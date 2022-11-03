13 farmhouse kitchen décor items for new homeowners

Do you know your décor style? If you like the farmhouse style—rustic and practical—but don’t know where to start with your new home you aren’t alone. Farmhouse kitchen décor is widely popular, and we’re here to help make your shopping easier.

Typical farmhouse items include white and tan color schemes and a mixture of natural fabrics like burlap and woven baskets along with dark metals. In the kitchen specifically, you’ll want décor to be versatile and functional in addition to beautiful, both because kitchen space is valuable and because people spend a lot of time preparing, cooking, hosting and eating in the hub of the house.

Here are 13 farmhouse décor items perfect for your rustic kitchen aesthetic.

1. Stonebriar Farmhouse picnic basket

Keep these small wire baskets in bathrooms, kitchens and even living room spaces.

A picnic basket is a versatile item that can serve as decoration and also as a container. You can use the Stonebriar Farmhouse picnic basket to house kitchen linens, produce, rarely used baking supplies, and more. The canvas interior hides your less visually appealing items while still looking cohesive with your space. The basket is made with chicken wire and has handles, a hinged lid on each side, and a heart decal in the center that softens the look.

$12 at Amazon

2. Wood and metal flatware caddy

Put your best flatware on display with this rustic wooden and metal caddy.

Caddies are useful in any kitchen; they can hold everything from utensils to condiments to potted herbs. This wood and metal flatware caddy from World Market is homey and modern at the same time, mixing metal and wood into an undeniably farmhouse-themed kitchen décor item. The caddy has three wooden compartments that can be stored in the metal structure or placed elsewhere, perfect for picnics, barbecues, and gatherings.

$25 at World Market

3. Large ceramic butter dish

Label making fanatics are sure to appreciate this printed butter dish.

You can have décor items that double as food storage, and your butter dish is no expectation. The large ceramic butter dish provides a cute and reusable way to store butter. The dish has a wooden lid, fits in your fridge’s small compartment, and is dishwasher, oven, and microwave safe. The ceramic container is labeled as well, which is convenient when you have a packed fridge or cook with multiple people in the kitchen.

$14 at Amazon

4. Honeyville jute/wool rug

If you feel like your home has something missing, but you can't put your finger on it: try an area rug.

Having a rug in your kitchen provides a grounding feeling, and it’ll help keep your feet warm during cooler months. The Honeyville jute/wool rug is designed by Shea McGee of Studio McGee, known for rich, homey interior designs. The rug is a mixture of jute and wool, providing a balance of rustic farmhouse elements and easy to care for functionality. Place the rug in front of your sink because it’s one of the most-used areas in your kitchen.

$129 at Target

5. Farmhouse decorative square throw pillow

Give your rooms a warm and cozy feel with a folksy-feeling throw pillow.

It’s always nice to incorporate softer elements into your spaces, like pillows and linens. This farmhouse decorative square throw pillow has a classic, red plaid pattern that adds color to your kitchen. The square 18-inch pillow is perfect as a cozy support in your dining chair or could be used to accent a bench or breakfast nook corner.

$12 at Bed Bath & Beyond

6. Eisenhauer metal wall clock

This trendy metal frame clock is great for filling up empty wall space in your home.

Wall décor is fantastic because it adds to your room without taking up any floor space. The Eisenhauer metal wall clock is large, but a large clock is handy for busy families. The clock is a distressed gray metal that can be used to contrast a lighter wall color or softer elements of your kitchen. The hollow design keeps the clock from being too heavy, and the large roman numerals make it easy to read.

$113 at Wayfair

7. Mason jar hand soap dispenser

Mason jars are a farmhouse dècor staple.

Though it may not be a hard rule, mason jars are almost always present in a farmhouse kitchen. They serve as a traditional farmhouse kitchen décor item, and it’s all about their versatility. You can use the jars for canning, storing pantry goods, and for drinking out of. Another use is for soap, like the mason jar hand soap dispensers. These painted mason jars are labeled for hand soap and dish soap and have useful pumps on them to make use even easier.

$13 at Amazon

8. Hearth & Hand stoneware coffee canister

Keep your coffee grounds in a chic and modern container where they're easy to find.

Hearth & Hand, the Target design collaboration with Joanna Gains of Magnolia Network and the Fixer Upper television show, has a rustic appearance and an affordable price tag. The brand’s stoneware coffee canister is white and tan and perfect for your countertop or exposed shelving. The canister is labeled, comes with a wooden lid and spoon, and also matches a flour and sugar canister in the same product line.

$17 at Target

9. Randel handmade metal table vase

This 2-piece duo can offer contrast and style to your home.

Vases are a great way to bring greenery into your home, whether it be a real plant from outside or a plume of faux pampas grass. The Randel handmade metal table vase is a prime farmhouse kitchen décor item. The vase can fit on your countertop to add depth to a display or could be used as a centerpiece on your table. The iron and metal material has a brushed appearance and the pitcher shape is an addition to your farmhouse décor.

$71 at Wayfair

10. Farmlyn Creek oval serving tray

Although this sturdy, wooden tray looks heavy, it's a lightweight addition that you're sure to love.

Layering décor items is a wonderful way to add depth to your space without it feeling too cluttered. The Farmlyn Creek oval serving tray is a great base that you can build upon. Place it under countertop herbs or use it to collect loose silverware while hosting. You can also use the tray as a charcuterie board or serving tray.

$27 at Bed Bath & Beyond

11. Nekon mail organizer with key hooks

With over 10 hooks, you can keep everything from keys and umbrellas to bags and small dècor items.

In many homes, the kitchen may be the first room you walk into. It’s where people congregate and where you may set everything down once you arrive home. That’s where the Nekon mail organizer with key hooks comes in handy. The hanging wooden organizer gives you a place to hang your keys, coat, and bag while also giving you somewhere to store mail or a grocery list. There’s a small shelf included in the design where you can place a plant, picture frame, or catchall tray.

$28 at Amazon

12. Napkin holder set

These neutral napkin holder rings will give your table a minor, yet impressive upgrade.

Though this napkin holder set from Parachute is described as “beautiful” and “modern” the unglazed exterior provides a rustic feel. The natural, speckled clay fits any farmhouse’s color scheme. You can use the napkin holders year round for indoor and outdoor dining. They also make a cute addition to any flat lay.

$42 at Parachute

13. Personalized wooden box centerpiece

You can personalize this wooden centerpiece with your own last name.

Nothing makes a home cozier and more unique than a custom décor item. The personalized wooden box centerpiece is the perfect way to make your farmhouse kitchen complete. The wooden box has handles on the left and right side and room to hold other décor items. You can place small plants inside, as the image shows, or use the box to hold odds and ends in the kitchen. Your family’s name is printed on the front side, so make sure to show it off.

$44 at Bed Bath & Beyond

