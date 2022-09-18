13 candidates for Nanaimo-Ladysmith school trustee

There are 13 candidates vying for one of the nine positions on the Nanaimo-Ladysmith Public Schools board of trustees this election.

Five candidates are incumbents: chair of the current board, Charlene McKay; Tania Brzovic; Greg Keller; Bill Robinson and Naomi Bailey, who was elected in the January by-election. The remaining candidates are Andrew Gasson, Leanne Lee, Faith Mapayi, Chantelle Morvay, Leanne Pellegrin, Mark Robinson, Tom Rokeby and Tanner Scott.

Not seeking re-election are trustees Jessica Stanley, who is the current vice-chair of the board, Chantel O’Neill, Elaine Wilkinson and Stephanie Higginson, who is the past-president of the BC School Trustees Association.

The Sounder will reach out to each candidate in the coming weeks with questions prior to election day on October 15.

In the RDN, incumbent Vanessa Craig is running uncontested for director of Electoral Area B (Gabriola, Mudge, DeCourcy). Stanley is running for director for Electoral Area A (Cedar, South Wellington, Yellowpoint, Cassidy).

Rachelle Stein-Wotten, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Gabriola Sounder