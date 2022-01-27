13 cute Galentine's Day gifts your best friends will love

Marissa Miller
·8 min read
13 of the best Galentine&#39;s Day gifts
13 of the best Galentine's Day gifts

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Relationships may come and go, but best friends last forever (or at least, historically, far longer than any old flame). To commemorate your bond and show your girlfriends how much you care, be sure to throw something special their way this Galentine’s Day—it’ll prove you don’t have to be wifed up to get into the gift-giving spirit this season.

Our shopping experts have curated a list of the best Galentine’s Day gifts for your BFFs in 2022, including a limited-edition mini waffle maker, Sephora's top-rated #Lipstories lipstick and the lacy Hanky Panky underwear even Jennifer Anniston is obsessed with.

1. Dash XOXO Mini Waffle Maker

Best Galentine&#39;s Day gifts: Dash XOXO Mini Waffle Maker
Best Galentine's Day gifts: Dash XOXO Mini Waffle Maker

Waffles are the ultimate novelty breakfast item. Not only do they smell up the kitchen with a scrumptious aroma, but you get to infuse them with your own V-Day-appropriate flair. Our kitchen experts named the Dash Mini as one of the best waffle makers on the market thanks to its ability to preheat and bake quickly for an impromptu treat. The non-stick Dash Mini XOXO version features X and O indentations as a festive alternative to a standard grid.

“I just love how unique and artistic this mini waffle maker is,” one reviewer says. “It’s perfect for Valentine's Day, anniversaries, weddings and bridal parties. Easy to use, easy to clean, too.”

Get the Dash XOXO Waffle Maker in Magenta from Target for $$12.99

2. Parachute Classic Bathrobe

Best Galentine&#39;s Day gifts: Parachute Classic Bathrobe
Best Galentine's Day gifts: Parachute Classic Bathrobe

There’s that window of time after a shower that calls for doing nothing but languishing in a luxurious robe. That’s where one of our style expert’s favorite robes comes in. The Parachute Classic bathrobe boasts a soft and absorbent terry cloth material that’s ideal for drying off post-shower. It has two generous front pockets, a cozy collar and a waist tie. The Turkish cotton robe comes in five neutral colors and sizes XS to 3XL.

“It’s a lovely feeling to get out of the shower and wrap yourself in this divine robe,” one of its 2,300 reviewers says. “It’s like being in a cloudy cocoon. If only I could stay like that all day!”

Get the Classic Bathrobe from Parachute for $99

3. Sephora #Lipstories Lipstick

Best Galentine&#39;s Day gifts: Sephora #Lipstories Lipstick
Best Galentine's Day gifts: Sephora #Lipstories Lipstick

‘Tis the season to pucker up, and there’s no better way to prime your lips than with Sephora’s #Lipstories lipstick. The full-coverage and highly pigmented lipsticks come in 40 gorgeous shades, including heart day-ready Joy (mauve), Wish List (a berry red), Celebrate (a pinky-nude shimmer) and Up All Night (a deep berry). They've received more than 367,000 hearts from Sephora shoppers.

"I have bought a bunch of these lipsticks and they are just as good of quality as any designer or high-end lipstick as far as coverage, pigmentation, duration and array of colors," one person says. "The best budget-friendly lipstick!"

Get the Sephora Collection #Lipstories Lipstick from Sephora for $9

4. Galentine's Day Gift Box

Best Galentine&#39;s Day gifts: Galentine&#x002019;s Day Gift Box
Best Galentine's Day gifts: Galentine’s Day Gift Box

Sometimes your favorite people can be hard to shop for. That’s what makes Eryn’s Home and Goods on Etsy such a great place to shop this Galentine’s Day. You can choose between seven different gift box themes from deluxe lavender to sweet love and relax and refresh. Each box contains a selection of goodies like scented soy candles, natural fiber soaps, caramels, lip balms and a personalized card.

"So in love with this product," one person says. "Got it for Galentine’s Day for two friends and they both loved it. 1000/10 would recommend.”

Get Eryn’s Home and Gifts Galentine’s Day Gift Box from Etsy starting at $21.90

5. Kiss Valentine's Day Glue-On Nails

Best Galentine&#39;s Day gifts: Kiss Valentine&#39;s Day Glue-On Nails
Best Galentine's Day gifts: Kiss Valentine's Day Glue-On Nails

If treating your bestie to a mani-pedi isn’t in the cards this V-Day, gift them the next best thing: these Galentine’s Day-themed Kiss glue-on nails. One of our beauty writers loves them because they allow you to experiment with different shapes and lengths in a low-commitment (and low-cost!) fashion. This festive bundle includes two sets of glue-on nails with 28 nails each, pink gel nail glue, a prep pad, a mini file and a manicure stick. The nails are designed to last up to seven days, so you and your friends can continue the festivities well into the month.

Get the Kiss Voguish Fantasy Nails Galentine’s Day Bundle from Kiss for $15.99

6. Custom Best Friend Print

Best Galentine&#39;s Day gifts: Custom Best Friend Print
Best Galentine's Day gifts: Custom Best Friend Print

If you have too many tagged Facebook or Instagram photos together to choose between one to frame, make one on your own. Etsy’s Printing Art Shop allows you to customize the outfit, hair, names and text on these cartoon-style digital or printed photos, leaving your BFF with a photo they’ll display proudly for years to come.

“Absolutely stunning!" one reviewer says. "I bought it for my friend and it made her cry, it’s that amazing.”

