13 golfers projected to earn Masters invites through the final World Ranking of 2018

Branden Grace finished T-34 on Sunday at the Alfred Dunhill Championship, shooting a one-under 287 for the week at Leopard Creek Golf Club, but it was as good as a victory for the 30-year-old South African. The finish, 13 strokes back of winner David Lipsky, in the last European Tour event of 2018 will likely be enough to keep him at the No. 48 spot in the World Ranking when the year’s final list comes out in two weeks.

And with that he’ll be playing in the Masters in April.

All players in the top 50 in the year’s final ranking earn invitations to compete at Augusta National Golf Club. Grace is one of 13 golfers in the projected top 50 who hasn’t already qualified for the first major of 2019.

Here's a look at the projected final ranking of the year:

And here’s a list of the others that are projected to qualify who weren't in the field already:

Alex Noren

Tyrrell Hatton

Rafa Cabrera-Bello

Eddie Pepperell

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Matthew Fitzpatrick

Ian Poulter

Li Haotong

Thorbjorn Olesen

Matt Wallace

Lucas Bjerregaard

Emiliano Grillo

Branden Grace

























No. 51 on the projected final ranking is Aaron Wise, who already is going to Augusta by virtue of his AT&T Byron Nelson win in May. Of those between Nos. 51 and 60, seven must now find another way to earn a spot into the Masters.

52 Ben An

53. Shugo Imahira

54. Brian Harman

56. Abraham Ancer

57. Luke List

59. Alexander Bjork

60. Daniel Berger













Between January and April, winners of any PGA Tour event awarding full FedEx Cup points will earn a spot. Also players inside the top 50 in the World Ranking a week before the Masters will be added to the field.

To those still on the outside looking in, best of luck gentlemen. You've got your work cut out for you.

