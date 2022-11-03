13 farmhouse kitchen décor items for new homeowners

Liv Birdsall
·6 min read
13 farmhouse kitchen décor items for new homeowners
13 farmhouse kitchen décor items for new homeowners

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Do you know your décor style? If you like the farmhouse style—rustic and practical—but don’t know where to start with your new home you aren’t alone. Farmhouse kitchen décor is widely popular, and we’re here to help make your shopping easier.

Make holiday shopping easy with help from our experts. Sign up for text message alerts to get deals, gift guides and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone.

Typical farmhouse items include white and tan color schemes and a mixture of natural fabrics like burlap and woven baskets along with dark metals. In the kitchen specifically, you’ll want décor to be versatile and functional in addition to beautiful, both because kitchen space is valuable and because people spend a lot of time preparing, cooking, hosting and eating in the hub of the house.

Here are 13 farmhouse décor items perfect for your rustic kitchen aesthetic.

1. Stonebriar Farmhouse picnic basket

Keep these small wire baskets in bathrooms, kitchens and even living room spaces.
Keep these small wire baskets in bathrooms, kitchens and even living room spaces.

A picnic basket is a versatile item that can serve as decoration and also as a container. You can use the Stonebriar Farmhouse picnic basket to house kitchen linens, produce, rarely used baking supplies, and more. The canvas interior hides your less visually appealing items while still looking cohesive with your space. The basket is made with chicken wire and has handles, a hinged lid on each side, and a heart decal in the center that softens the look.

$12 at Amazon

2. Wood and metal flatware caddy

Put your best flatware on display with this rustic wooden and metal caddy.
Put your best flatware on display with this rustic wooden and metal caddy.

Caddies are useful in any kitchen; they can hold everything from utensils to condiments to potted herbs. This wood and metal flatware caddy from World Market is homey and modern at the same time, mixing metal and wood into an undeniably farmhouse-themed kitchen décor item. The caddy has three wooden compartments that can be stored in the metal structure or placed elsewhere, perfect for picnics, barbecues, and gatherings.

$25 at World Market

3. Large ceramic butter dish

Label making fanatics are sure to appreciate this printed butter dish.
Label making fanatics are sure to appreciate this printed butter dish.

You can have décor items that double as food storage, and your butter dish is no expectation. The large ceramic butter dish provides a cute and reusable way to store butter. The dish has a wooden lid, fits in your fridge’s small compartment, and is dishwasher, oven, and microwave safe. The ceramic container is labeled as well, which is convenient when you have a packed fridge or cook with multiple people in the kitchen.

$14 at Amazon

4. Honeyville jute/wool rug

If you feel like your home has something missing, but you can't put your finger on it: try an area rug.
If you feel like your home has something missing, but you can't put your finger on it: try an area rug.

Having a rug in your kitchen provides a grounding feeling, and it’ll help keep your feet warm during cooler months. The Honeyville jute/wool rug is designed by Shea McGee of Studio McGee, known for rich, homey interior designs. The rug is a mixture of jute and wool, providing a balance of rustic farmhouse elements and easy to care for functionality. Place the rug in front of your sink because it’s one of the most-used areas in your kitchen.

$129 at Target

5. Farmhouse decorative square throw pillow

Give your rooms a warm and cozy feel with a folksy-feeling throw pillow.
Give your rooms a warm and cozy feel with a folksy-feeling throw pillow.

It’s always nice to incorporate softer elements into your spaces, like pillows and linens. This farmhouse decorative square throw pillow has a classic, red plaid pattern that adds color to your kitchen. The square 18-inch pillow is perfect as a cozy support in your dining chair or could be used to accent a bench or breakfast nook corner.

$12 at Bed Bath & Beyond

6. Eisenhauer metal wall clock

This trendy metal frame clock is great for filling up empty wall space in your home.
This trendy metal frame clock is great for filling up empty wall space in your home.

