13 Hollyoaks spoilers for next week

Next week on Hollyoaks, Dilly makes a discovery about Sienna, while Tony relaunches The Dog and newcomer Carter arrives.

Here's a full collection of the biggest scenes coming up:

1. Dilly discovers more about Sienna

Rafe treats Sienna to a bouquet of flowers and an invite to go through plans for the new office with him later, but Dilly continues to air her concerns for their relationship.

An opportunity for Dilly to find out more about her rival presents itself when an eavesdropping Diane starts delving into Sienna's past.

2. Leela changes tactics with Donna-Marie

Leela decides to try tough love with Donna-Marie, but when that doesn't work, she tells her to leave the village.

Panicked, Donna-Marie confides in Leela and opens up about losing Juliet.

Leela is left feeling more hopeful after their conversation.

3. Ste supports John Paul

Ste tries to get through to John Paul in touching scenes.

Feeling inspired, John Paul turns to a dating app.

4. Tony gets bad news

Tony dresses to impress before going shooting with Rafe.

However, Diane thinks he's gone too far after reading his brand-new caviar filled menu for The Dog's relaunch.

She later breaks the news that no one has RSVP'd to the event.

5. Goldie meets a mystery man

Goldie tells Scott that she has been struggling recently.

She opens up to Bronzer at his memorial bench and, after asking for a sign, a mystery man appears.

6. Leela struggles with her secret

Concerned about her mum's bruises, Peri discovers that Donna-Marie is staying at the gym.

Joel is curious as to why Leela is upping the security at the gym, unaware it's so she can keep tabs on her struggling friend.

At a double date with Sharon and Warren, Leela is hooked to her phone watching the new security cameras.

7. Tony relaunches The Dog

Tony teaches the students how to rustle up delicious food in the great outdoors.

He tasks the school kids taking part in the Earl of Dee Awards to help work at The Dog for the grand reopening.

At the grand relaunch of The Dog, Tony is down in the dumps when no-one turns up.

Tony's close ones surprise him with a full house, and he makes a heartfelt speech to the partygoers.

8. Sienna gives Ethan a new task

Sienna asks Ethan to defuse the issue with Dilly, while she keeps Rafe sweet.

At home, Sienna and Ethan lock horns over recent events.

Sienna goes over to Rafe's house to check he's okay. Sienna assures Ethan that she didn't want to tear that family apart and she has told Rafe everything.

9. Peri faces a challenge

Leela is confused as to why Joel is so upset with them looking after Donna-Marie, but her and Peri stick by their decision.

Romeo tells Peri he can't look after his mum again, leaving Peri shocked by the lack of support.

Peri thinks she's getting through to Donna-Marie, but that's proven false when Donna-Marie swipes Peri's phone when she's not looking.

10. Newcomer Carter makes an impression on Goldie

Goldie invites her new friend Carter, played by former Holby City star David Ames, back to the McQueens' to get to know him better.

Carter joins the McQueens for a family BBQ and it's clear Goldie is smitten.

11. John Paul confides Carter

John Paul tells Scott he wants to go to the gay club night at The Loft, but Sally worries about whether this is a good idea.

John Paul doesn't want to hide away anymore, but he admits to Scott that he doesn't want to go to the club night, so his friend advises him to do something that makes him feel good.

John Paul later arrives at the McQueens' BBQ to spend time with his family, and he opens up to Carter.

Later it's revealed that the mystery new man is Freya's dad.

12. Pearl and Jack kiss

Pearl makes her feelings clear to Jack.

They later kiss at Tony's launch, and everyone has a dance.

13. Rayne's jealousy intensifies

Romeo takes pictures of Rayne at a picnic.

When he sees Peri, Romeo asks after his mum, leaving Rayne seething with jealousy again.

Hollyoaks streams first online via Channel 4, with new episodes dropping each weekday morning. The show airs Mondays to Fridays at 6.30pm on Channel 4, and at 7pm on E4.

Selected omnibus episodes are available via Prime Video.

