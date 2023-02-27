These $13 Liquid Lipsticks Were the Star of Haley Lu Richardson's Perfect SAG Awards Glam

Haley Lu Richardson

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Haley Lu Richardson attended the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards with a look that exuded old Hollywood glamour.

Richardson, who was a presenter and an ambassador for the awards ceremony, stunned in a black strapless pearl-embellished Carolina Herrera dress with a makeup look that involved a soft complexion and a bold crimson lip. The actress won a shared award for "Best Ensemble in a Drama Series" for her work in season two of The White Lotus — her first nomination from the Screen Actors Guild.

Check out PEOPLE's full SAG Awards coverage to get the latest news on one of TV and film's biggest nights.

"For tonight's glam with Haley Lu, we wanted to create a classic, chic look," explained celebrity makeup artist Jenna Kristina in a press release. "Her elegant glam and gorgeous black strapless dress adorned with pearls were stunning. We decided that flawless skin, paired with wispy lashes and a red lip, were the best way to achieve her desired look."

Kristina crafted the glam moment by prepping the skin with Ren Clean Skincare, adorning the lashes with Lashify Gossamer Lashes, as well as eight Maybelline products for her makeup look, including two shades of the drugstore brand's Super Stay Vinyl Ink Longwear Liquid Lipcolor — which are only $13 each.

Buy It! Maybelline Super Stay Vinyl Ink Longwear Liquid Lipcolor in Wicked, $13; ulta.com

maybelline super stay vinyl ink lipcolor in wicked

Ulta Beauty

This Maybelline lippie will last Richardson all night long, thanks to its 16-hour smudge-free wear, according to the brand. Kristina blended two classic red tones to achieve Richardson's bold lip color: Wicked, which is a blue-toned red, and Red Hot, a bright crimson with yellow undertones.

Buy It! Maybelline Super Stay Vinyl Ink Longwear Liquid Lipcolor in Red Hot, $13; ulta.com

maybelline super stay vinyl ink liquid lipcolor red hot

Ulta Beauty

To apply, the brand recommends shaking for five seconds and swiping on dry, clean lips. Right now, this lipstick is buy-one, get-one 50 percent off at Ulta — so it's the perfect time to try out Richardson's winning look on yourself.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.