Wall décor is fantastic because it adds to your room without taking up any floor space. The Eisenhauer metal wall clock is large, but a large clock is handy for busy families. The clock is a distressed gray metal that can be used to contrast a lighter wall color or softer elements of your kitchen. The hollow design keeps the clock from being too heavy, and the large roman numerals make it easy to read.

$113 at Wayfair

7. Mason jar hand soap dispenser

Mason jars are a farmhouse dècor staple.
Mason jars are a farmhouse dècor staple.

Though it may not be a hard rule, mason jars are almost always present in a farmhouse kitchen. They serve as a traditional farmhouse kitchen décor item, and it’s all about their versatility. You can use the jars for canning, storing pantry goods, and for drinking out of. Another use is for soap, like the mason jar hand soap dispensers. These painted mason jars are labeled for hand soap and dish soap and have useful pumps on them to make use even easier.

$13 at Amazon

8. Hearth & Hand stoneware coffee canister

Keep your coffee grounds in a chic and modern container where they're easy to find.
Keep your coffee grounds in a chic and modern container where they're easy to find.

Hearth & Hand, the Target design collaboration with Joanna Gains of Magnolia Network and the Fixer Upper television show, has a rustic appearance and an affordable price tag. The brand’s stoneware coffee canister is white and tan and perfect for your countertop or exposed shelving. The canister is labeled, comes with a wooden lid and spoon, and also matches a flour and sugar canister in the same product line.

$17 at Target

9. Randel handmade metal table vase

This 2-piece duo can offer contrast and style to your home.
This 2-piece duo can offer contrast and style to your home.

Vases are a great way to bring greenery into your home, whether it be a real plant from outside or a plume of faux pampas grass. The Randel handmade metal table vase is a prime farmhouse kitchen décor item. The vase can fit on your countertop to add depth to a display or could be used as a centerpiece on your table. The iron and metal material has a brushed appearance and the pitcher shape is an addition to your farmhouse décor.

$71 at Wayfair

10. Farmlyn Creek oval serving tray

Although this sturdy, wooden tray looks heavy, it's a lightweight addition that you're sure to love.
Although this sturdy, wooden tray looks heavy, it's a lightweight addition that you're sure to love.

Layering décor items is a wonderful way to add depth to your space without it feeling too cluttered. The Farmlyn Creek oval serving tray is a great base that you can build upon. Place it under countertop herbs or use it to collect loose silverware while hosting. You can also use the tray as a charcuterie board or serving tray.

$27 at Bed Bath & Beyond

11. Nekon mail organizer with key hooks

With over 10 hooks, you can keep everything from keys and umbrellas to bags and small dècor items.
With over 10 hooks, you can keep everything from keys and umbrellas to bags and small dècor items.

In many homes, the kitchen may be the first room you walk into. It’s where people congregate and where you may set everything down once you arrive home. That’s where the Nekon mail organizer with key hooks comes in handy. The hanging wooden organizer gives you a place to hang your keys, coat, and bag while also giving you somewhere to store mail or a grocery list. There’s a small shelf included in the design where you can place a plant, picture frame, or catchall tray.

$28 at Amazon

12. Napkin holder set

These neutral napkin holder rings will give your table a minor, yet impressive upgrade.
These neutral napkin holder rings will give your table a minor, yet impressive upgrade.

Though this napkin holder set from Parachute is described as “beautiful” and “modern” the unglazed exterior provides a rustic feel. The natural, speckled clay fits any farmhouse’s color scheme. You can use the napkin holders year round for indoor and outdoor dining. They also make a cute addition to any flat lay.

$42 at Parachute

13. Personalized wooden box centerpiece

You can personalize this wooden centerpiece with your own last name.
You can personalize this wooden centerpiece with your own last name.

Nothing makes a home cozier and more unique than a custom décor item. The personalized wooden box centerpiece is the perfect way to make your farmhouse kitchen complete. The wooden box has handles on the left and right side and room to hold other décor items. You can place small plants inside, as the image shows, or use the box to hold odds and ends in the kitchen. Your family’s name is printed on the front side, so make sure to show it off.

