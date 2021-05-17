13 best bubble baths: From stress-busting scents to nourishing formulas

Amy Sedghi
·14 min read
&lt;p&gt;Choose from cruelty-free, eco-friendly and soap-free options for bathers with sensitive skin &lt;/p&gt; (iStock/The Independent )

Choose from cruelty-free, eco-friendly and soap-free options for bathers with sensitive skin

(iStock/The Independent )

As reliable as a hot cup of tea to soothe, replenish and comfort, the humble bath can be a true godsend at the end of a long, stressful day or week. Just thinking about sinking into warm water, the tub filled with soft bubbles, is enough to bring those tension levels down a notch.

How you like to take your bath is personal preference, as is what you choose to pour into the running water. There’s a plethora of soaks, scrubs and bath bombs out there to vamp up your bath time, but the product with the most enduring appeal has to be bubble bath.

There’s something so beautiful and luxurious about a bath brimming with cloud-like bubbles, not to mention the fun architectural possibilities they present when you’re a small child.

Whether you’re looking for something to help you sleep, soothe aching muscles or wash away fatigue, we’ve tested a range of bubble baths to find the best out there for you to splash your cash on (pun intended).

It was a tough ask, but we took the task seriously, sinking into mounds of bubbles and taking note of fragrance, feel, lasting effects, value and all round experience of the product. You’re welcome.

Read more:

The best bubble bath products for 2021 are:

  • Best overall –L’Occitane lavender foaming bath: £27, Johnlewis.com

  • Best refillable option – Bramley bubble bath: £14, Bramleyproducts.co.uk

  • Best luxury buy – Susanne Kaufmann mallow blossom bubble bath: £47, Susannekaufmann.com

  • Best for everyday use – Dr Teal’s coconut oil foaming bath with pure epsom salt: £6.99, Superdrug.com

  • Best eco-friendly soak – Nereus London Madagascan ylang ylang natural body wash: £20, Weearth.com

  • Best for sleep – Neom real luxury bath foam: £22, Neomorganics.com

  • Best for sensitive skin – Farmologie pink grapefruit bath soak: £5.99, Boots.com

  • Best for kids and teens – So...? Sorry Not Sorry moo’d bath milk: £4.66, Superdrug.com

  • Best for relaxation – Neal’s Yard Remedies geranium and orange foaming bath: £15.10, Nealsyardremedies.com

  • Best multitasker – Espa bergamot and jasmine bath and showel gel: £19, Cultbeauty.com

  • Best fragrance – Molton Brown re-charge black pepper bath and shower gel: £22, Johnlewis.com

  • Best for after a workout – Elemis aching muscle super soak: £40.90, Feelunique.com

  • Best for families – Childs Farm baby bedtime bubbles: £3, Ocado.com

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism acrossThe Independent.

L’Occitane lavender foaming bath, 500ml

Best: Overall

This beautifully scented and utterly relaxing foaming bath from L’Occitane will leave you feeling soothed in both body and mind as it transports you to the lavender fields of Provence.

Housed in a reusable aluminum bottle, the French brand also sells refills (£20, Loccitane.com) of this bestseller so topping it up when you run out is a breeze. It’s an important step in reducing bathroom plastic waste: the eco-refill boasts 84 per cent less packaging weight and works out as better value for money at £20 for 500ml. If you’re wondering what on earth you then do with the empty refill pouch, then they’ve got that covered too (check out their recycling programme with TerraCycle to find out more.

We loved winding down at the end of a long week by slipping into a bath of these foaming lavender fragranced bubbles. Not only does it smell and feel luxurious, it also noticeably helped in preparing us for a restful night’s sleep. We’re also big fans of the subtle fragrance, as some lavender products can be overpowering, and loved the way the scent lingered on the skin. For anyone who’s struggling to relax or slow a racing mind, melting into a tub of this delightful bubble bath is a must. Although it’s not the cheapest, a little of the product goes far, with only a few drops needed for a deliciously foamy bath.

Buy now £27.00, Johnlewis.com

Bramley bubble bath, 250ml

Best: Refillable option

Proudly made in the British countryside, Bramley’s products effortlessly transport you to the meadows and pastures of its Wiltshire origins. Interestingly, the brand was first created for the founder’s pub, with guests loving the products so much they wanted to snap them up themselves. Years on and the ethos of Bramley hasn’t changed, and they’re not only Leaping Bunny approved and vegan friendly, but they’re made with 100 per cent natural botanicals and essential oils. They’re also hot on refills (£130, Bramleyproducts.co.uk), with many of their products coming in five litre options on their online shop. You can frequently spot the refills in zero waste shops too.

