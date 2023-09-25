The 13 Best Boyfriend Jeans That Go with Every Outfit

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Including jeans from L.L.Bean, Levi's, Old Navy, Lucky Brand, and more, starting at $26

People / Kevin Liang

Let’s not kid ourselves, jeans can be one of the hardest pieces of clothing to shop for. Between sizing, denim wash, style, and more, it can feel next to impossible to find your perfect pair. But boyfriend jeans are the happy medium for those searching for both comfort and style — serving as both a trendy design that complements all body types and a loose-enough fit to be comfortable for everyday activities. Take it from the troops of celebrities like Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber who style this effortless silhouette for everything from off-duty model looks to errand runs — a sign, if there ever was one, that you simply need a pair in your closet.

“For me, it’s all about the weight of the denim and how it feels,” KJ Moody, celebrity stylist to none other than Beyoncé, tells PEOPLE. “The creases are sharp and [jeans] lay flatter with the heavier weight.” But fabric and feel are only half the battle, as the silhouette and style of your prospective boyfriend jeans will not only differ to everyone based on personal taste, but fit, as well.

“We love super long denim for that chic, laidback look — the epitome of the boyfriend jean,” shares celebrity stylist duo Danielle and Alix, who work with the likes of Lindsey Lohan. “We also look at the material of the denim, and how comfortable it will be for all-day wear. We like our jeans to feel like sweatpants,” the pair concludes. We couldn’t agree more.

According to the personal selections of celebrity stylists and denim experts (and a bit of our own research), we compiled a list of the best boyfriend jeans to take the guesswork out of your next shopping trip. Keep reading to find your next go-to pair of boyfriend jeans that will keep you looking effortlessly cool year-round.

Best Budget: Old Navy Mid-Rise Boyfriend Straight Jeans

Buy at Oldnavy.gap.com

Who It’s Good For

These lower-cost jeans are great for the cost-conscious shopper who wants to try out this style without spending a fortune.

Who It’s Not Good For

Someone who’s looking for stiff, high-quality denim won’t be thrilled with the flexible, softer fabric that these jeans have to offer.

Boyfriend jeans have always been (and will always be) in style, but we don’t always have the flexibility to spend upwards of $100 on every pair that we purchase. If you want to try a new style without draining your checking account, we recommend this pair from Old Navy, a mid-rise, slouchy style with a lived-in fade that makes you wonder whether these jeans could be vintage. Its light wash shade can be easily worn year-round and dressed up or down because of its distress-free surface, making it easier to style for everything from professional settings to weekend outings.

Loose-legged and relaxed, these jeans are a trendy and fun piece for anyone to try because of the mid-rise silhouette, which may not be everyone’s cup of tea. It’s also worth it to keep in mind that this is a more comfortable pair of jeans, which is perfect for lounging or everyday activity, but won’t be the high-end denim that you may be searching for.

Price at time of publish: $26 ($36.99)

Size: 0-30 (petite-tall) | Inseam: 26-30 inches | Material: Cotton | Specifications: Button-front waist, zip fly, front scoop pockets, back patch pockets | Care: Machine wash on cold, tumble dry on low | Wash: 1

Best Everyday: L.L.Bean Women's Signature Organic Denim Boyfriend Jeans

Buy at Llbean.com

Who It’s Good For

This pair is perfect for someone who wants a no frills, no fuss boyfriend jean that toes the line between baggy and slim-fitting.

Who It’s Not Good For

Shoppers looking for a super baggy, slouchy pant won’t get that extra roominess that they’re looking for here.

Boyfriend jeans should be slouchy, but not falling off of you. Thick, but not uncomfortable. Clean-cut, without looking too pristine — a tough game to play when zeroing in on that perfect pair for everyday wear. The L.L.Bean Vintage Indigo Boyfriend Jeans are a summation of all of these qualities, having the high-quality, yet comfortable organic cotton fabric that the ideal pair does, a slouchy-straight fit and several wash options to achieve the look you’re going for. The brand’s signature indigo shade is a big player here, coming in three different shades and one faded rinse, with a hand-sanded texture for lived-in appeal.