$44 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Get on the nice list. Sign up for our newsletter to get all the best gift guides, deals and holiday planning advice.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 13 farmhouse kitchen décor items to shop right now

Latest Stories

  • London Knights give players more courses on sexual violence awareness than OHL requires

    The London Knights have increased sexual violence prevention training, adding courses and seminars on top of the required Ontario Hockey League course, saying the team is committed to educating players. The team held the two-hour OHL Onside program for its major junior hockey players this past September, with London's Anova acting as facilitators. Players have also finished two additional courses on sexual violence prevention and consent that were delivered by other professional facilitators. "O

  • Flames burned 3-2 at home by Oilers comeback

    CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored twice, including the game winner at 12:24 of the third period, as the Edmonton Oilers came from behind for a 3-2 NHL victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Connor McDavid, who also added two assists, had the other goal for Edmonton (6-3-0), which has won three in a row. Mikael Backlund and Brett Ritchie replied for Calgary (5-2-0). Stuart Skinner made 40 saves to earn the win and improve to 2-1-0. Jacob Markstrom, who had 22 saves, suffered his first loss

  • Flames coach Darryl Sutter goes viral explaining why Huberdeau briefly left game

    Jonathan Huberdeau briefly left Saturday's game against the Oilers and Darryl Sutter was extremely honest about why.

  • Zibanejad scores in 3rd to lift Rangers past Coyotes, 3-2

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Mika Zibanejad broke a tie in the third period, Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists and the New York Rangers kept the Arizona Coyotes winless at Mullett Arena with a 3-2 victory Sunday night. The Coyotes couldn't capitalize on a raucous crowd in the opener at the 5,000-seat Arizona State University arena Friday night, losing 3-2 to Winnipeg in overtime. New York pressured Arizona early despite playing the night before and went up on Alexis Lafreniere's second-period goa

  • Kuemper's shutout leads Capitals over Predators 3-0

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for his first shutout with Washington and the Capitals beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday night. Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin scored to help the Capitals win for the third time in four games. Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which has lost six of seven. Kuemper had to be sharp early, denying Yakov Trenin from in close just 13 seconds into the game. That was one of 11 saves Kuemper made in the opening perio

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • Shapovalov advances at Paris Masters with win over Cerundolo

    PARIS — Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters tennis tournament on Tuesday with a 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4 win over Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., had nine aces and converted three of 10 break point chances in the victory. Cerundolo had just two chances to break Shapovalov, converting one. Shapovalov entered the final Masters 1,000-level tournament ranked 16th in the world, moving up three spots after a run to the final of th

  • Seattle Kraken come from behind to douse Calgary Flames 5-4

    CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kraken's first ever win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year.

  • Bruce Boudreau adapts on way to 600 wins as an NHL coach

    When Bruce Boudreau finally got his first chance to be an NHL coach with Washington in 2007, he took over a staff with only a few assistants. George McPhee told Boudreau to coach the way he wanted to coach and he'd be there a while. Boudreau did that, helped the Washington Capitals make the playoffs four times and has spent the bulk of the past 15 years working the same magic around the league. Now with the Vancouver Canucks, Boudreau last week became the second-fastest coach to reach 600 wins,

  • Auger-Aliassime beats French veteran Simon, advances to Paris quarterfinals

    PARIS — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters tennis tournament and increased his winning streak to 15 matches with a 6-1, 6-3 win over French wild-card Gilles Simon on Thursday. Auger-Aliassime, seeking his fourth straight tournament win, took control of the match early. He had seven aces and broke Simon twice on five chances while not facing break point himself in a dominant first set. After the eight-seeded Auger-Aliassime and Simon traded holds e