A cocktail of apple seed oil and organic apple extract, blended with essential oils of geranium, lavender and sweet orange makes for a herbal and botanical bubble bath blend that’s refreshing and soothing. It makes a generous foam too, although the bubbles may not stick around as long as some (Bramley says that although the bubbles fade, the oils don’t). Stepping out of the tub we were left feeling hydrated and silky smooth.

Buy now £14.00, Bramleyproducts.co.uk

Susanne Kaufmann mallow blossom bubble bath, 250ml

Best: Luxury buy

At just under £50 a bottle, this bubble bath smells as expensive as you’d expect. It’s also a beauty editor favourite, with many of the German skincare brand’s products boasting a cult following. Like the other products in her range, the mallow blossom bubble bath reflects Kauffman’s passion for a holistic approach: main ingredients of lavender and mallow are anxiety-relieving, calming, moisturising, and soothe irritation. But importantly, they also deliver results with skin left feeling nourished, soothed and pampered, while a glug of the liquid is enough for a tub full of bubbles.

The brand strongly believes in sustainability and transparency so it’s great to see that their website lists in detail – and without the jargon – exactly what each of the ingredients in the product does. The mallow blossom bubble bath is definitely a luxury buy, but what a fabulous treat to bring out when you need that extra special pamper time. It’ll leave you feeling like you’ve stepped straight out of a five star spa in the Alps.

Buy now £47.00, Susannekaufmann.com

Dr Teal’s coconut oil foaming bath with pure epsom salt, 1l

Best: For everyday use

An absolute classic, Dr Teal’s foaming bath range is one many turn to when they need a big old bottle of no-nonsense bathtime bliss. Packed with epsom salt to help with sore and aching muscles, it also contains coconut oil to nourish and soften skin and leaves a subtle sweet fragrance, which we liked.

Simply pour a good sized amount under warm running water for a generous supply of long lasting bubbles. At under £7 for one litre, it’s an absolute bargain. Of course it doesn’t have the luxe appeal of some of the others we tested, and its packaging isn’t necessarily going to add to your bathroom shelfie, but for an everyday option that won’t break the bank, we think it’s a strong choice.

Buy now £6.99, Superdrug.com

Nereus London Madagascan ylang ylang natural body wash, 250ml

Best: Eco-friendly soak

Although technically this is a body wash, trust us when we say you’d really be missing out by not adding a few drops of this sumptuous mix into a warm bath. Soothing Madagascan ylang ylang and calming camomile is mixed with the smokiness of patchouli to create a subtle, yet rich scent that is perfect for creating a spa-like experience. There are even bubbles – a splash or two of this will ensure that your soak is sufficiently frothy.

Made in Britain, cruelty-free, vegan friendly and with zero plastic impact, Nereus are a luxury eco-friendly brand to have on your radar. We loved that the formula comes in a reusable BPA free aluminum bottle with a label crafted from wood pulp, plus the fact that the product contains 100 per cent natural and organic fragrances. As well as having a plastic-free supply chain (a result of visiting every single one of their suppliers in person), Nereus have pledged that for every bottle purchased, 1kg of ocean-bound plastic will be collected through their partners Plastic Bank.

Buy now £20.00, Wearthlondon.com

Neom real luxury bath foam, 200ml

Best: For sleep

There’s a couple of big things this bath foam promises and we’re happy to say it delivers on both of them: luxury and stress relief. The glass bottle it comes in, the gorgeous ingredients and the abundant mound of bubbles it creates all felt very luxurious, while the beautiful scent of lavender, jasmine and Brazilian rosewood almost had us nodding off.

As well as marshmallow and coconut to soften skin, aloe leaf and sweet almond oil are present for their soothing properties. Throw in 24 calming essential oils and you have what Neom does best wrapped up in a bubble bath. All you need to do now is lie back and relax. Oh, and once you’re out of the tub, just wait for the compliments on the fragrance (100 per cent natural), which sits beautifully on the skin, to come flying in.