This pair is a great way to inch yourself into the world of boyfriend jeans, as many styles nowadays are extremely oversized and can be daunting to the denim newbie. If skinny jeans were your thing a few years back, then this pair from L.L.Bean will be the perfect flotation device in the sea of baggy pants that we see today. This pair has a waistline that’s not completely high-rise, but definitely not low-rise — hugging the hips right at their natural curve with a fit that’s designed for comfort and a slightly loose fit around the lower thigh to ankle, giving you some breathing room while still keeping your shape.

Though these may not be the ones you’re looking for if you want to take the super-baggy, low-rise route, this is a dependable pair for everyday life — allowing you to dress these jeans down with a stylish sneaker and casual top or up the ante with a pair of comfortable heels and a leather jacket for a night out. For the price, quality, and longevity of these vintage-inspired boyfriend jeans, we can confidently say that this is the right pair for everyday wear.

Price at time of publish: $79.99 (orig. $109)

Size: 0-16 (petite, regular, plus) | Inseam: Regular, medium, tall | Material: Organic cotton, Lycra | Specifications: Hand-sanded, zip fly, distressed, five pockets, button | Care: Machine wash and dry | Washes: 5

Best Classic: Levi’s Boyfriend Mid-Rise Jeans

Buy at Jcpenney.com

Buy at Kohls.com

Who It’s Good For

The traditional denim-lover who values high quality and timeless design will love this menswear-inspired style from Levi’s.

Who It’s Not Good For

Someone looking for a high-rise pair of jeans may not like the waist-hugging mid-rise style that these are cut with.

When it comes to denim, there’s hardly any brand that can compete with the longstanding legacy and quality of Levi’s, and the Boyfriend Mid-Rise Jeans are no exception. This classic style is artfully designed to hug the waist and upper thighs and loosely taper off into a slouchier fit from the knees down, resulting in one of the swankier silhouettes in the “boyfriend” style. And the best part? You’re bound to be super comfortable in these jeans because of their specialty Levi’s Sculpt fabric, resulting in a pair that the brand describes as their “softest jeans ever.”

As a design that will never go out of style, this slim yet baggy jean is a sleek choice that can compliment a casual outfit nicely while also having the immense capacity to be dressed up thanks to its high-quality fabrication. We will say that if you’re a high-rise devotee or are searching for that trendy, low-slung look, this mid-rise waist may not be for you. But if you’re after a pair that’s equally cozy and stylish, you’ll be happy with the fit and feel of these Levi’s. Who said comfort can’t be chic?

Price at time of publish: $50 (orig. $59.50)

Size: 23-34 | Inseam: 27-30 inches | Material: Cotton | Specifications: Levi’s Sculpt with Hypersoft fabrication, button fly, five-pocket styling | Care: Machine was inside-out on cold, tumble dry on medium | Washes: 7

Best Rigid: Everlane The Rigid Slouch Jeans

Buy at Everlane.com

Who It’s Good For

Someone who values organic materials and heavyweight denim will love this sturdy pair.

Who It’s Not Good For

The shopper who want is looking for comfortable, stretchy jeans will want to keep an eye out for more a forgiving fabrication.

What’s better than a pair of jeans that’s perfectly slouchy, has a true men’s jeans silhouette and heavy, stiff denim? Nothing (if that’s your prerogative) — which is why we have to call out the Everlane Rigid Slouch Jeans as the stuff of structured denim dreams. This true-to-name style is available in six different washes, from light to gray, and is made from 100 percent organic cotton, which means that this pair is sustainable (total perk) but pretty stiff due to its non-stretch fabric.

In typical boyfriend jean fashion, this pair features a tapered leg to really push up the fabric and create the slouchy effect that we’re all looking for, and a mid-to-high rise waist (depending on how tall you are) that’s said to sit right below the belly button. Not too high, and definitely not what we’ve seen from low rise — just a happy medium, the great equalizer. Shoppers also mention that this style runs large, so keep that in mind when choosing your correct size.

