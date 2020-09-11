13 Funny Tweets About The Social Awkwardness Of Zoom Meetings

Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

Video conferencing with friends and coworkers may have been a novelty at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, but it is now a daily part of people’s lives months later.

The “Zoom fatigue” of relying on screen-only social interactions has sunk in. More people realise a Zoom party is not actually a party and that talking to your bosses, friends and colleagues through virtual boxes is funny and strange.

Here are some of the funniest tweets summing up the socially awkward new habits we’ve picked up and noticed on video conference calls.

Boss trying to be funny on Zoom pic.twitter.com/UVmjbNN4aq — Alyssa Limperis (@alyssalimp) April 18, 2020

when u enter the zoom chat early and it’s just u and one other person pic.twitter.com/xlfA86b9zH — gary from teen mom (@garyfromteenmom) April 29, 2020

have grown to love the tension that arises on a zoom call when a single unaware person has noise happening in their background & everyone knows who it is but everyone is also waiting for it to stop on its own so that no one has to do the "...did everyone silence their mic?" thing — Hanif Abdurraqib (@NifMuhammad) June 30, 2020

One HUGE downside of Zoom I have not heard appropriately acknowledged is that there is no way to exchange covert glances with one other person about the nonsense some other person is spouting and that is like 50% of how I communicate. — Rebecca Metz (@TheRebeccaMetz) August 30, 2020

I love Zoom meetings! Because they are online, we don’t have to allow time to get from one meeting to the next! We can just have meeting after meeting after meeting! — Associate Deans (@ass_deans) April 2, 2020

Make sure you take time between zoom meetings to scream at the top of your lungs — alyssa, from 6ft away, (@alyssakeiko) May 14, 2020

Me clicking “leave meeting” on Zoom pic.twitter.com/G19Q9bee93 — Meena...