Buy now £22.00, Neomorganics.com

Farmologie pink grapefruit bath soak, 250ml

Best: For sensitive skin

If you have dry and sensitive skin or are prone to eczema, then shopping for a bubble bath can be a bit tricky. Luckily, Farmologie’s pink grapefruit offering is dermatologist approved and contains natural and naturally derived vegan ingredients, and is also cruelty free. The soak, which produces lovely indulgent bubbles too, uses ethically sourced colloidal oatmeal and oat oil which have been proven to help soothe dry and sensitive skin. There’s a refreshing pink grapefruit scent to the soak which we found really invigorating, and we’re fans of the fact that the bottle housing the product is made of 100 per cent recycled ocean-bound plastic collected from rivers and coastal areas. It’s a great purse friendly buy too.

Buy now £5.99, Boots.com

So...? Sorry Not Sorry moo’d bath milk, 500ml

Best: For kids and teens

Everything about this product shouts of its milky formula (it’s even housed in a replica milk carton with a sensible warning not to drink it) but don’t be fooled, there’s a flurry of lovely soft bubbles to be had here. There’s four different bath milks in the Sorry Not Sorry range from So…? – a brand you may recall being big with teens in the 90s thanks to their budget-friendly scented sprays. Now though, the brand is clearly looking to a new generation of teens: one that’s keen on Instagram friendly colourful packaging and loves a punny product title, such as “Milky Way Bae’’ and “Moo’d”.

Infused with peach essence and a fresh watermelon scent, we can imagine this vegan friendly product being a real hit with children and teens alike. It’s also satisfyingly bubbly and leaves skin feeling really soft. If you like sweet fragrances then you’ll be pleased with the way the aroma lingers on the skin. Our only bugbear was that the carton, which is actually a rigid plastic bottle within a cardboard outer, isn’t the easiest to squeeze, while the design means it can be a bit messy to pour.

Buy now £4.66, Superdrug.com

Neal’s Yard Remedies geranium and orange foaming bath, 200ml

Best: For relaxation

Baths are so often associated with bedtime that it sometimes feels a little tricky to find a good luxury bubble bath that doesn’t just send you off to the land of nod. Although natural and organic beauty favourite, Neal’s Yard Remedies, do have a fabulous sleep inducing foaming bath named beauty sleep, it’s actually the geranium and orange that got our attention. We loved the zesty orange combined with balancing geranium and camomile, to create an unusual calming yet energising mix. Pour under running water to get a bathroom full of the gorgeous scent and bath full of bubbles. The iconic Neal’s Yard blue glass bottle is certain to look great in any bathroom too. Win win.

Buy now £15.10, Nealsyardremedies.com

Espa bergamot and jasmine bath and shower gel, 250ml

Best: Multitasker

Working just as well as a shower gel as it does creating big aromatic bubbles in the bath (just squeeze a few drops under warm running water), Espa’s bergamot and jasmine is a great multi tasker. Soap-free, it’s suitable for all skin types and only contains 100 per cent natural fragrance. It’s a bestseller for the natural beauty brand, and the heady combination of bergamot and jasmine has earned it a loyal following. A few drops of this and you’ll be lying back in the bathtub, dreaming you’re in one of the brand’s famous spas.

Buy now £19.00, Cultbeauty.co.uk

Molton Brown re-charge black pepper bath and shower gel, 300ml

Best: Fragrance

It’s certainly true that Molton Brown knows how to create a good foamy bath product. We could be here all day listing the merits of each of the British brand’s key scents (heavenly gingerlily! Blissful templetree!) but the black pepper fragrance is one that has earned its spot as an absolute go to. Beloved by both sexes, it has a sensuous and warming scent that is a great antidote to the sweet and floral bath products that are so plentiful. So, pop the taps on, throw in a squeeze or two of this smoky scent and relax (glass of wine or whiskey optional). We absolutely loved how the scent lingered on the skin for hours to come once we’d stepped out of the bath. Plus a little goes a long way, so although it’s more than £20 a pop, you’ll be happy to know it will last a little while.

Buy now £22.00, Johnlewis.com

Elemis aching muscle super soak, 400ml

Best: For after a workout

Smashed a tough workout? Or maybe just the general aches and pains of day to day life are making your body feel sore? Either way, a good soak in the bath has long been praised as a crucial way to tackle aching joints, muscles and a way to ease cramps. While you’re there you may as well throw in something designed to target this area, such as Elemis’ aching muscle super soak, which also creates a satisfying frothy bath.