However, the jeans’ stiffer denim may be a con for some shoppers who value soft feel and flexibility over quality (usually a telltale sign that the denim used is not true cotton or high-quality), but the relaxed fit prevents this pair from becoming uncomfortable thanks to its freedom of movement. True denim, like this pair, also will start to break in and become less stiff after a few wears, which is a perk for shoppers who want fine fabric but don’t want to sacrifice total comfort. The Everlane Rigid Slouch Jeans are a great choice for anyone who wants the modern-day boyfriend jean at a fair price for the quality.

Price at time of publish: $55 (orig. $110)

Size: 23-33 | Inseam: 27.5-29.5 inches | Specifications: Mid-rise, button fly, non-stretch, five-pocket styling | Care: Machine wash on cold, tumble dry on low | Washes: 5

Best Ripped Hem: Lucky Brand Boyfriend Flare

Buy at Nordstrom.com

Buy at Belk.com

Who It’s Good For

This light wash pair is great for someone who wants a carefully distressed hem on their jeans to add a bit of edge to their everyday look

Who It’s Not Good For

People on the hunt for dark wash denim or clean-cut jeans won’t be too keen to add this pair to cart

Distressed denim seems to be a trend that’s here to stay — but if you’re not into the exaggerated rips that many of these pairs are donning nowadays (but still want to experiment with the style), then it’s worth checking out a pair with distressed hems. This baby blue pair from Lucky Brand features an artfully torn-up hemline, which creates a little something to look at before giving way to your shoes.

This lightly flared style also features a few extra patches of distressing at the left knee and upper thigh to tie everything together without being too heavy-handed. These jeans also feature a more fitted waistline and hip area than some of our other boyfriend jeans, which may be good for someone who wants to show off their shape when they slip into their new pants. Wear these jeans with anything from sneakers to heels — the magic of this torn-up hemline is that it looks good with everything. Seriously, try it out for yourself.

Price at time of publish: $83.30 (orig. $119)

Size: 24-35 | Inseam: Not listed | Material: Cotton, elastane | Specifications: Mid-rise, button-and-zip fly, distressing, comfort stretch, five-pocket styling | Care: Machine wash inside out on cold, tumble dry on low | Wash: 1

Best Stretchy: Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love High Rise '90s Relaxed Jean

Buy at Abercrombie.com

Who It’s Good For

These curve-friendly jeans are perfect for shoppers who prioritize comfort over everything (but luckily, these are super stylish, too).

Who It’s Not Good For

Lovers of thick, heavy denim with lots of structure will find the exact opposite here.

Comfort chasers, you’ve finally landed on the perfect pair of jeans. Not only are the Abercrombie Curve Love jeans known for being ultra-flattering on myriads of body types, but the ’90s Relaxed style brings a whole new level of comfort to your denim collection.

The cotton and elastane fabric of these best-selling jeans is what makes this pair so comfortable, allowing you to move, sit, and do whatever your day consists of — all while remaining soft and stretchy. Plus, this pair comes in 21 different shades, from pale pink to pinstripe blue, so you can finally find that shade or print you’ve been searching for with the level of comfort you always dreamed of.

What really makes these jeans stand out is their hip-to-waist ratio, which adds an extra 2 inches throughout the hip and thigh in order to minimize those gaps at the waist that we all detest (which also makes them the perfect jeans for curvy women). A seamless fit, a multitude of washes, and stretchy fabric like none other? We’ll need 20 pairs.

Price at time of publish: $90

Size: 23-37 | Inseam: Extra short-extra long | Material: Cotton, elastane | Specifications: High-rise, button fly, five-pocket styling | Care: Machine wash on cold, tumble dry on low | Washes: 21

Best Loose-Fit: Good American Good ‘90s Loose

Buy at Goodamerican.com

Buy at Revolve.com

Who It’s Good For

The shopper who likes a super oversized fit and inclusive size range will love these slouchy jeans from Good American.

Who It’s Not Good For

Someone who wants stretchy jeans might not find these to be the most comfortable.

