kits. Ready-to-heat meals are also available, as is hot food to go.

72 Highbury Park, N5 2XE, faranglondon.co.uk