The muscle soak is one of Elemis’ most loved products and for good reason. Packed with extracts of birch, juniper, rosemary, lavender, thyme, and blue camomile as well as clove (which gives it its signature, almost medicinal scent), the soak also contains sea salt to really get to work on tired and overworked muscles. We loved using this to really warm up aching muscles and found it a soothing balm after particularly intense exercise or activity.

Buy now £40.90, Feelunique.com

Childs Farm baby bedtime bubbles, 250ml

Best: For families

Sometimes a baby product is so good, we want to use it ourselves. This award-winning bubble bath for babies fragranced with sweet organic tangerine oil is suitable for newborns and upwards, and is paediatrician approved. Suitable for sensitive skin and for those who may be prone to eczema, we think it’s a great option for all the family. Not to mention it’s a total bargain.

Pour a large glug of this into warm running water to create a tub full of cloud like bubbles and enjoy the sherberty scent of tangerine in the air. While baby soft skin isn’t guaranteed, ours was left feeling nourished and soothed.

Buy now £3.00, Ocado.com

The verdict: Bubble bath products

L’Occitane’s lavender foaming bath is the bubble bath we kept coming back to again and again. Soothing, luxurious and softening, we know we’ll be topping ours up again soon with one of their refills.

For sensitive skin, Farmologie’s pink grapefruit bath soak offers great value for money as well as being an all round excellent product. Nereus also deserves kudos for creating a really luxurious product that smells superb, and for their strong ethical focus.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts and offers on bathroom products, try the links below:

For more bathroom products that are kind to your skin and the planet, try our best organic body washes

Latest Stories

  • 10 things: Raptors fittingly wrap wacky season with just 6 players available

    Having only six guys for their season finale versus the Pacers made for an adventurous game, especially since half the bodies available were centers.

  • Wild win Game 1 overtime nailbiter over Golden Knights

    Joel Eriksson Ek’s goal at 3:20 of overtime lifted the Minnesota Wild past the Vegas Golden Knights Game 1 on Sunday.

  • Stephen Curry claims second career NBA scoring title over Bradley Beal

    The Warriors star entered Sunday's game averaging a career-high 31.8 points per game.

  • Palmieri scores OT winner as Isles take Game 1 over Penguins

    Kyle Palmieri scored his second goal of the game at 16:30 of overtime to give the Islanders a 4-3 victory over the Penguins in Game 1 of their first-round series.

  • Guerrero Jr. mashes another tater in Jays' win over Phillies

    Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 11th bomb of the season on Sunday, a solo drive in the eighth that gave him home runs in three consecutive games.

  • Boxing fans rejoice as Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua finalized for Aug. 14

    We’re getting the fight we deserve, that we wanted, and tens of millions of people will join us and watch.

  • Pierce, Webber, Bosh headline basketball's 2021 Hall of Fame class

    A day after the induction of Class of 2020 honorees Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett — the greatest class in history — the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced its Class of 2021.

  • Stunning last-minute goalkeeper goal saves Liverpool's season

    Alisson Becker won Sunday's game against West Brom the the first goalkeeper goal in the 129-year history of Liverpool Football Club.

  • Former college DB thought he had a Falcons tryout. It was a hoax

    After texting with someone he thought was Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees, Juantarius Bryant was turned away from the team's facility this week. He was the victim of a hoax.

  • Rapper J. Cole makes Basketball Africa League debut with own music in warm-ups

    J. Cole is expected to play a handful of games for the Rwanda team.

  • Stanley Cup playoffs preview: Avalanche begin their high-tempo title march

    Welcome to the wild, wild West. This year pits three juggernauts and a recently-minted Cup winner in what should be the most fun first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

  • ‘Shitty ass season’ left Fred VanVleet doing lots of soul searching

    During his end of season availability, Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discussed what he learned about himself during a tumultuous season.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 1 matchups, schedule, TV channels

    The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.