Popularized by Khloe Kardashian, the Good 90’s Loose Denim from Good American are the perfect pair for that effortless everyday outfit that you’re always seeing celebrities rocking. Danielle and Alix love this style for the “flattering waist, loose fit around the legs, and a light vintage-inspired wash” — all of the makings for the dream boyfriend jeans.

This low-slung style hits right above the hips and droops around the ankles, channeling that cool-girl style that you undoubtedly see all over your Instagram feed. The jeans can be bought in your usual size to achieve that low-rise look or size down to get a higher waist and slimmer fit, making these jeans extremely versatile to style (but the designers recommend sizing down).

While these jeans may look comfy, they don’t quite have the softness and stretch that they may appear to. Due to their high-quality, 100% cotton fabric, these jeans have little to no stretch. They will, of course, be broken in with time, but they still will be quite rigid when you first take them home. But no need to worry — not only do these jeans get better with age (i.e. molding to your body), but the stiffness in jeans always means that the fabric is fabulous and will last you many years. While the initial feel may not be the softest thing you’ve ever encountered, it will become your best friend for its powers of preservation, suave structure, and unbeatable style.

Price at time of publish: $62 (orig. $155)

Size: 00-26 | Inseam: 33.5 inches | Material: Cotton | Specifications: High-rise, button, zip fly, five-pocket styling | Care: Machine wash inside out on cold, hang dry | Wash: 1

Best Investment: EB Denim Madison Foldover Mid-Rise Loose-Leg Jeans

Buy at Saksfifthavenue.com

Buy at Shopbop.com

Who It’s Good For

Someone who wants a high-end, luxurious pair of denim that doesn’t look over-the-top expensive (ahem, quiet luxury lovers) will love these jeans.

Who It’s Not Good For

The high-end price and exaggerated silhouette won’t be ideal for the shopper who is looking to find a more cost-effective (and fitted) pair.

For a pair that screams lived-in yet luxurious, look no further than the EB Denim Madison Jeans. The brand has been red-hot ever since Taylor Swift entered the VMAs afterparty wearing an EB Denim dress, so it’s no surprise that we found the perfect pair of relaxed boyfriend jeans (that we wouldn’t mind splashing out on) here.

This ultra-relaxed style is flattering on any body type and has a roomy structure that allows for ample movement. We particularly like the clean, distress-free fabric that this pair comes with, as it makes it easier than ever to dress it up or down depending on the events of your day. But what stands out the most about this pair is its foldable waistband, which can be tucked down to create a low-rise look, or buttoned up to be worn the classic way.

This pair has all of the design aspects of a typical boyfriend jean without the tighter fit that some have at the thigh and knee — great for shoppers who want a looser fit throughout the entirety of their pants. If you err on the side of slim-fitting boyfriend jeans, then you may not find the shape you’re looking for here (and if you’re looking to save a pretty penny, then these may not be for you, either). But if you want to invest in denim that can serve as an heirloom later in life, then you couldn’t pick a better pair than these EBs (and they just so happen to be on sale).

Price at time of publish: $178.50 (orig. $340)

Size: 24-32 | Inseam: 29 inches | Material: Cotton | Specifications: Foldover waistband, button fly, side seam pockets, back patch pockets | Care: Machine wash, hang dry | Wash: 1

Best Dressy: AG Jean Ezzra True Boyfriend Jeans

Buy at Agjeans.com

Who It’s Good For

These jeans are great for someone who is looking for a pair of elevated jeans for nicer outings (or someone who just wants to interrupt the sea of blue denim in their closet).

Who It’s Not Good For

Blue denim devotees won’t be the biggest fans of this unsaturated pair.

We get it. There are times when you need to dress up that you just don’t want to sacrifice your comfort for (cue the internal questions of: “Why can’t I just wear jeans?”). Thankfully, the AG Jeans Ezzra pants exist — a silvery-gray pair of boyfriend jeans that act as the perfect middle ground between dress pants and denim.

These lightly marled jeans boast a relaxed waistline and chic, baggy leg that hangs loosely past the ankles (and looks perfect when paired with a heel). We particularly love this pair for its interesting color, a stark contrast to the seas of sapphire blues we’re used to seeing, which can easily elevate any outfit into an evening look that wouldn’t bat an eye.

