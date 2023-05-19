13 hurt after crash involving inmate bus in downtown Sacramento, authorities say

At least 13 people were hurt after a crash between an inmate transfer bus and another vehicle Friday morning in downtown Sacramento, near the Sacramento County Main Jail, fire and sheriff’s officials said.

The crash happened near Fifth and I streets, the Sacramento Fire Department said in a social media post shortly before 7:30 a.m.

None of the 13 injuries were considered life-threatening, and most of them were minor, Fire Department spokesman Capt. Justin Sylvia said.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Amar Gandhi said the 13 injured occupants were inmates with complaints of pain and no “visible or obvious” injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office bus was traveling northbound on Fifth Street when it was struck by a vehicle that had apparently run a red light while heading westbound on I Street, Gandhi said, based on preliminary investigation.

The other involved vehicle was a black Tesla, which had major front-end damage.

The Fire Department as of 7:45 a.m. was waiting for additional medical personnel to arrive at the scene to assess some of the victims, Sylvia said.

The crash happened about two blocks west of the Sacramento County Main Jail at 651 I St.