  • Watch live Premier League and Serie A this week with a free trial

    It's been a great year for English football, with several key matches still at stake, while one of the Serie A's greatest rivalries is pushed to the forefront.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Lakers and Warriors set for 7-8 play-in clash in LA

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — LeBron James scored 25 points before he appeared to mildly aggravate a right ankle injury and the Los Angeles Lakers closed out the regular season with a 110-98 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night. While the victory was the Lakers’ fifth straight, it was not enough to pull them high enough in the Western Conference standings to skip the NBA’s new play-in format involving the seventh through 10th seeds. No. 7 Los Angeles will host No. 8 Golden State on night in the Western Conference play-in with the winner taking the seventh seed and a spot against Phoenix and the loser having to play another game to determine the eighth seed. Willie Hernangomez had 19 points and 13 rebounds for New Orleans. WARRIORS 113, GRIZZLIES 101 SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry became the oldest scoring champion since Michael Jordan at age 35 in 1998, finishing with 46 points as Golden State held off Memphis in a regular-season finale that determined the play-in tournament’s eighth and ninth spots. The Warriors wrapped up the No. 8 seed and will play Wednesday at the Los Angeles Lakers, while Memphis finished ninth and will host San Antonio on Wednesday. At 33, Curry and Jordan are the only scoring champions age 33 or older. Curry also joins Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only players with multiple scoring titles, MVPs and championships. Two-time MVP Curry locked up his first scoring title since 2015-16 with his second basket of the game late in the first quarter. He made 9 of 22 3s and also contributed nine assists and seven rebounds in Golden State’s sixth straight win. Curry averaged 32 points during his second 2,000-point season. Jonas Valanciunas led Memphis with 29 points and 16 rebounds. NETS 123, CAVALIERS 109 NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant had 23 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds and Brooklyn beat Cleveland to take the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. Kyrie Irving added 17 points for the Nets, who will open the playoffs next weekend against either Boston or Washington. The Celtics and Wizards will meet Tuesday in the play-in tournament to determine the No. 7 seed. Durant made his first eight shots, one of them a dunk to finish one of the highlight plays of the season, to bounce back nicely from a 4-for-17 outing Saturday. It was a strong finale to his first season back after missing 2019-20 while recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon. Cleveland's Collin Sexton scored 16 points but was ejected midway through the third quarter for a flagrant foul against Durant. JAZZ 121, KINGS 99 SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Jordan Clarkson scored 33 points, Rudy Gobert added 13 points and 16 rebounds and Utah beat Sacramento to take the the No. 1 spot in the NBA playoffs. Utah (52-20) won its final two to edge Western Conference-rival Phoenix for the top spot. It’s the first time in franchise history that the Jazz have finished with sole possession of the best record in the NBA. Utah awaits one of the surviving teams from the play-in games that begin Tuesday and end Friday. Terence Davis had 20 points for Sacramento. SUNS 123, SPURS 121 SAN ANTONIO (AP) — E’Twaun Moore scored 22 points and made a 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds remaining to lift Phoenix past San Antonio. The Suns finished second overall in the NBA, a game behind behind West-rival Utah when the Jazz beat Sacramento later Sunday. Playing without Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton, the Suns were bailed out late by Moore. He also made a 3 with 1:08 remaining to stop a 9-0 run by San Antonio and finished 9 of 10 from the field. Jevon Carter has 19 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, and Cameron Payne also had 19 points. DeMar DeRozan had 23 points for San Antonio. KNICKS 96, CELTICS 92 NEW YORK (AP) — Julius Randle capped his All-Star season with 20 points, seven rebounds and seven assists New York beat Boston to take the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference. RJ Barrett scored 22 points for the Knicks. They won their third straight to finish 41-31 and set up a first-round series with the Atlanta Hawks. The Knicks are headed to the playoffs for the first time since winning the Atlantic Division title in 2012-13. Jabari Parker scored 18 points for Boston. The Celtics were already locked into the play-in tournament at the No. 7 spot and rested all their top players. They will face