We will say that this pair isn’t for the blue denim traditionalists because of its silvery shade, and it’s worth pointing out that this is definitely a stiff material — not ideal for those who like a good stretch. But if you’re willing to invest into a chic pair of unique jeans that can stand the test of time (truly, we don’t see this look going out of style anytime soon), then this could be your next go-to when dress pants just aren’t calling your name.

Price at time of publish: $235

Wash: 1 | Size: 22-33 | Material: Non-stretch cotton, lyocell | Specifications: Button fly, five pocket design

Best Distressed: Agolde '90s Mid Rise Loose Fit Jeans

Buy at Amazon.com

Buy at Revolve.com

Who It’s Good For

The shopper who wants a sophisticated pair of ripped jeans will fall for this slouchy pair from Agolde.

Who It’s Not Good For

Someone who prefers their jeans intact and tightly tailored won’t be the biggest fans of this loose-fitting design.

We can’t have a roundup of the best jeans without adding our favorite pair of ripped jeans — the Agolde ‘90s Loose Fit Jeans. This luxe pair of light-wash jeans has a sculpting yet slouchy silhouette, framing the hips and waist nicely before tapering out past the hips for maximum comfort and movement. But the standout details on these jeans are the exaggerated tears at the knees, which edge up these otherwise clean-cut jeans, with a smattering of distressed rips at the hips and thighs.

While ripped jeans may not be the favored style for everyone (in the words of Rucci, it’s a trend that “needs to be over”), we know there’s a breadth of shoppers, including ourselves, that still love this design. Agolde’s ‘90s Jeans toe the line between sophistication and ruggedness by adding a medley of rips at the knees, hips, and bottom while keeping the rest of the silhouette tailored — a juxtaposition that keeps this pair interesting while allowing it to be easily dressed up or down. The next time you’re on the hunt for a go-to pair of ripped jeans, you won’t be able to get this pair from Agolde out of your mind.

Price at time of publish: $142.29 (orig. $198)

Wash: 1 | Size: 24-34 | Material: Cotton | Specifications: Mid-rise, button fly, five-pocket styling, knee rips, distressing | Care: Machine wash, hang dry

Best Slim Fit: Rag & Bone Dre Low Rise Boyfriend

Buy at Nordstrom.com

Buy at Bloomingdales.com

Who It’s Good For

Someone who wants to rock a loose jean without losing too much shape will like this structured style.

Who It’s Not Good For

The shopper who is looking for a “trendier” pair of denim or wanting a lower price point.

Straight leg styles are about as classic as it gets when it comes to denim, and that’s no exception for boyfriend jeans, either. The Dre Low Rise Boyfriend from Rag & Bone features a mid-rise waistline and relaxed fit from the hips to the ankles, resulting in a fairly straight design that leaves room for movement all throughout the legs.

Its medium wash makes this slim fit boyfriend jean the perfect transitional piece, as the color stays fairly ambiguous to any season’s color palette. Trusty and reliable as a good pair of jeans can be, this Rag & Bone pair is one that you can keep in your closet for years and never have it going out of style.

While the classics are ole’ reliable, there’s a demographic of fashionistas who prefer trendier pieces to the same old, same old. If you’re the type of shopper who likes to hop on the bandwagon when a new style comes into town, you may not be particularly drawn to this traditional pair. However, there’s something to be said about a good staple, and this particular pair of boyfriend jeans is perfect for a capsule wardrobe.

Price at time of publish: $225

Wash: 1 | Size: 23-34 | Inseam: 27 inches | Material: Cotton | Specifications: Low-rise, zip fly, button, five-pocket styling | Care: Machine wash, hang dry

Best High-Rise: Ética Tyler Vintage Straight

Buy at Eticadenim.com

Buy at Fahertybrand.com

Who It’s Good For

Someone who wants a flattering, hourglass shape will find favor with this pair thanks to its high-waist design.

Who it’s Not Good For

The shopper who wants a baggy, slouched style might find this pair to be a bit too tailored.

