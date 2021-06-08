13 Best Jeans For Every Body Type, Size, and Shape

best-jeans-for-every-body-type

Having a good pair of jeans is a must in every capsule wardrobe-they're reliable, timeless, versatile, and so classic. Whether you're dressing them up for a night out or slipping them on with a pair of sneakers to run a couple of errands, you'll get a ton of uses from this staple piece. Everyone needs a good pair of denim, and finding them shouldn't be hard. From boyfriend jeans and plus-size jeans to skinny jeans and high-waisted jeans, there are so many styles and prices available that look amazing on every body. Check out the best cuts and styles of all different price points that will make you want to buy a pair or two because #treatyourself.

1. Best cropped jeans:

- $78.00 Available at Everlane

Cropped jeans are perfect for showing off your favorite summer sandals or ankle boots. These high-waisted jeans are a comfortable style that hugs your curves without feeling too tight around the ankles, like skinny jeans. It comes in sizes up to 35 and multiple lengths for all heights.

2. Best cropped boyfriend-style jeans:

- 128.00 Available at Madewell

Boyfriend jeans are a fun style, but some may not like them because they're so loose. If you want to have that relaxed fit without losing support and structure, go with this slim-cropped, high-waisted pair.

3. Best straight-leg jeans:

- 39.00 Available at Gap

Straight-leg jeans are a classic style you'll see for many years to come, which is why you can't go wrong with having a pair of these in your closet. These are available in petite, regular, and tall heights with sizes up to 35.

4. Best skinny jeans:

- 39.95 Available at American Eagle

No matter what Gen Z thinks about jeans, we believe that skinny jeans are a great style that can look amazing on everyone. Apart from being universally flattering, you can also dress them up or down for any occasion.

5. Best flare jeans:

- 62.00 Available at Grey Bandit

These jeans have been gaining buzz on TikTok for a good reason-they're incredibly comfortable thanks to the stretchy material and trendy due to their flared, 70s-inspired fit. We recommend styling it with a fitted top or crop top to balance out the loose bottom.

6. Best boyfriend jeans:

- 79.00 Available at Urban Outfitters

Boyfriend jeans are having a moment right now thanks to Gen Z's obsession with loose-fitted pants. If you're into it, go with a vintage, high-rise style that pairs great with sneakers or heels.

7. Best bootcut jeans:

- 149.00 Available at Good American

These high-waisted bootcut jeans will look great with any outfit. They are designed to be stretchy, supportive, and feature subtle knee slits that make the pants feel elevated and less casual than other ripped jeans.

8. Best high-waisted jeans:

- 85.00 Available at Los Angeles Apparel

We think we can all agree that low-rise jeans can stay in the early 2000s. High-waisted jeans are so much more comfortable and flattering on all body types. If you're looking for a pair that comes in different colored denim, look no further than this option. It's available in a black, dark medium, medium, and light wash.

9. Best jeggings:

- 49.95 Available at American Eagle

As much as we love looking good, we love feeling comfortable even more. Enter jeggings: the piece that combines the comfort of a legging with the same look as a pair of skinny jeans. It's a genius invention that you'll never get tired of wearing.

10. Best baggy jeans:

- 50.00 Available at ASOS

The saying "history repeats itself" is always proven true with fashion trends. Case in point? Baggy jeans. This style reigned supreme in the '90s along with flannels, dark lipstick, and pencil-thin eyebrows. While we're okay without the pencil-thin eyebrows, for now, baggy jeans can stay as they're cool, edgy, and the perfect casual jeans.

11. Best wide-leg jeans:

- 55.99 Available at Mango

Wide-leg pants are perfect for summer. If you prefer to wear denim, opt for this flowy option that will go great with all of your summer tops and shoes.

12. Best mom jeans:

- 49.95 Available at American Eagle

Mom jeans are similar to the boyfriend style, except they're a bit more form-fitting. This style was popular in the '90s and made a major comeback because they look great on everyone who wears them.

13. Best mid-rise jeans:

- 98.00 Available at Universal Standard

Available in four washes and sizes up to 40, this pair of Universal Standard jeans are a staple investment piece. They're mid-rise, for those who don't love high-waisted, and hug you in all the right places.