Washington. WIZARDS 115, HORNETS 110 WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal scored 20 of his 25 points in the second half and Washington rallied to beat Charlotte to finish eighth in the Eastern Conference. The Wizards will play at Boston in a play-in game. The Hornets closed the regular season on a five-game losing streak to drop to the 10th spot in the East and will play at Indiana in the play-in round. Russell Westbrook had 23 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists for Washington for his 184th career triple-double — three more than Oscar Robertson’s previous NBA record — and 38th this season alone. HAWKS 124, ROCKETS 95 ATLANTA (AP) — Rookie Onyeka Okongwu set career highs with 21 points and 14 rebounds and Atlanta beat Houston. The Hawks went with a makeshift lineup after their Eastern Conference playoff spot was locked in before taking the court. New York clinched the fourth seed and home-court advantage in the first round against the fifth-seeded Hawks with a 96-92 victory over Boston. Atlanta raced away from Houston in the second quarter and led 72-54 at halftime as Collins scored 15 points, De’Andre Hunter added 13 and Young 10. Houston finished 17-55, the worst record in the league and its most dismal season since a 14-68 campaign in 1982-83. D.J. Augustin and Armoni Brooks each scored 18 points to lead the injury-ravaged Rockets. PACERS 125, RAPTORS 113 TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Oshae Brissett scored a career-best 31 points, Domantas Sabonis added 25 points, 16 rebounds and three steals and Indiana beat Toronto to lock up the Eastern Conference’s ninth seed. Indiana snapped a two-game losing streak and secured home-court advantage for a play-in game against Charlotte. Malachi Flynn scored a career-best 27 points for Toronto. 76ERS 128, MAGIC 117 PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tyrese Maxey had 30 points, seven rebounds and six assists, and Eastern Conference champion Philadelphia beat Orlando in a meaningless regular-season finale. Philadelphia didn’t play any of its usual starters after clinching the top spot in the East with Friday’s victory over the Magic. Joel Embiid (illness), Ben Simmons (back), Tobias Harris (right knee), Seth Curry (right hip) and Danny Green (left hip) were all sidelined. Cole Anthony scored a career-high 37 points for the injury-plagued Magic. TRAIL BLAZERS 132, NUGGETS 116 PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 22 points and 10 assists and Portland beat Denver to secure their eighth straight playoff berth, the longest active streak in the NBA. The Blazers secured the sixth seed, which means they’ll face the Nuggets in the opening round. Denver wound up with the third seed in a crazy night that saw the West’s teams in a scramble for playoff position. Denver was assured of the No. 3 seed when the Clippers fell to the Thunder. CJ McCollum added 24 points for the Blazers. Denver's Nikola Jokic had 21 points in the opening half then sat for the rest of the game. HEAT 120, PISTONS 107 DETROIT (AP) — Nemanja Bjelica scored 17 of his 21 points in the first half and Miami routed Detroit despite holding out several key players in a relatively meaningless game. Precious Achiuwa scored a career-high 23 points and Max Strus added 20 for the Heat. Miami, locked into the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference, played without Bam Adebayo (rest), Trevor Ariza (rest), Jimmy Butler (lower back), Goran Dragic (lower back, right knee), Andre Iguodala (left hip) and Kendrick Nunn (left calf). Saddiq Bey led the Pistons with 22 points. TIMBERWOLVES 136, MAVERICKS 121 MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 30 points in his final audition for NBA Rookie of the Year, leading Minnesota past Dallas. Luka Doncic had 18 points, six rebounds and six assists in 21 minutes for the Mavericks, who were unharmed by the meaningless defeat. They get the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference playoffs, pitted against the No. 4 seed Los Angeles Clippers in a first-round series beginning next weekend. BULLS 118, BUCKS 112 CHICAGO (AP) — Thaddeus Young scored 20 points, Coby White added 19 and Chicago beat Milwaukee with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the rest of the Bucks’ starters missing the regular-season finale. Milwaukee finished third in the East and will face Miami in the first round. Bucks rookie Jordan Nwora set career highs with 34 points and 14 rebounds. THUNDER 117, CLIPPERS 112 OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Rookie Aleksej Pokusevski scored a career-high 29 points and Oklahoma City beat Los Angeles. to snap a nine-game losing streak Terance Mann scored 19 points for the Clippers, who ended up with the No 4 seed in the Western Conference. Los Angeles sat stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George for the second straight game. The Associated Press

