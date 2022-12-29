13 Hilarious Showbiz Moments From 2022 That We're Still Loling At

It may have felt like laughs have been few and far between at times over the last 12 months, but thankfully the likes of Lewis Capaldi, Alison Hammond and Miriam Margolyes have done their bit to provide the lols when we’ve needed them most.

Here’s our round-up of the funniest showbiz moments from the 2022...

Lewis Capaldi left BBC Breakfast’s Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt speechless after this gloriously x-rated ‘communication breakdown’

a classic breakdown of communication pic.twitter.com/EiyDecuzom — Lewis Capaldi (@LewisCapaldi) September 24, 2022

And Lewis had a typically sweary message for Ed Sheeran after smashing his streaming record

Will Ferrell’s most prized memento from a film set really took some balls to steal

“I have some interesting mementos from some of my films, but the most valuable one, literally, is from Step Brothers – prosthetics, of sorts,” the actor said.

He then declared: “Some testicles!”

Lovely.

Alan Carr mimicked Madonna’s ‘coming out’ video with his own cheeky TikTok clip

When Madge shared this...

Alan responded...

Rob Beckett ended up leading a Just Stop Oil protest – completely by accident

“This is not a one day event”: After a weekend of demonstrations Just Stop Oil take their climate protest to Westminster. The march caused traffic disruption in London - as well as brief appearance by TV comedian Rob Beckett - who was trying to get to work@RagsMartel reports pic.twitter.com/KrYFSKsK9f — ITV London (@itvlondon) October 3, 2022

Please can the itv journalist that filmed me accidentally leading the just stop oil march down Whitehall in my crocs send me the footage so I can put it on my tik tok. I’ve got a book to sell and TV show to promote and I think it will go viral. — Rob Beckett (@robbeckettcomic) October 3, 2022

Hugh Grant’s Bafta plaque dedicated to Colin Firth was 10/10 trolling

A BBC Breakfast presenter. A linen jacket. And a pigeon. What could possibly go wrong?

'Have you got a tip for removing bird poo from a linen jacket?@jonkay01 needs advice after an unfortunate accident while presenting #BBCBreakfasthttps://t.co/OgQt7iyahmpic.twitter.com/g79xlnxBJK — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) July 18, 2022

Good Morning Britain’s broadcast outside the Houses Of Parliament was interrupted by a particularly musical protest (and hosts Susanna Reid and Ed Balls were very much here for it)

Miriam Margolyes failed miserably at her ‘good behaviour pledge’ during an appearance on This Morning

Joe Lycett used the phrase ‘smelly bum bum’ while addressing the House of Lords Committee and why

May the official records state that Joe Lycett said "I've got a smelly bum bum" to the House of Lords pic.twitter.com/P6FHjiidnN — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) April 7, 2022

Alison Hammond got Jonathan Bailey to do a demo of a Bridgerton sex scene aka a ‘shakey-shakey’ and just cast her already

Bridgerton heartthrob Jonathan Bailey aka Anthony Bridgerton shows Alison how the "shakey-shakey" scenes are filmed 😅 pic.twitter.com/jyVlcif3ww — This Morning (@thismorning) April 1, 2022

The Apprentice fans just couldn’t get over what a fiasco the candidates had producing baby food

some people train in the finest acting schools in the world and could never deliver a line with this much conviction pic.twitter.com/4fwVHHw1y7 — george griffiths (@georgegriffiths) March 10, 2022

Benedict Cumberbatch’s W magazine cover had everyone thinking the same thing