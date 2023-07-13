The 13 Best Heels of 2023 from Platforms to Pumps

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Find the heels that’ll support you every step of the way.

InStyle / Marcus Millan

No one forgets their first heels (for me, it was 4-inch purple platform stilettos from Steve Madden) or how they made you feel. Between their elevation, inherent self-possession, and potential to spice up any outfit, your confidence skyrockets to heights higher than your heel — even if you’re rocking a pair under 2 inches.

This footwear is the ultimate fashion rule-breaker, says fashion expert and influencer Kit Keenan, who tells us that “the fun thing about heels is that they don’t have to match the outfit completely — you can be a little more out there with your style.” She adds where clothing and accessories can fall prey to cyclical trend cycles, classic slingbacks or pointed-toe pumps will be a forever wardrobe staple.

And thankfully, designers have evolved traditional styles to give us options that are as swoon-worthy as they are comfortable, so whether you want to slip into a kitten heel or climb atop a wedge, there is a pair for everyone.

Best Overall: Vivaia Square-Toe Chunky Heels

Buy at Amazon.com

Buy at Vivaia.com







What We Like: The climate-conscious brand uses sustainable materials to design a comfortable, stylish heel you can wear all day.

What We Don’t Like: The insole contains an ingredient that could irritate those with allergies.







Rarely do the words “science” and “fashionable” intersect, but Vivaia (a brand we’ve raved about before) somehow managed to meld the two together with its ultra-stylish heels that feature forward-thinking technology and sustainable materials to give us breathable, comfortable shoes we can wear for hours. A back counter patch prevents blisters, multi-layered foam insoles cushion our feet like slippers, and the cozy yarn material stretches to accommodate midday swelling and wide feet. And it does it all while checking off our musts for a multi-purpose style. Everything from the 15 color options (we’re fond of the dreamy denim blue), elegant trim, tasteful square toe, and chunky 2-inch heel cement the shoes as an option we want to wear with everything, all the time.

On top of everything, the insole also contains artemisia, a type of plant, to prevent a smelly-feet odor, which is a plus in our book, but anyone who tends to have seasonal allergies or sensitivities to plant-based ingredients might find it irritating. Check with your doctor to ensure the shoes won’t cause any problems.

Price at time of publish: $139

Height: 2 inches | Size: 5-11 | Colors: 15

Best Budget: DREAM PAIRS Women's Chunk Low Heel Pump Sandals

Buy at Amazon.com

Buy at Walmart.com







What We Like: With almost 30 color options, a practical heel height, and a supportive sole, take these heels everywhere.

What We Don’t Like: They’re open-toed, which may not make them appropriate for work — or the winter.







A supportive ankle strap, super comfortable sole, and a blister-free wearing experience earned these heels thousands of five-star reviews on Amazon — we’ll add that its affordable price calls for another victory lap. With more than 20 colors, you won’t have any trouble matching the shoe to your aesthetic, whether you’re twirling in a prairie dress while wearing the soft pink suede hue or following Megan Fox’s lead and leaning into glitzy glamour wearing the silver rhinestone design. Although you can get creative with colors, the modest heel height and classic design fix it to be one of the most versatile options on this list.

If you are worried the open-toe may not be work-appropriate or versatile for other seasons, we suggest remedying the roadblock by adding tights or rocking socks a la Bella Hadid.

Price at time of publish: $39

Height: 3 inches | Size: 5-12 | Colors: 27

Best Splurge: Amina Muaddi Rosie Crystal-Embellished Iridescent Leather Slingback Pumps

Buy at Nordstrom.com







What We Like: The classic slingbacks style and glittering embellishment make for a statement shoe that never goes out of style.

What We Don’t Like: The pointed toe could be uncomfortable for some foot types.







When most people think of an investment shoe, it’s usually Louboutin or Manolo Blahnik. Still, Keenan steered us toward these impeccable pumps from Amina Muaddi, and now we can’t look away. The subtle details of the cake stand heel and delicate crystal bow embellishment draw the eyes of every room you enter, while a pointy toe and slingback strap exude eternal class and sophistication. Perhaps the siren song of these shoes is their dazzling, vibrant shades whose metallic finishes lure you in for a closer look.

Aside from the gorgeous design, Keenan praises their comfort and tells us the flared heel makes for easy balance — a boon for those who don’t find walking in heels totally intuitive. That said, pointed toes aren’t suitable for everyone, so keep this in mind if you have sensitive feet.

