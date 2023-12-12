13 Israeli soldiers killed by friendly fire; Zara backs off ad campaign: Live updates

The death toll of Israeli soldiers in Gaza has surpassed 100, and 20 of those killed were victims of friendly fire or other accidents, the Israeli military said Tuesday.

Thirteen of the deaths were from friendly fire due to mistaken identification during shelling, gunfire and airstrikes, the Israeli military revealed to multiple Israeli media outlets. Most of the other deaths involved weapon misfires.

At least 1,645 soldiers have been injured since "Operation Swords of Iron" began in response to a militant attack that Israel says killed about 1,200 people in communities bordering Gaza, the military says. The militants then dashed back to Gaza with 240 hostages, more than half of whom remain captives.

More than 18,000 Palestinians have died in Israel's assault on the enclave.

∎The U.N. General Assembly votes Tuesday on a resolution calling for a cease-fire in Gaza. The resolution is similar to one the U.S. vetoed in the Security Council last week. No member country has veto power in the General Assembly, but its approved resolutions are not binding.

∎Israeli forces stormed into Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza on Tuesday after shelling it for days, the Gaza Health Ministry said.

Zara 'regrets misunderstanding,' walks back ad campaign

The Spain-based international clothing chain Zara has removed photos from an ad campaign called "The Jacket" amid criticism they resembled images from the war in Gaza. The photos, showing a model against a background of damaged statues and other wreckage, fueled days of social media backlash.

Zara posted a statement Tuesday on Instagram saying the company "regrets that misunderstanding and we reaffirm our deep respect towards everyone." The company said the campaign was conceived months before the war and photographed in September. The images, it said, were unfinished sculptures in a studio.

“Unfortunately, some customers felt offended by these images, which have now been removed, and saw in them something far from what was intended when they were created," the statement said.