Different waistline heights are in a constant rotation when it comes to fashion, and as timeless as jeans are, it’s no surprise that they adopt these trend cycles as well. The high-rise jean is a classic silhouette, but it is modernized by the boyfriend cut, which we loved in the Etica Vintage Straight jeans. This style tapers in at the waist to define your shape and hugs your hips to outline those curves, relaxing below the hips and keeping the legs free to move comfortably. Though the clean hemlines of the jeans taper in slightly at the ankle, they still keep the air of ease about them and don’t detract from the wider-leg style, but instead create more of a shape for the upper leg.

While high-rise jeans may not be for everyone, they are for a large demographic of shoppers and are worth trying on while you search for the perfect pair (you never know, they may just hug you in all of the right places). The fashion pendulum is swinging between high and low-rise pants in today’s day and age, but everyone knows that true style is wearing whatever makes you feel confident and comfortable — because as long as you feel great in it, everyone will think you look it, too. Tuck a bodysuit into this medium-wash, high-rise pair for a look that will both be proportionally pleasing (think small top, larger jeans) and versatile enough to dress up for a night out after a morning of brunch.

Price at time of publish: $188

Wash: 1 | Size: 24-32 (waist) | Inseam: 29 in. | Material: Cotton, tencel | Specifications: High-rise, zip fly, button, five-pocket styling | Care: Machine wash, hang dry

Best Low-Rise: Agolde Low-Slung Baggy

Buy at Fwrd.com

Buy at Garmentory.com

Who It’s Good For

Anyone who favors a relaxed waistline will gravitate towards this low-rise pair.

Who It’s Not Good For

Someone who appreciates the figure-hugging silhouette of high-waisted jeans may be wary of this throwback design.

If oversized isn’t quite your vibe and low-rise pants scream your name, then we’ve found the perfect combination for you. The Low-Slung Baggy Jeans from Agolde are the perfect early aughts-inspired jeans that feel nostalgic but current all at the same time with their slouchy (but not too wide) silhouette and hip-grazing waistline. This faded, medium-wash style falls straight down to the ankle to keep that relaxed fit throughout the pant legs, creating that “boyfriend” look that we all know and love. Pair these pants with a cropped baby tee and shoulder purse and you’ll look every bit the teenage dream that the 2000’s were made of.

While low-rise pants may be back in style now, they were a terrifying revival that many were hesitant to allow back into the fashion rotation — but as we know, history repeats itself. Not everyone will embrace the low-rise look with open arms, which is why it’s vital to know the other styles that are available to you if this look isn’t your jam (i.e. high-rise, medium-rise). But if you’re feeling like taking a daring step with this throwback style, then the Bella Low Rises are the way to go.

Price at time of publish: $228

Wash: 1 | Size: 23-34 (waist) | Inseam: Not listed | Material: Organic cotton, recycled lyocell, recycled cotton | Specifications: Low-rise, button fly, five-pocket styling, light whiskering and fading, distressing | Care: Machine wash, hang dry

How to Pick the Right Boyfriend Jeans

Fabric



This may seem like a no-brainer — all denim is made from cotton, right? Wrong. Depending on the stretch and feel of the fabric, you can typically tell when a pair of jeans is denim or heavily blended with other materials. For example, the stiffest jeans you will touch or try on will typically be real or raw denim because of the high or 100 percent cotton content. This raises the quality (and price, typically), whereas comfortable and stretchy pairs will always be a cotton blend, usually with other materials like polyester or elastane.

“I prefer non-stretch cotton (new and post-consumer waste) or sustainable fibers like Tencel,” says Christine Rucci, denim design consultant and founder of Godmother NYC. “If you prefer a bit more comfort, no more than 1 percent Lycra stretch — and a good rule of thumb is to always touch the jeans you’re eyeing to get an idea of the quality before even trying them on,” Moody adds. “My mantra is always ‘the thicker the denim, the better.”