Price at time of publish: $1,190

Height: 4 inches | Size: 5-13 | Colors: 4

Best Wedges: Vionic Bonita Wedge Sandal

Buy at Nordstrom.com

Buy at Dsw.com







What We Like: The wedges are functional and stylish, offering foot support that makes them comfortable even after wearing them for hours.

What We Don’t Like: The strap may be too short for some ankles.







Wedges are a Hail Mary option when you’re staring at a pile of clothes on your bed five minutes before you have to head out the door, and the Bonita Wedge is no exception. They do everything the style promises: Elongate your legs under a breezy sundress, elevate a simple pair of jeans, and save petites from dragging jumpsuit legs.

In addition to the refined criss-cross straps and three sleek colors, what sets this pair apart is its support features that will keep you on your feet from dawn till dusk. “I like the ankle straps for stability, and the platform lowers the wedge height and takes the pressure off the ball of the foot,” says board-certified podiatrist Dr. Priya Parthasarathy. Some reviewers noted the ankle strap was a tad tight, so we recommend opting for the suede material to get more stretch if you think this will be the case for you.

Price at time of publish: $140

Height: 4.25 inches | Size: 5-11 | Colors: 3

Best Heeled Boot: Miista Amparo Black Boots

Buy at Miista.com







What We Like: The impeccably designed boot has several standout features like contrast stitching and supple leather that set it apart from your typical black boot.

What We Don’t Like: Its size range is limited.







Looking for heels you won’t see every day? Fashion expert and influencer Grace Brinkly turns us toward Miista, telling us that “every one of its shoes has something that makes you do a double-take,” nodding toward details like table-top wedges and unique silhouettes.

If we were forced to choose just one from its swoon-worthy heel collection, we’d recommend the Amparo boot because we adore how it blends feminine elements like detailed contrast stitching and a delicate skinny heel with a bold wide square toe. We’re partial to the black as we can envision wearing it with about a million and one things, but you can truly make a statement with graphic zebra print or denim material.

We hope the brand will consider extending its sizing since it currently only offers up to a 10.5, and we’d love to share this find with more of our friends.

Price at time of publish: $545

Height: 2 inches | Size: 5-10.5 | Colors: 3

Best for Parties: Les Petits Jouers Pink Jane Mirror Pumps

Buy at Lespetitsjoueurs.com







What We Like: From the micromirror embellishments to a sexy ankle strap, these shoes ask to go dancing.

What We Don’t Like: The sizing runs small.







It doesn’t matter if you are back in bed by 8:30 PM — when you’re wearing these dazzling pumps, every night turns memorable. Keenan tells us she absolutely loves Les Petits Joueurs for sexy party shoes, calling this particular pair her disco heels, because “not only are they fun, but I can dance in them all night,” she says.

Its art-deco-inspired silhouette is an architectural masterpiece, featuring a sultry thin ankle strap married to a durable sleek leather sole and upheld with a four-inch square heel. We can’t deny that the peppy pink micro mirrors captivate us the most, which glint back at you with every spin and capture everyone’s attention on the dance floor. The heels are a splurge to be sure, but from the glimmering looks we see every year at fashion week, on red carpets, and trickled down to our everyday style, it’s obvious disco never dies.

Although everything about the heel is alluring, our one wish is that the brand would extend its sizing since the shoe already runs small.

Price at time of publish: $792

Height: 4 inches | Size: 35-40 | Colors: 1

Best Pumps: Steve Madden Evelyn Leather Point Toe Pump

Buy at Amazon.com

Buy at Revolve.com







What We Like: You’ll often reach for these comfortable pumps thanks to their versatile and trend-defying design.

What We Don’t Like: The sizing runs large.







If there’s one shoe we’re sure will never end up in the trend graveyard, it’s the pointed-toe pump, which is made clear by the endless options out there. “I think everyone should have a classic black pair of pointed-toe black pumps,” says Keenan, who adds she’s fond of these ones from Steve Madden because they go with absolutely everything.

The brand offers them in six luxe-looking shades that heighten your stature and any outfit you wear them with. While the polished black leather and neutral blush present infinite options for mixing and matching, we can’t deny the metallic gold snake print is an eye-catching choice for jazzing up black jeans or a solid-colored dress.

To avoid shuffling around in your new pumps, we recommend going one-half size down as some reviewers say the shoes run large.

Price at time of publish: $100

Height: 4 inches | Size: 5-12 | Colors: 6

Best Block Heel: J.Crew Millie Ankle-Strap Heels

Buy at Jcrew.com







What We Like: The heels have a low block heel, soft suede, and an ankle strap making them a fun and supportive option.

