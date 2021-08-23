13 best-selling tools every DIY-er needs

Whether you’re a DIY crafter or a home handyman, if you spend your down time working on projects you’d rather not pay other people to do, you’ll need the right tools to get the job done.

And, so that you don’t have to sacrifice project time for shopping, we have scoured Amazon for the mega-site’s best-selling tools and home improvement gadgets, from a leather hole punch to a multi-bit screwdriver, that you can just click and buy with full faith that people love ‘em.

1. DeWalt 20V Max XR Brushless Cordless Drill Combo Kit

DeWalt is a trusted brand that you can always rely on for your home-improvement needs.

Most homeowners recognize the name DeWalt and its black and yellow packaging, especially when it comes to hanging artwork and curtain rods, putting together pieces of furniture, and other projects around the house. This cordless drill and impact driver kit from the popular brand is a must, and almost 30,000 Amazon customers positively agree, giving it an average 4.8 stars. Bonus: Lithium ion batteries are included.

Get the DeWalt 20V Max XR Brushless Cordless Drill Combo Kit at Amazon for $219

2. Holikme Drill Brush Power Scrubber Pack

Save yourself time and effort with the Holikme Drill Brush Power Scrubber Pack.

If scrubbing your bathroom grout, cleaning mud off a carpet, or blasting years of grime and hard water stains out of your toilet bowl sounds like a party, you can thank us for introducing you to this three-pack of scrubbing brushes that you can attach to a drill for a power-boost of elbow grease. It’s at the top of Amazon’s tools and home improvement best-seller list, and no wonder with 42,600 positive reviews.

Get the Holikme Drill Brush Power Scrubber Pack at Amazon for $9.95

3. Wall Control Metal Pegboard

Need an alternative option for storage or organization around your home? Turn to this sturdy metal pegboard.

Whether you’re looking to hang tools in a gardening shed or cellar, or you want to organize a pantry or your home office, these metal pegboards are useful and pretty—and they come in all colors of the rainbow as well as black, white, galvanized, gray, and beige. With a 4.8-star rating from 10,000-plus consumers, these best-selling pegboards are chic and smart.

Get the Wall Control Metal Pegboard (2-pack) at Amazon starting at $34.99

4. Leather Hole Punch Tool

This highly rated leather hole punch tool can be used on various materials, making it a dependable option for artists and DIY crafters alike.

A leather hole punch has surprising value, and not just for someone who creates and works with leather. For those who may have over- or undersized waistlines or feet, a leather hole punch tool means you can add holes to shoe straps, belts, hats, and more. Craftier kinds can create designs on keychains or purse flaps, whether making them from scratch, or not.

This leather hole punch from the General Tools Store features six different hole sizes, from 5/64 of an inch to 3/16 of an inch, operates and revolves on its own, and can also be used in materials like rubber, canvas, and plastic. More than 7,000 reviewers give it 4.6 out of 5 stars.

Get the Leather Hole Punch Tool at Amazon for $29.12

5. No. 1 Precision X-Acto Knife Z-series

Ensure all of your sculptures, carvings, and other art experiments are precise with an X-Acto Knife.

This fine point blade is coated with zirconium nitride, and—watch out!—it’s sharp. This also means this knife is perfect for cutting through photos, fabric, or even plastic—a must-have for scrapbookers, quilters, artists, whittlers, and model makers, among others.

Get the No. 1 Precision X-Acto Knife Z-series at Amazon for $3.33

6. Fiskars Steel Pruning Shears Bypass Pruner

The perfect pair of heavy-duty sheers for all seasons.

Not only do these best-selling pruning shears have more than 23,000 customer ratings and 4.7 stars out of 5 on Amazon, we tested them here at Reviewed with one of our gardening experts, who gave them an Editor’s Choice award for Best Value. Anyone who needs to clip stems or thin branches—perhaps to hand-make a wreath or lightly prune garden plants—will find these a useful and essential tool for their DIY kit.

