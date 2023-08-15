13 injured when airboats collide on lake at Central Florida tourist attraction

The U.S. Coast Guard's Seventh District posted a photo of an airboat in its report of a Monday accident on Cypress Lake in Osceola County, Fla., in which 13 people were injured in a collision between two such craft. Photo provided by U.S. Coast Guard/X

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Thirteen people were injured in the collision of two airboats on a lake in Central Florida, U.S. Coast Guard officials reported Monday.

About 30 people were involved in the accident on Cypress Lake, located about 38 miles south of Orlando, the Coast Guard's Seventh District said in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

The incident happened at the Wild Florida attraction in Osceola County, an official from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in a statement to media outlets.

The severity of the victims' injuries was not immediately made available.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.

Wild Florida officials said in a statement issued to WKMG-TV in Orlando that the two airboats "collided while doing routine tours, resulting in passenger injuries."

Park officials said they have suspended all airboat activities "until further notice" and indicated they are "cooperating fully with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the U.S. Coast Guard and other state and local authorities as they conduct an official investigation of the incident."

Wild Florida said it is also carrying out its own "internal investigation to determine the cause of the incident."