What We Don’t Like: The straps might not be wide enough for some ankles.







Anyone looking for a heel without the potential wobble (or pain) that comes from a higher, thinner heel should look to a block heel. The low, chunky heel can easily be worn to work, then out to a more formal event as and two-toned silver and gold shade make them easy to dress up or down for an outfit suitable enough to prance around in at the office (or anywhere you want compliments).

Not only will you want to wear them everywhere, but you can do so pain-free thanks to the thin, supportive suede ankle strap and modest heel height. While we love that the strap keeps them from sliding off our feet, we do wish it was a little longer to accommodate all ankles.

Price at time of publish: $248

Height: 2 inches | Size: 5-12 | Colors: 2

Best for Work: Nine West Kuna 9x9 Pointy Toe Pumps

Buy at Nordstrom.com

Buy at Belk.com







What We Like: The practical pumps feature a tolerable heel height and neutral colors that pair well with any outfit, and the suede material makes them a great option for all foot types.

What We Don’t Like: The toe box is not super wide.







Workwear is no longer bound to strict rules, but whether you suit up every time you clock in or opt for a laxer look, these shoes are your new in-office besties. The micro elevation from the kitten heel and 10 versatile color options keep them at the front of your closet for a comfortable option that looks fantastic with slacks, dresses, skirts, and jeans.

Not the least, even if your commute involves cars, trains, and crowded stations, you won’t be yelping in pain as you make your trek thanks to the stretchy suede material that’s more forgiving for wide feet or those with hammertoes or bunions.

But because we don’t envision bringing back pantyhose to our workwear any time soon, we do wish the toe box came up further to avoid toe cleavage on those with longer feet.

Price at time of publish: $109

Height: 2.44 inches | Size: 4-13 | Colors: 10

Best Support: Sarah Flint Perfect Round Toe Pump 70

Buy at Sarahflint.com







What We Like: These heels feature several key support features like additional padding and a round toe box making them suitable for any foot type.

What We Don’t Like: The sizing runs small.







According to Dr. Parthasarathy, in terms of support, a heel needs several features: Plenty of padding, a round toe box, and a stable heel, all of which shoe designer Sarah Flint understands. This round-toe pump ditches a stiletto style in favor of a block heel that gives you height but is easy to walk in without causing foot cramps.

And, once you know how to clean it, suede is the optimal material that couples comfort with style, especially when you choose from these seven shades which range from a gentle cornflower blue to a statement-making burgundy.

Price at time of publish: $550

Height: 2.75 inches | Size: 4-13 | Colors: 7

Best Heeled Mule: Hush Puppies Women's Sienna Mule

Buy at Amazon.com

Buy at Dsw.com







What We Like: Offered in two neutral colors and one fun print, you’ll want to wear these cushioned mules throughout every season.

What We Don’t Like: They are too wide for some feet.







Take it from the likes of Kendall Jenner, Ariana Grande, Meghan Markle, and more celebrities — everyone loves how easy it is to slip on a mule. While we could harp on the sneaker and loafer styles, heeled mules rise above the rest for the way they play nice with literally any outfit.

And while most mules are comfortable, Hush Puppies takes it a step further with their Sienna Mule by including memory foam, comfort pads, and constructing the shoes with breathable material — what more could you ask for? Maybe several super versatile colors, including one adorable cow print that should be your new neutral.

If you’re into the whole socks with slides trend, these should fit perfectly, but otherwise, some reviewers suggest sizing down to avoid a fit that is too wide.

Price at time of publish: $70

Height: 2 inches | Size: 5-12 | Colors: 3

Best Sandal: Vionic Rosabel Heeled Sandal

Buy at Amazon.com

Buy at Nordstrom.com







What We Like: Bright, punchy colors, soft breathable soles, and a manageable heel height make these shoes the ultimate summer sandal.

What We Don’t Like: It’s a little narrow on some foot types.







I won’t lie: Striding around the city in this punchy green sandal gives me so much confidence it borders on toxic main-character syndrome. Between the heel height, which is elevated enough to elongate my legs without tripping me up, and the breathable fabric that keeps my feet from feeling claustrophobic, these heels rarely leave my side when the temp hits 70.

Plus, as someone who has destroyed their feet from marathon running, I appreciate how Vionic caters to those with plantar fasciitis or other similar conditions by including a built-in orthotic. Just note that if you have wider feet, we suggest choosing the equally stylish Isadora Heeled Sandal, as some reviewers say these soles are a little narrow.