  • Einarson dumps Kazakhstan, Hong Kong at Pan Continental Curling Championships

    CALGARY — Canada's Kerri Einarson rolled to a 12-1 rout of Kazakhstan's Angelina Ebauyer on Tuesday at the Pan Continental Curling Championships. Then later in the evening she rocked the Hong Kong team skipped by Ling-Yue Hung 8-1. In the early game, Einarson scored two in the first end and stole three points in the second en route to the six-end victory at the WinSport Event Centre. In other morning round-robin games, South Korea’s Seungyoun Ha defeated Australia's Jennifer Westhagen 13-1, Japa

  • Einarson tops Brazil at Pan Continental Curling event, books spot at women's worlds

    CALGARY — Canada's Kerri Einarson booked a ticket to the world women's championship with a 10-2 win over Brazil at the inaugural Pan Continental Curling Championships in Wednesday's evening draw. Entering the event, Einarson's rink of Gimli, Man., needed a top-five finish to secure its entry into the world championship, which takes place March 18-26 in Sandviken, Sweden. The Canadians are currently tied for first with the U.S. (5-0), who they will play Thursday. As host country, Canada already h

  • Former Team Canada and Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda sentenced to 2 years

    Former Team Canada and Vancouver Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda has been sentenced to two years less a day, consisting of 16 months of jail time, followed by eight months of house arrest. He was also handed three years probation. Birarda listened to the decision from a chair at the front of a North Vancouver provincial courtroom, wearing a dark blue blazer and grey pants. At the conclusion of the hearing, he was put in handcuffs and led out by a sheriff. In her reasons, Judge Deanne

  • Montour scores late in third, Panthers beat Senators 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Montour scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:32 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 on Saturday. Carter Verhaeghe had two goals and an assist for the Panthers, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk each had a goal and two assists, and Montour also had two assists. Spencer Knight had 23 saves as Florida snapped a two-game skid. Shane Pinto, Brady Tkachuk and Nick Holden scored for the Senators, who have lost two straight. Anton Forsber stoppe

  • 'He should be in that question': Scottie Barnes on Siakam getting MVP chants

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses his improved shooting, why Pascal Siakam belongs in the MVP conversation and more.

  • Lucas Raymond scores twice in Red Wings' 2-1 win over Wild

    DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored his first two goals of the season, Ville Husso made 30 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Saturday night to end a two-game losing streak. Raymond finally broke through in the eighth game of the season after scoring 23 times last season as a rookie. Raymond broke a tie on a power play with 4.3 seconds remaining in the second period. Driving into the goal crease with the puck, he managed to jam it through the legs of goalie Filp Gusta

  • Canadian women look to defy the odds and upset England at Rugby World Cup

    While the bookies and most everyone else expect top-ranked England to cruise to the Rugby World Cup title, Canada coach Kevin Rouet says his team has something to say about that. The third-ranked Canadian women look to derail England's championship run when the two teams face off Friday night at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. The top-ranked Red Roses, essentially a fully professional side, have won 29 straight since a 28-13 loss to New Zealand in July 2019 at the Women's Super Series in Chu

  • Quarterbacks Collaros, Bethel-Thompson lead CFL all-star teams

    TORONTO — League passing leader McLeod Bethel-Thompson and CFL outstanding player award winner Zach Collaros top the respective divisional all-star teams. The CFL initially unveiled the East and West Division all-star squads Wednesday in voting conducted by fans, voting members of the Football Reporters of Canada and the league's nine head coaches. Later on Wednesday night, the league issued revised all-star squads after an error in tabulation and weighting of votes was discovered, which resulte

  • Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves. Marcus Johansson and Trevor van Riemsdyk scored for Washington. Charlie L

  • Philly, Houston rev up for rare World Series-NFL double dip

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The road trip of the NFL season was mapped out months ago for Eagles fan Kevin Ridpath. There was a flicker of hope the season-ticket holder could catch the Birds in Arizona until a wedding got in the way. Chicago? Nah, much too cold in December. So it was settled: Ridpath, his dad and a buddy would hop a flight to Texas and watch the Eagles play a Thursday night game against the Houston Texans. Better yet, the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. “Yeah, I’m not going to lie to yo