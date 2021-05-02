13 Casualty spoilers for next week's double bill

Photo credit: BBC

Casualty spoilers follow.

Casualty fans will be treated to a double helping of ED drama next week, as the show airs not once but twice.

The double bill is paving the way for some upcoming schedule changes throughout May and will see Marty and Jade tackle separate challenges, while there's a turning point for Lev and Ciaran is back – in a slightly different guise.

Here's a full collection of the 13 biggest moments coming up.

1. Lev has a worrying accident

Still reeling from Faith outing him in front of his colleagues, Lev can't bear to be seen in the hospital.

While his colleagues worry over his fortnight-long absence, Lev throws himself into reckless motocross racing in a bid to escape.

As he continues to take more risks, Lev has a scary accident on his quad bike and is mortified when Fenisha and Iain arrive to treat him.

Unable to face the ED, Lev angrily refuses treatment or hospital admission, prompting Fenisha to think outside the box to help him.

2. Iain reaches out to Lev

When Lev begrudgingly agrees to be treated at the ambulance station, Fenisha's attempts to validate his sexuality only leaves him feeling more alienated.

Iain, on the other hand, manages to successfully connect with Lev, explaining that he knows what it's like to want to disappear.

As they begin to bond, Iain promises Lev that no one cares if he's gay and urges him to stop hiding away on leave.

When his racing friend Mal is rushed into hospital, Lev takes Iain's advice and heads into the ED, where he's met by the unphased and friendly faces of his colleagues. Relieved by the reaction he received, Lev finally feels able to return to his job.



3. Ethan gets a blast from the past…

Ethan tackles a difficult case while being watched by training manager Tabitha, who is running a Leadership workshop at the hospital.

Ethan belittles the idea of leadership training when they have actual medicine to do and his lackadaisical attitude spills over into his workshop role-playing exercise.

As a result, Ethan finds himself at the butt of Tabitha's criticism who berates him for not being supportive enough.

When Tabitha's nose begins to bleed, this spikes Ethan's memory and he suddenly realises that he knows her from when she trained her as a junior doctor a few years ago.



4. ...And is forced to reconsider his behaviour

After being forced to abort her workshop, Tabitha runs into Charlie – who also recognises her from her short stint in the ED. Tabitha admits a confidence knock motivated her change in career, and it quickly becomes clear that Ethan was a big part of the problem.

When Ethan attempts to apologise to Tabitha for not recognising her before, she hits back and accuses him of making her medical training difficult.

Refusing to accept any responsibility, Ethan insists that Tabitha's anxiety was the reason he didn't recommend she finish her training – and that doctors must be prepared for stress, not protected from it.

Later, Ethan is forced to reflect on his mistakes he made with Tabitha, while acknowledging the way he treated Rash during his training as well.

5. Marty gets a shock

Marty is frustrated that the vaginal mesh clinic have been dodging his calls and asks Jade to cover his shift while he chases them up.

When he tries and fails to get hold of them again, Marty is shocked when he is handed a Cease and Desist, warning him to stop 'harassing' the clinic.

Feeling defeated, Marty shares this with Jade, who steadfastly tells him not to – the surgeon cannot get away with this.

6. Jade opens up to Marty

Jade's anger at Bibi's injustice prompts Marty to finally clock that something is amiss with his friend and he encourages her to tell him what's going on.

Jade tells Marty that she was spiked a few weeks ago and is still coming to terms with it now.

Mortified at his selfishness of late, Marty promises to support her as Jade, in turn, vows to help him fight the clinic.



7. Jade gets a harrowing reminder of her ordeal

Jade is left shaken when a spiking victim is rushed into Resus and passes away. When Robyn cavalierly suggests that the spiking could have been responsible, a struggling Jade storms off.

Worried, Robyn apologises for offending Jade, prompting Jade to bravely open up about her own spiking experience.

Jade explains that she was helpless, and the guy got away. Although Robyn is sympathetic, Jade is furious at the injustice and vows to take matters into her own hands.

8. Robyn and Jade join forces

Wanting revenge, Jade plans to dip test drinks at the bar where she was spiked, in order to catch a spiker – any spiker – and asks a reluctant Robyn to join her.

At the bar, Jade struggles to contain flashbacks of her spiking, but is delighted when Robyn arrives to help her.

They team up and test everyone's drinks – which are clear – but when Robyn urges Jade to wrap up the plan and have fun, it's clear Jade has other ideas. Emboldened, Jade encourages Robyn to dance alone as bait, while she puts her next plan into action...



9. Jade hatches a dangerous plan



Robyn hesitantly agrees to Jade's instructions and is soon approached awkwardly by a stranger called Avery.

Suspicious, Jade decides to dip tests the drink that Avery bought Robyn, and, to her horror, it comes back positive. Horrified, Jade impulsively swaps the glasses and Avery drinks the spiked drink instead.

As Avery lies slumped in an ally afterwards, Jade searches his wallet for evidence of spiking and finds what she thinks is ketamine in his wallet. Jade wants to further her revenge by stripping Avery, but Robyn convinces her to help him and they call an ambulance.

10. Marty faces another setback

Marty anxiously prepares for the meeting he has finally managed to arrange with the CEO of the Harrington Street Clinic – the clinic that performed the vaginal mesh operation on his mum.

However, he struggles to get support from his colleagues and things get even worse when Marty's mum is brought back into the ED with severe leg pain. Will she be okay?

11. Ciaran is back!

As Marty supports Bibi, he is unaware that Ciaran Coulson is irritably waiting for him – he is the current CEO of the Clinic.

Marty chases after Ciaran and is shocked to hear he runs the Clinic. Ciaran warns Marty to back down and denies any responsibility for Bibi's condition. What will Marty do next?

12. Jan steps up

Spotting Marty's struggle, Jan interjects and forces Ciaran to leave. She sympathises with Marty's situation and suggests that someone poses as a prospective patient at the clinic to get evidence.

Marty is thrilled with the idea, but is disheartened when Jan refuses to be the mole herself.

However, when Jan speaks to Marty's mum and realises the awful impact the mesh has had on Bibi's life, she is moved to action and tells Marty she'll take Ciaran down.

13. Lev makes a decision

After returning to work, Lev is still struggling with his emotions and takes his anger out on Faith. Iain overhears and implores Lev to be less aggressive to the people trying to help him.

After realising his situation bears a striking resemblance to a patient in the hospital, Lev realises that he doesn't have to be alone in his reality and decides to reach out to his former lover Xander, who agrees to meet him. Is this a turning point in Lev's story?

Casualty airs these scenes on Saturday, May 8 and 8.40pm and 9.20pm on BBC One.