Wash



Wash and fade, which are the dyes and levels of indigo in the fabric (the true hue of raw denim), are other important aspects to consider when purchasing new jeans. “When buying a new pair, I look for color and fades first,” says Rucci. It’s easy to judge jeans based on their appearance, so one of the first things of note (especially if they’re folded or hung on a rack, not displayed on a model) is the wash. “I always try to get a pre-washed denim, so the color doesn’t fade or wash out,” says Moody.

Oftentimes raw denim will fade and dye other clothing in the wash as well, so be sure to carefully read the care instructions on the label of your jeans before washing (especially for the first time). Beyond this, the wash and fade you choose for your next pair of boyfriend jeans is entirely up to personal preference — so try on fun hues, crazy fades and throw in some rips, like the Agolde ‘90s Mid-Rise Loose Fit Jeans, if you’re feeling crazy. Remember jeans don’t have to be your basic blue.

Fit



The fit of boyfriend jeans will always be a little slouchy, playful, and unrefined — so keep this in mind when buying your prospective pair. We’d recommend checking what each individual pair’s fit description says on their respective websites for better insight, but as a general rule of thumb, you can often buy a size up from your usual to let them fit looser. High-rise options like the Vintage Straight from Etica are available as well, though this style of jeans is commonly worn below the waist or low-rise. “Jeans hang better with a heavier weight,” says Moody, who places himself in the low-rise camp. Rucci’s advice ran in the same grain, as she suggested looking for “brands that offer lower rises and cropped legs,” which are sometimes easier to style.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are expensive boyfriend jeans worth it?

Non-designer jeans can typically span anywhere from $50 to $200. However, a good pair of jeans is an investment piece for most people, as they will typically last for years and years if the construction and fabric are sound. As a piece of clothing that will never go out of style, jeans are typically worth splurging on. On the plus side, there are still plenty of high-quality, durable jeans that you can get for less than $100 (most Levi's jeans are a good example of this).

How do you style boyfriend jeans?

How you choose to dress your boyfriend jeans is entirely up to you, but we enlisted the help of stylists to give us a breakdown on how they’d style their preferred picks.

“I suggest wearing them low-slung or belted high. Also cropped lengths work great with boots or heels,” says Rucci. “I personally love to wear [them with] small cropped leather or jean jackets, fitted with a shaper bodysuit, or worn with an oversized long cardigan or big white blouse, depending upon the season,” she elaborates. Rucci also recommends cuffing them with a tight rolled hem or one big cuff.

“We’ve styled our Good ‘90s in countless ways: a cropped vest, simple white Hanes tank, or tied vintage tee are a few of our staple go-to’s,” Danielle and Alix share. “We’re all about oversized and layering, whether that be a bomber jacket, extra large vest, or a big chunky knit,” they go on to say. “We will be incorporating belts with tucked-in tees and heels with our boyfriend jeans this season to dress them up for any occasion,” they conclude.

Moody suggests wearing an oversized top tucked into the right side of your jeans for a chic and effortless vibe. “They also work when paired with a bodysuit to show your silhouette. For a more finished look, just add a blazer or oversized jacket with sleek heels,” he adds. “Don't forget that any top cropped will be cute with oversized bottoms.”



Take Our Word For It

Alyssa Brascia is a commerce staff writer for PEOPLE and has written for publications such as InStyle, Shape, and Real Simple. When researching the best boyfriend jeans, she spoke with celebrity stylists and denim expert Christine Rucci for their expert picks and insight. She also took a close look at fabric, wash, fit, and price while compiling the list to ensure that all angles were considered for the shopper who is looking for a new pair of boyfriend jeans to compliment their personal style. She later updated this story with newer, more current pairs to keep PEOPLE’s recommendations accurate, consumer-friendly, and, of course, ultra-stylish.







Meet Our Experts

KJ Moody is a celebrity, editorial, and corporate stylist who is known for his work with Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, and Halle Bailey.

Danielle and Alix is a styling duo based in New York and Los Angeles. They specialize in red carpet and special events styling, street style looks, editorial shoots, and brand campaigns.

Christine Rucci is a denim design consultant and founder of Godmother NYC.







Read the original article on People.