Price at time of publish: $140

Height: 2.5 inches | Size: 5-11 | Colors: 4

Best Platform: ASOS Design Wide Fit Natia Knotted Platform Heeled Sandals

Buy at Asos.com







What We Like: The gorgeous metallic heels feature an ankle strap and thick platform for added support.

What We Don’t Like: The heel could be too high for those new to wearing this style.







I always questioned how Bachelorette contestants swaggered around in platforms all night until I tried a pair myself and was shocked at how supportive they felt. We owe the ability to last through multiple rose ceremonies in this knotted number to the wide platform and adjustable strap, which secures your ankle with a decorous circular clasp.

Keep in mind between the platform and almost 3-inch heels, they are still high, so proceed with caution if you’re not fond of heights. What you won’t have any trouble with, however, is picking the right color. ASOS knows exactly what we want from a statement shoe: A maximalist print, opulent gold and velvet finishes, and trendy sage green.

Price at time of publish: $46

Height: 2.5 inches | Size: 5-11 | Colors: 4

What to Keep in Mind

Design

With so many different designs, you have a lot of options when considering what will work best with your wardrobe and lifestyle, but you can start with a couple of classic styles. Brinkly generally opts for lower heels, telling us she predicts they will stick around for a while, especially, she says, as we see the resurgence of comfortable footwear like ballet flats.

“Over the past year, it was common to have a more trendy kitten heel, which I think will always be in style, but lately, I’ve seen more people wearing classic, super high stiletto pumps,” adds Keenan, who nods the classic pointed-toe pump style of the Kate Louboutin.

However, both Keenan and Brinkly agree if there’s one place to get out of your comfort zone, it's with heels. For Brinkly, it’s the addition of one-of-a-kind details that make a heel an outfit completer. “I have a classic pointed red boot, but they’re ruched all down the side—look for a design feature that makes you say, ‘Wait, what was that?’” she explains.

Comfort

Let’s face it: We choose heels for style over comfort (otherwise, we’d be living in our ugly dad sneakers), which is why Dr. Parthasarathy recommends wearing them for short periods of time and reserving them for dinner or special events.

Yet, choosing the right style, like wedges over stilettos, can make all the difference in foot support. She tells us the most comfortable options will have a heel under three inches, a rounded toe box shape, and built-in arch support. “Sometimes choosing a platform-style heel or adding a metatarsal cushion or pad can help pad the ball of your feet, which takes direct pressure due to the foot's position in a heel,” she adds.

Size

Maybe it was a sample sale find we couldn’t pass up or just a beloved style we’ve outgrown, but we’ve all experienced the painful side effects of wearing heel that doesn’t fit. Not only is this uncomfortable, but poorly fitting shoes can lead to blisters, hammer toes, and even a numbing sensation associated with neuropathy.

Since sizing varies by brand, when shopping online, pay special attention to each retailer’s measuring guides and conversion charts. Due to swelling, Vivaia’s website also recommends measuring your feet at the end of the day.

And it never hurts to start with a visit to your podiatrist for a professional opinion on what type of heel accommodates your foot type the most.

Your Questions, Answered

What type of heels is best for beginners?

Keenan recommends opting for a block heel, such as the Vivaia Melody Square-Toe Heels, that you can learn how to walk in and feel comfortable doing so, telling us that this style is like the “training wheels of high heels.” Another good starting point, she says, is a boot heel—we like the Miista Amparo Black Boots—because they’re typically lower in height and provide more support than a stiletto.

“Look for something between a mule and a kitten heel,” adds Brinkly, who says these super cute options have the comfortability of flat footwear, but the little elevation adds interest to any outfit.

Which style of heels is most damaging to your feet?

“A style with an ankle strap and adjustable straps in the front of the foot would be more advisable along with a wedge or platform style,” according to Dr. Parthasarathy. In general, however, she says all heels can damage your feet when worn for long hours, so be mindful of keeping them in your rotation but not on demand.

Dr. Parthasarathy also cautions that people prone to ankle sprains, bunions, neuromas, or hammertoes should avoid high heels and stilettos altogether.

Why Shop with Us

Irene Richardson is a writer covering fashion and beauty trends for InStyle, Byrdie, Travel and Leisure, and more. For this story, she spoke with fashion experts Kit Keenan and Grace Brinkly for their recommendations; and board-certified podiatrist Dr. Priya Parthasarathy, DPM to learn more about foot support when it comes to heels.