Get the Fiskars Steel Pruning Shears Bypass Pruner at Amazon for $12.62

7. Newborn 930-GTD Drip-Free Smooth Hex Rod Cradle Caulking Gun

Seal up drafty openings in your home before those chilly winter months arrive.

If you have a fix-it project that requires you to caulk with silicone or latex, this best-selling, 4.7-star-rated gator trigger caulking gun can help shore up the cracks in your shower and tub, filling gaps in wood trim, or seal up doors and window frames.

Get the Newborn 930-GTD Drip-Free Smooth Hex Rod Cradle Caulking Gun at Amazon for $11.46

8. Klein Tools 11-in-1 Multi-bit Screwdriver

Keep this multi-bit screwdriver close for all of your home's pesky fixes.

Ever grabbed your door knob and have it rattle in your hand? How about a loose chair leg? A multi-bit screwdriver can solve many mini problems around the house and in the yard, and this one from Klein Tools has 14,000-plus fans on Amazon. It comes with eight different screw bits, from Phillips to flat head, and three different nut driver sizes.

Get the Klein Tools 11-in-1 Multi-bit Screwdriver at Amazon for $14.97

9. AstroAI Digital Tire Inflator

Never be unprepared again.

For anyone who has a lot of kids (or kids at heart) running around, this digital tire inflator can pump up bicycle tires, basketballs, off-road vehicles, and air mattresses for backyard camping in just minutes. The kit includes a tire pressure gauge that has been professionally calibrated, a digital LED screen, and an air compressor, and it reads up to 250 psi.

Almost 15,000 consumers recommend this best-selling DIY inflator, so we’re pretty sure you’ll love it, too.

Get the AstroAI Digital Tire Inflator at Amazon for $21.25

10. 3M Aluminum Oxide Sandpaper with Assorted Grits

Sandpaper sheets come in handy for any and all home renovation projects.

I don’t think I need to describe the value of having sandpaper on hand at home. It’s a multipurpose, multi-use essential you can tuck in a drawer or tool kit until you need to sand down a door frame or do a squishy makeover (your kids will know what I mean).

This best-selling general purpose pack features three different grits (100 to 220) and five 9-inch by 11-inch sheets.

Get the 3M Aluminum Oxide Sandpaper with Assorted Grits at Amazon for $2.28

11. Mr. Pen 600-piece Nail Assortment Kit

With the 600 nails that come inside of this kit, there's no excuse not to start on that gallery wall today.

Anyone who has ever wanted to create a gallery wall in their home needs a lot of nails, and this compact package of picture, finishing, wall, and pin nails will prove its worth in such an endeavor. It’s also inspired more than 1,800 consumers to come back and post about how much they love them.

Get the Mr. Pen 600-piece Nail Assortment Kit at Amazon for $6.99

12. Sharp Pebble Premium Whetstone Knife Sharpener

Keep your most needed tools as sharp as the day you purchased them.

No one (at least not 16,000 Amazon customers) likes a dull blade when it comes to cutting through pepper skins or raw meat. A whetstone can help, sharpening both your paring knives and cleavers so you don’t have to buy new ones. This best-selling product from Sharp Pebble features two sides: a 1,000 grit for sharpening and a 6,000 grit for polishing—plus it looks gorgeous and modern on its bamboo base.

Get the Sharp Pebble Premium Whetstone Knife Sharpener at Amazon for $29.74

13. Ring Screwdriver Replacement

This tiny screwdriver is the answer to your Ring maintenance problems.

As Reviewed’s smart home senior staff writer Rachel Murphy says, “There are a lot of Ring doorbells out there.” And, with that, probably a lot of consumers—at least, 6,204 of them—who have lost the little screwdriver that comes with Amazon’s smart doorbell’s installation kit. This screwdriver is required to get the Ring’s batteries out to charge or to replace the faceplate.

Get the Ring Screwdriver Replacement at Amazon for $8.99

