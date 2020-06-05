13 Health and Fitness Subscriptions to Take Your Self-Care to the Next Level

We love us a good subscription box. Beauty products? Yes, please. Books? Here’s our credit card information. But when it comes to wellness—working out, eating right, getting some much needed self care—there’s nothing better than a monthly delivery chock-full of healthy, helpful items to boost your well-being. Here are 13 great boxes are health- and wellness-oriented—and also just plain fun to get in the mail.

RELATED: Take Your Next Sweat Sesh Outside with the Best Outdoor Workout Equipment

Scroll to continue with content Ad

1. YogiSurprise

Whether you’re a full-on yogi or just beginning to dabble, YogiSurprise is a super-fun treat to get each month. In every box you’ll receive six to eight full-size products designed to support your practice and well-being. From yoga accessories to natural beauty products and superfood essentials, each box ($40) will have you saying om my god, where has this been all my life?

Subscribe

2. Sakara

If you’re looking for an easy way to introduce more vegetables, superfoods and clean-eating meals, Sakara is a fantastic place to start. The pre-packed meals are delivered on a weekly basis (starting at $56) and are all organic, plant-based, gluten-free, dairy-free, non-GMO and contain no refined sugar. Sakara works with a panel of nutritionists and scientists (including Dr. Barbara Sturm who makes some of our absolute favorite luxe skincare products) to ensure it’s always up to date on the latest nutrition information and guaranteeing subscribers healthy, balanced meals.

Subscribe

3. Fabletics

Few things inspire us more to get that workout in than a new set of fabulous workout clothes. And that’s exactly what Fabletics delivers, once a month right to your door. You can certainly shop for one-off pairs of leggings or sports bras, but the VIP subscription program is the best way to get the most bang for your buck. Each month you’ll receive a full new outfit (leggings, sports bra, top) that you can handpick yourself from within Fabletics’s curated VIP collection for $50, or 50-percent off what you would pay if you just shopped the boutique as a non-member. Oh, and did we mention Kate Hudson is a co-founder? So with each new piece you can brag that you and Kate are quite possibly working out in exactly the same outfit.

Story continues

Subscribe

4. Sun Basket

Anotherf healthy-eating subscription is Sun Basket, which delivers weekly meal-prep kits (starting at $52) with organic ingredients and recipes for two or more dinners, alongside easy pre-made breakfast or lunch options and snacks. There’s also a family menu specifically curated for any picky eaters (aka children) as well as options to make your meals paleo, gluten-free, vegetarian, pescatarian, diabetes-friendly, low-carb, in-line with the Mediterranean diet or only those that take 20 minutes or less to make. Oh, and allergen-free. So really there’s a meal-kit in there for just about everybody no matter their dietary concerns.

Subscribe

5. RunLocker

Whether you’re new to running or a seasoned marathoner, this box is packed with things to make your runs easier, healthier and a bit more fun. For $42 a month, you’ll receive a mix of snacks, gear (like handheld water bottles and running sunglasses), skincare and apparel from a wide range of brands, including widely known names like Goodr and Nathan as well as up-and-coming companies even the most avid runner might not know yet.





Subscribe

6. UrbanStems

OK, so a regular flower delivery might not fall strictly under the wellness category, but you’d be surprised what a gorgeous new bouquet can do to brighten your mood. UrbanStems offers three tiers of subscriptions, Classic ($50 per delivery), Seasonal ($75 per delivery) or Luxe ($100 per delivery), which you can set up to receive weekly, bi-weekly or monthly.

Subscribe

7. The Sill

Or, if greenery is more your thing you can sign up for monthly plant deliveries from The Sill (starting at $35). There are four sets to choose from, including a pet-friendly option so Popover doesn’t accidentally chomp on something he’s not supposed to. Each plant comes in an earthenware planter along with a handy care guide.

Subscribe

RELATED: 26 Easy Houseplants That Are Almost Impossible to Kill

8. Think Outside Boxes

Hoping to get your kids acquainted with the great outdoors and inspire some backyard adventures? Crate Joy’s monthly Think Outside Box ($37) should be just the ticket. Intended for ages 7 to 15, each box includes two to five outdoor gear items and a 20-plus page educational and activity booklet tailored to that month’s theme (wildlife, navigation, shelter, etc.). The first box also comes with a lightweight backpack for them to stow all their new goodies in while they join you for an afternoon hike.

Subscribe

9. Hiker Crate

Want to expand your outdoor knowledge or try some new hiking snacks? Try Hiker Crate ($30). Each box comes with three to six hiker-approved snacks (some even come with freeze-dried meals for backpacking) and two to three new pieces of gear, like headlamps, water bottles, tent patches, first aid kits and collapsable dishware. Much like the other boxes on this list, there’s a great mix of well-established brands in addition to new lesser-known companies that even experienced hikers may not be aware of.

Subscribe

10. HealthyMe Living

So, you don’t want to overhaul all your meals, but you would be interested in improving the quality of your snacks. Enter, HealthyMe Living. The monthly delivery will provide you with seven to ten delicious, nutritious goodies for just 27 bucks, all handpicked by a certified healthy coach. There are some cult-favorites like SkinnyPop popcorn, Pirate’s Booty and basically anything from Annie’s Organic, as well as new treats to discover, like Zee Zee’s cookie bars or this month’s bacon-apple jerky. Plus, 10 percent of all sales are being donated to No Kid Hungry to provide meals for kids who might otherwise go hungry.

Subscribe

11. Calmbox

Life can get hectic, are we right or are we right? (If we’re wrong, teach us your ways.) Enter Calmbox ($35), a monthly subscription box that sets out to inspire positivity, peace and calm in everyday life. Each month has a theme (like meditation, stress relief or living in the present moment) and includes things like books, candles, snacks, motivational reminders and more. Even better, a portion of proceeds from each box sold is donated to charity. We’re feeling calmer already.

Subscribe

12. Dia & Co

Dia & Co began as a subscription fashion service for sizes 14 through 32, but has since expanded to include an option specifically for workout apparel. the best part about it is that you only pay for the pieces you actually like and want to keep so you won’t end up stuck with a set you’ll only wear half of. All you need to do is take a short survey to give the Dia & Co stylists a better idea of exactly how you’re getting active, and then five items will be shipped to your home for you to try on and test out before you decide what you ultimately want to keep. Bonus: If you decide to keep the whole box you’ll get 25-percent off each and every item.

Subscribe

13. Ellie

Another awesome workout clothing box is Ellie, which will ship you a full new outfit every month starting at $40. Based on how much you want to pay, you can receive two, three or five pieces at a time, including accessories like headbands, face wipes, booty bands, shoe insoles and other fun extras.

Subscribe

RELATED: Um, Have You Checked Out Anthropologie’s Wellness Shop Recently?