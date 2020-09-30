13 best eco-friendly coffee pods and capsules for a guilt-free brew

We tested the brands doing their absolute best for the environment, workers and beyond (iStock/The Independent)

As a nation, our love of homemade coffee is on the rise and coffee capsules can offer the perfect solution when it comes to taste and convenience.

A massive 350 million pods are consumed every year in the UK alone. So, to ensure we’re making the best choices for the planet, we’ve rounded up the best eco-friendly coffee capsules that also deliver on flavour. We’ve focused our search on Nespresso compatible pods as these are the most widely used.

There are three main types of “eco” pods to consider – those made of aluminium that need emptying before recycling; re-usable stainless steel, which you fill with freshly ground fine coffee yourself; or compostable. The latter category you’ll find most pods need to be commercially composted via your food collection bin rather than chucked in your garden before they’ll break down into nutrient-rich soil – although we’ll point out where you can do this.

To confuse matters, not everyone can agree which has the best eco-credentials – with compostable and aluminium, both having their pros and cons.

In theory, the chosen material could sound great, but unless you have the facilities and inclination to dispose of your pods as intended, one is really no better than the other.

Mindful of greenwashing (when a company spends more of its efforts claiming to be environmentally friendly than actually doing so) we’ve scratched beneath the claims printed on the box to get to the bottom of the true eco-credentials of each pod. So, you can make an informed choice and enjoy every sip of your well-earned cup.

Other key differences to look out for is, of course, the coffee itself. Speciality grade arabica refers to the top percentage of coffee harvested in the world.

Just as with your whole or ground beans, roasting profiles differ, producing wildly different results. Lighter roasts will tend to have a brighter, more acidic nature, showcasing the true flavour profile of the beans.

The darker a roast, the more intense, bitter notes you can expect to find. Neither has any relevance to the amount of caffeine it contains so don’t be put off if you like the taste of a lighter roast but want your full hit of caffeine.

Looking out for the Fairtrade mark is a great way to make sure farmers are being paid fairly. However, many of the brands we’ve featured pay above and beyond that, particularly when it comes to the speciality grade beans which command a much higher price anyway.

The rainforest alliance or UTZ in Latin America are also good certifications to look out for if you want to make sure the best worker conditions.

Every brand will want you to believe its pod is the most eco-friendly, but we’re not convinced it’s as black and white as that. So, we’ve tested the brands doing their absolute best for the environment, workers and beyond.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections. This revenue helps us to fund journalism across The Independent.

