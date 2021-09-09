This $13 foot soak on Amazon will transform your feet in as little as one use

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

While some have returned to salons and various beauty services post-pandemic, others are still opting to go the DIY route. If nothing else, it saves a lot of money doing things on your own. Plus, you can do it on your own time.

If you want a spa pedicure at home, look no further than this popular Amazon foot soak that’s only $13.

This foot soak gives your feet the benefits of an at-home pedicure, but at a fraction of the cost. With ingredients like Epsom salt, sea salt, eucalyptus, peppermint, spearmint, rosemary, lavender and MSM, this soak treats foot bacteria and moisturizes the skin.

Whether you’re on your feet all day or just hoping to stretch out the final days of open-toed sandals, you’ll want this foot soak in your beauty arsenal.

