13 Best Caffeine Eye Creams, Reviewed by Dermatologists

Image Source

So you’ve been doing some revenge bedtime procrastination and it shows. We can't fix your sleep deprivation but the best caffeine eye cream can do something about those under eye bags and dark circles. “Caffeine works to reduce puffiness by clamping down on blood vessels, helping to reduce swelling,” Marisa Garshick, MD, FAAD, a board-certified dermatologist in New York and clinical assistant professor of dermatology at Weill Cornell Medicine, tells Glamour.

In other words, the best caffeine eye cream really can work magic. “You can see results fairly quickly, even within an half an hour,” Aya Ahram, DO, FAAD, a board-certified dermatologist at Hudson Dermatology and Laser Surgery in New York, tells Glamour. Over time—about four to six weeks—consistent use of caffeine eye cream can also help reduce the appearance of dark circles (which is why caffeine is often found in the best eye creams for dark circles), adds Navin S. Arora, DO, FAAD, board-certified dermatologist, founder of Borealis Dermatology in New York, and clinical assistant professor at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine.

Ahead, these are the caffeine eye creams dermatologists have tested and say really work. Plus, as a health and beauty editor with over a decade of experience (and as a mom who knows a thing or two about tired eyes), I'm sharing my reviews as well.

The best caffeine eye creams, at a glance