  • Christine Sinclair continues to rewrite history books as NWSL kicks off season

    Christine Sinclair and the Portland Thorns kicked off the 2021 NWSL season at home with a bang on Sunday. Sinclair, who already holds the record for most career international goals, celebrated yet another milestone during the Thorns' 5-0 thumping of the Chicago Red Stars at Providence Park. The Portland skipper netted her 50th NWSL regular-season goal after teammate Meghan Klingenberg was taken down in the area. Sinclair coolly stepped up to take the penalty, beating the outstretched arm of the keeper with a low shot to the far-left side. It was Sinclair's 15th career goal against Chicago, making the 37-year-old from Burnaby, B.C., only the third NWSL player (behind Sam Kerr and Lynn Williams) to reach the 50-goal marker. WATCH | Christine Sinclair scores penalty kick in Portland's blowout win: Sinclair's goal, the second of the game, helped set an early tone, with Portland scoring a total of four in the opening 30 minutes. However, it was a Chicago own goal in the fourth minute that kicked off the goal-scoring festivities. After Sinclair made it 2-0, Sophia Smith struck twice to record the first brace of the 2021 season. Chicago never recovered and in the second half, Portland's Tyler Lussi added the final dagger to make it 5-0. Red Stars captain Julie Ertz suffered a scary midfield collision in the 29th minute. The American international was subbed off and is scheduled to undergo an MRI on her right knee on Monday. In earlier action, the Orlando Pride and Washington Spirit played to a 1-1 draw. Alex Morgan's late equalizer for Orlando cancelled out Ashley Hatch's 76th-minute opener.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Lakers and Warriors set for play-in matchup

    The play-in tournament is set to start Tuesday night with four Eastern Conference teams squaring off.

  • MLS-leading Sounders beat Los Angeles FC 2-0

    SEATTLE (AP) — Xavier Arreaga and Brad Smith scored second-half goals and the MLS-leading Seattle Sounders beat Los Angeles FC 2-0 on Sunday night. Arreaga opened the scoring in the 57th minute, redirecting João Paulo’s corner with a header inside the right post. It was Arreaga’s first career goal with the Sounders (5-0-1). Carlos Vela, the 2019 MLS MVP, made his second appearance of the season, entering as a substitute in the 70th minute and giving the LAFC (1-2-2) side a potential boost for a tying goal. But Smith made it 2-0 for Seattle three minutes later, heading home Alex Roldan’s cross. Smith was off target on the best scoring opportunity of the first half, spraying a wide-open shot left of the goal from 12 yards out. INTER MIAMI 3, FC CINCINNATI 2 CINCINNATI (AP) — Gonzalo Higuaín broke a tie in the 85th minute with his second goal of the game and Inter Miami beat FC Cincinnati to spoil the home opener and TQL Stadium debut. Miami (2-2-2) squandered a two-goal advantage before Higuaín’s shot from the center of the box found the top right corner. In the 82nd minute, Cincinnati’s Nick Hagglund converted a header off a cross from Luciano Acosta following a corner. Álvaro Barreal also scored for Cincinnati (0-3-1). Brek Shea opened the scoring for Miami. REVOLUTION 1, COLUMBUS 0 FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Adam Buksa entered the game as a substitute in the 83rd minute and scored three minutes later to help New England beat Columbus. The buildup to Buksa’s goal began on a quick restart after a foul near midfield. Carles Gil fed Brandon Bye up the right channel and Bye’s cross connected with Buska inside the 6-yard box. The Revs (3-1-2) moved alone into first place in the Eastern Conference standings and extended their home winning streak to three games. Columbus is 1-2-2. SPORTING KANSAS CITY 3, WHITECAPS 0 KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Alan Pulido scored twice in Sporting Kansas City's victory over Vancouver. Dániel Sallói also scored for Kansas City (3-2-1). Vancouver dropped to 2-3-1. ORLANDO CITY 1, D.C. UNITED 0 WASHINGTON (AP) — Mauricio Pereyra scored in the seventh minute to help Orlando City beat D.C. United. Kyle Smith sent a pass from near midfield into the 18-yard box and Pereyra put a right-footed shot into the bottom right corner for Orlando City (2-0-3). D.C. United has lost four of five to drop to 2-4-0. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • MLS-leading Sounders beat LAFC 2-0 to improve to 5-0-1

    SEATTLE (AP) — Xavier Arreaga and Brad Smith scored second-half goals and the MLS-leading Seattle Sounders beat Los Angeles FC 2-0 on Sunday night. Arreaga opened the scoring in the 57th minute, redirecting João Paulo’s corner with a header inside the right post. It was Arreaga’s first career goal with the Sounders (5-0-1). Carlos Vela, the 2019 MLS MVP, made his second appearance of the season, entering as a substitute in the 70th minute and giving the LAFC (1-2-2) side a potential boost for a tying goal. But Smith made it 2-0 for Seattle three minutes later, heading home Alex Roldan’s cross. Smith was off target on the best scoring opportunity of the first half, spraying a wide-open shot left of the goal from 12 yards out. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press