Get the Best Friend Print from Etsy starting at $14.15

7. Cheeseboarder Cheese Plate

Best Galentine&#39;s Day gifts: Cheeseboarder Cheese Plate
Best Galentine's Day gifts: Cheeseboarder Cheese Plate

If you’re planning a little get-together this Galentine’s Day, be sure to offer your pals a gourmet grazing platter to keep hunger at bay. Our expert—a former cheese magazine editor!—found CheeseBoarder makes for an ideal way to feed a small group since you don’t need to stress over shopping for the unique items or plating them.

The Mezzo cheese plate for five to six people comes with 35 ounces of goodies from cheese like apple smoked gouda and Madagascar bourbon vanilla cheddar to charcuterie like truffle salami and accompaniments like truffle marcona almonds and dried papaya. Serve it with the included small utensils in a reusable acacia wooden board (that in and of itself makes for a great gift). The board comes with a guide so you know exactly what you’re snacking on.

Get the Cheeseboarder Cheese Plate from Goldbelly for $159

8. Hanky Panky Lace Boyshorts

Best Galentine&#39;s Day gifts: Hanky Panky Signature Lace Boyshorts
Best Galentine's Day gifts: Hanky Panky Signature Lace Boyshorts

You can gift your girlfriends underwear any day of the year, but it’s a lot more on-brand come Valentine’s Day. Our fabric and textile expert named Hanky Panky one of the best underwear brands for women because its undergarments are made with super stretchy lace that feels soft against the skin—unlike other coarser brands with a more rigid feel. While many of its styles claim to be one-size-fits-all, the boyshorts come in sizes XXS to XL and offer full coverage in the back.

While you can buy them on Amazon, if you're looking for more colors, you can find all 17 shades—with options like bliss or passionate pink and red—at Hanky Panky.

Get the Hanky Panky Signature Lace Boyshort from Amazon for $32

9. BeautyBio Treat Sleep Repeat Set

Best Galentine&#39;s Day gifts under $50: BeautyBio Treat Sleep Repeat Set
Best Galentine's Day gifts under $50: BeautyBio Treat Sleep Repeat Set

Let your hard-working pal know they deserve a break with this top-rated eye mask and eye-brightening set from BeautyBio. The silk eye mask reads “Dream Big,” which is about the loveliest last thought to have before you drift off. The five under-eye gels contain colloidal silver, which is said to help smooth skin texture, as well as natural collagen, which is said to boost the skin’s plumpness and elasticity. For the ultimate pairing, have your pal place the under-eye pads under the eye mask before bed.

“The best part is the bright eyes pads for under your eyes," one person raves. "These are amazing! They improved my dark circles after one use. I also like to pop them in the fridge to help with puffiness.”

Get the BeautyBio Treat Sleep Repeat Set from Nordstrom for $25

10. Bath & Body Works Champagne Toast Gift Set

Best Galentine&#39;s Day gifts: Bath &amp; Body Works Champagne Toast Gift Set
Best Galentine's Day gifts: Bath & Body Works Champagne Toast Gift Set

Popping champagne? More like popping open this Champagne Toast gift set from Bath & Body Works that smells like a refreshing burst of bubbly champagne, berries and citrus. It comes with a petite hand cream perfect for tossing in a purse, hand sanitizer to keep them safe and foaming hand soap for a luxurious lather, all wrapped in pretty paper that reads “Spread Love Not Germs.”

Get the Champagne Toast Gift Set from Bath & Body Works for $14.50

11. Tianna Gold Vases

Best Galentine&#39;s Day gifts: Tianna Gold Vases
Best Galentine's Day gifts: Tianna Gold Vases

Whether your BFF has a secret admirer this Valentine's Day or prefers to buy flowers for themselves, a classy vase is always in order. Grab this budget-friendly yet oh-so-chic set of three vases in a timeless gold hue. The ceramic vases each boast a unique texture and silhouette, making them work well as home accents even when they aren’t filled with flowers.

“These vases look beautiful with the artwork in my living room,” one shopper says. “They are the perfect size—not too big and not too small. Love them.”

Get the Tianna Gold Vases (Set of 3) from Amazon for $35.99

12. Yankee Candle Fresh Cut Roses Candle

Best Galentine&#39;s Day gifts: Yankee Candle Fresh Cut Roses Candle
Best Galentine's Day gifts: Yankee Candle Fresh Cut Roses Candle

A large rose-scented candle is likely to last a lot longer than a bouquet of roses—and might even smell a lot more potent, too. Grab Yankee Candle’s 22-ounce scented candle that burns for up to 150 hours and features a lovely fresh-cut rose on its label. It's received nearly 40,000 glowing reviews on Amazon.

“I'm relatively picky about rose-scented goods and usually want something that is as natural-scented as possible," one person says. "This candle exceeds my expectations and really does smell like fresh-cut roses. It's not overpowering and smells clean and easy. The size is also pretty big so this candle should last a very long time as well.”

Get the Yankee Candle Large Jar Candle Fresh Cut Roses from Amazon for $17.99

13. August & Leo Faux Fur Reader's Wrap

Best Galentine&#39;s Day gifts: August &amp; Leo Faux Fur Reader&#39;s Wrap
Best Galentine's Day gifts: August & Leo Faux Fur Reader's Wrap

Readers make the best friends since they tend to be open-minded, thoughtful and imaginative. Show the book worm in your life some love with this cozy faux fur reader’s wrap. You can wear it over your shoulders for quick access to your books and tablet, or as a throw on a chair for added comfort. It comes in four calming colors like deep blush and light gray.

“A great gift,” one person says. “The faux fur is on both sides and is so soft. It fits a book in its large pockets. Love this very much!”

Get the August & Leo Faux Fur Reader's Wrap from HSN for $51.99

