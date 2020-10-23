13 Hollyoaks storylines still to come after the 25th anniversary week

From Digital Spy

Hollyoaks' 25th anniversary week may be over, but the drama in the village is just beginning. As we look to the future of life in the village, show bosses have already whetted our appetites with some exciting announcements of what's to come.

Here, we're rounding up some of the biggest moments to look forward to over the coming weeks and months.

Hollyoaks avoided putting any stunts in its anniversary episodes this year, but they're not off the table completely. Next week's episodes are building up to a car accident in the village, which will tie in with the ongoing Brody, Sienna, Warren and Liberty storyline.

Anna Passey, who plays Sienna, recently told Inside Soap: "I can't tell you very much. But what I can say is that it is definitely a result of Brody and Sienna attempting to flee.

"It's a very heightened, emotional time where everything's packed in the car – yet all sorts of other things happen and it all results in a terrible car crash."

Kieron Richardson returned to filming at Hollyoaks at the end of August and there's not long to wait now for his comeback as Ste Hay. Ste will arrive back in the village early next month, in scenes due to air in the week commencing Monday, November 2.

Ste left the village a year ago, wanting to clear his head after extracting himself from Stuart Sumner's group of far-right extremists. But as he reunites with the Lomaxes and comes face-to-face with the Maaliks, can he ever really be forgiven?

As Sid remains closely involved in the County Lines drug dealing story in upcoming episodes, he hits his lowest ebb and takes some ketamine in a misguided attempt to numb his pain.

The show has announced that Sid's decision leads to him sustaining a life-changing injury, marking the beginning of a big new story.

Billy Price, who plays Sid, recently explained: "Sid always seems to get himself into the worst situations and can never catch a break. However, as we have seen over the past few months, Sid always sticks up for the people he cares for.

"This time, his actions have consequences, which will change his life forever."

4. Ollie returns… looking a little bit different

Ollie made an abrupt departure from our screens last month, after original actor Aedan Duckworth left the show during lockdown. However, we know the character is due back on screen before New Year, as he featured in the flashforward episode and so needed to be recast.

Sarah Jayne Dunn, who plays Mandy, recently told Digital Spy that the new Ollie has already started filming. A casting announcement is expected at a later date.

Sarah explained: "I've worked with him. He's brilliant, he's lovely. He's been thrown straight in at the deep end.

"Ollie is such a big character and such an important character to Mandy as well, so it's exciting."

5. New Year wedding

As teased in Hollyoaks' flashforward episode at the end of last year, one of the village's couples will be tying the knot on December 31. Their big day looks set to end in tragedy, as the County Lines drug dealing storyline comes to a head.

The show hasn't officially confirmed which couple will take centre stage in this storyline, but we may have been given a big clue when Tom Cunningham and Yazz Maalik recently got engaged in the 25th anniversary episode.

6. Body bag victim revealed

Speaking of the New Year flashforward, we're now just two months away from watching the outcome of Hollyoaks' longest-running mystery – who's in that body bag outside The Hutch?

All will be revealed in another special hour-long New Year episode at the end of 2020 as we finally discover which unlucky character will be the major casualty of the County Lines plot.

7. Cormac's daughter arrives

Digital Spy exclusively revealed this week that Rhiannon Clements has been cast in the role of Summer Ranger, the daughter of the villainous Cormac. Summer comes to the village to track down her father, which is sure to leave Warren, Felix and Brody nervous as they want to hide the truth about their showdown with Cormac at the garage.

Summer, who will open up a baking business in the Grande Bazaar, has been tipped to become a frenemy for Sienna – who'll give the troubled character a run for her money "in life – and maybe love".

8. Deveraux drama continues

The drama for the Deveraux dynasty keeps coming, as Toby tries his best to sabotage Mitchell and Scott's plans to move in with him, Walter and Martine. Toby wants Martine all to himself and tries to manipulate his grandfather in order to get Mitchell and Scott out of the picture.

As Toby focuses on Martine, a rift seems to be developing between him and Celeste, who is far more interested in getting to know their father Felix better. This will lead to Celeste getting involved in Felix's ongoing dramas with Warren in upcoming episodes.

9. Mitchell's exit

Imran Adams has announced that he'll be leaving Hollyoaks at the end of his current contract, although details of his exit storyline are currently being kept under wraps.

A recent Hollyoaks trailer showed Imran's character Mitchell Drinkwell-Deveraux find Lisa Loveday's body, which soon leaves him in a scary situation with his murderous brother Toby Faroe.

Could these be Mitchell's last moments in the village, or will he be departing in different circumstances?

10. The McQueens' ordeal continues

Hollyoaks viewers now know that serial killer Silas Blissett is tormenting the McQueens by threatening them and vowing to expose their sins one by one. However, the clan are still in the dark over the identity of their mystery enemy.

This allows Silas to continue his games in the coming weeks, with more sins still to be revealed. Theresa will take a particular interest in trying to unmask the blackmailer in scenes due to air early next month.

Theresa and the other McQueens may have their hands full, though – as they also have Silas's mystery accomplice to contend with too.

11. Trish Minniver returns

Trish Minniver has been suspiciously absent throughout eight years of drama for Maxine, but she's now making up for lost time by returning to the village – with former Coronation Street star Denise Welch taking over the role.

Trish previously featured in the show as a guest between 2010 and 2012, when Paula Wolfenden played the part, but she'll now appear as a more regular fixture as Denise has signed a one-year contract.

Denise recently said: "I am thrilled to be joining the cast of Hollyoaks in this, their 25th year. I'm looking forward to working with some old friends and making new ones. The character of Trish Minniver is an actor's dream and I can't wait to introduce her to you."

12. Edward targets Diane

Edward spent months manipulating Tony this year and he seems to now have a new target as he grows ever-closer to Diane.

In upcoming episodes, Edward will convince Diane to give herself a major transformation as she dyes her hair red. It seems that Edward is determined to transform Diane into his ideal woman, exerting his control.

Despite this, Tony is never far away and fans are sure to be rooting for him to win back his estranged wife. Will he start putting up more of a fight for the family that Edward has stolen from him?

Hollyoaks star Alex Fletcher recently promised that Tony and Diane's story would take centre stage over Christmas, when the show will air another hour-long festive special.

Alex teased: "Christmas is going to be big for us on screen. Something major happens, but it's kind of this love triangle, who she's going to be with."

13. Misbah's new love interest

When Misbah returned to the village following her secondment, she seemed coy over her phone conversations with a mystery person. Harvey Virdi, who plays her, later hinted that Misbah could have found love during her time away.

Harvey told Inside Soap: "The call initially comes through when Misbah is with Imran, and she covers up, saying it's a work mate. Misbah is slightly secretive, so Leela – who is within earshot – thinks there may be more to it.

"I don't think Misbah is embarrassed, but she's not quite ready to share yet."

How long will Misbah keep this to herself?

Hollyoaks currently airs new episodes from Mondays to Thursdays at 6.30pm on Channel 4, with first look screenings at 7pm on E4. Classic episodes, titled Hollyoaks Favourites, air on Fridays at 7pm on E4.

