These 13 Best Body Shimmers Will Help You Master Your Summer Glow

They’re the summertime skincare trifecta: Hydrating, radiant, and ridiculously glamorous.

You can definitely class “body shimmer” into the luxury product category, but if you love the look of a little added glow — especially in the summer — you won’t regret investing in a bottle of the stuff. Not quite a self-tanner (although there are plenty of tinted options!), and not quite highlighter, these nourishing, glistening little numbers will turn lackluster or dull skin into a dewy dream. Though many body shimmers come in glowy, lightweight oil form, they also exist in powders, lotions and sticks, and really, there's no wrong way to get a glow. Whether your vibe is a super shimmery, party-ready look, or you just want to give your skin a natural, hydrated, healthy-looking radiance, there’s a body shimmer for every preference.

If body shimmers trigger nightmares of greasy formulas packed with so much chunky glitter you could barely get it out of the bottle, we hear you, and we were non-believers at first too. However, we found that today's body shimmers, thankfully, are wildly different. These silky, lightweight formulas boast skin softening ingredients to provide supple hydration, and are packed with light reflecting particles that deliver radiance by the bucketload to skin beam. Basically, they're a summer skincare home run.

Quite simply, our faves feel and look fabulously radiant on skin. Not to mention, they dry down quickly to avoid transfer, never leave a sticky finish, and unfailingly deliver a warm, sunny glow that we boast all year round.

Best Overall: Nuxe Huile 'Prodigieuse Or' Multi Usage Dry Oil Golden Shimmer

What We Love

It dries quickly for a subtle and radiant glow.

What We Don't Love

The floral scent isn’t for everyone.

It’s no coincidence that all the beauty lovers of the world flock towards French beauty products — those iconic Gallic labels really know what they’re doing. “This French brand is one of my must-have purchases when visiting French pharmacies,” says Rachel Lee Lozina, a New York state-licensed esthetician and owner at Blue Water Spa. (But don’t worry: You can also score a bottle of this precious oil at Amazon or on the brand’s own site.)

Lozina is a huge fan of this dry oil’s scent, which combines orange blossom, magnolia and vanilla for a sweet and floral blend. It's definitely on the strong side, but if fresh, flirty aromas are your thing, you'll adore it. "It also has tsubaki oil, argan oil and macadamia, and is enriched with mineral-origin golden pearly particles for a dewy glow without a dewy feel — and it can be used on body, face and hair,” says Lorinza. “And, because this is a dry oil, it doesn’t leave a film on the skin.”

Joy Adenuga, an award-winning celebrity makeup artist, also notes that this beaming oil dries really quickly, so you won't have to wait very long to get dressed (or sit on your couch) after applying. “The dry body oil provides a radiant finish, giving your skin a touch of ethereal glow,”

Price at time of publish: $42

Key Ingredients: Tsubaki oil, argan oil, macadamia oil, borage oil, camellia oil, hazelnut oil, sweet almond oil | Scent: Vanilla with a hint of citrus | Size: 100 ml

Best Budget: ColourPop Sol Shimmering Dry Oil

What We Love

It's offered in nine shade options and smells delicious.

What We Don't Love

The formula is packed with shimmer, so it's not for those looking for a subtle glow.

Body shimmer makes a fabulous addition to your body care collection, but the hefty price tags can be quite a turnoff. That’s why we’re super impressed with ColourPop’s featherlight body oil, which actually gives their more luxurious counterparts a real run for their money.

Available in a range of nine stunning shades from soft champagne gold to pearlescent silver to richly vibrant gold-bronze (the brand is called ColourPop, after all), these lightweight oils compliment all skin tones and satisfy every shimmer aesthetic. Being a dry oil — which is any oil that sinks into skin without leaving a wash of oily residue in its wake — the formula disappears into skin quickly to help minimize any sparkle rubbing off skin and onto clothes. (To further protect your wardrobe, the brand recommends applying and blending the oil with a brush instead of your hands.)

Formula-wise, it features a nourishing blend of plant- and fruit-based oils, including coconut, argan, and the fatty acid-rich hero, marula, which work together to soften skin without leaving behind a greasy, sticky feel. Bonus: The aroma from the coconut oil makes for a deliciously tropical scent that just screams “summer vacation.”

When it comes to the shimmer, you can expect a heavy dose it, and unlike other options, these particles are multidimensional , this dry oil gives skin a sparkly high shine look. While it doesn't veer into full-blown glitter territory, it's not subtle either, so if it's glam you're going for, this will do the trick. Plus, the formula has a lot of feel-good qualities too: It's vegan, cruelty-free, and you can send the bottle back to the brand to recycle.

Price at time of publish: $13

Key Ingredients: Coconut oil, argan oil, marula oil | Scent: Fruity with coconut | Size: 3 oz

Best Splurge: Costa Brazil Sol Sunlight Body Oil

What We Love

It soothes, firms and hydrates the skin.

What We Don't Love

The bottle doesn't come with a dropper, which makes it difficult to dispense.

We don't take our splurge products lightly, and the decadent, shimmery oil from this buzzy brand not only looks straight out of a five-star spa, but it feels like it too. For an impossibly sophisticated, grown-up take on a traditional body shimmer, look no further. This super-luxe body oil is lush, yet lightweight, and sinks into skin easily and quickly, while the almost silly amount of nutrients, antioxidants, vitamins, and fatty acids hydrate, replenish, and calm the skin.

Founded by Brazilian-born Francisco Costa, the longtime creative director of Calvin Klein, Costa Brazil celebrates the magic of the Amazon rainforest and the native ingredients within. Brimming with nut oils, plant butters, and superfruits, the potent body oil moisturizes, smooths, and brightens skin, and ends with a soft, velvety finish. But the true show-stopping ingredient is the brand's proprietary Jungle Complex, which is a trio of cold-pressed oils — kaya, cacay, and breu — that not only moisturize, but also strengthen the skin's texture to improve the look of fine lines, while rebalancing the skin tone to restore and enhance its natural luminosity.

Unlike many other options, the shimmer level here is faint and fine, but that's not to say non-existent, Instead, the brand continues it's theme of understated elegance as the translucent, nearly invisible oil flashes iridescent glimmers when it catches the light.

Price at time of publish: $98

Key Ingredients: Kaya oil, cacay oil, Brazil nut oil, pataua seed oil, babassu seed oil, bacuri butter | Scent: Earthy and herbaceous | Size: 100 ml

Best Oil: Summer Fridays Pool Time Glowing Body Oil

What We Love

It’s vegan, cruelty-free, and made using clean ingredients.

What We Don't Love

The shimmer is so soft that it can be hard to miss.

Summer Fridays’ Pool Time Glowing Body Oil is constantly selling out, and it’s no mystery why. Made with a lovely blend of natural plant- and seed-based oils, including jojoba, apricot kernel and sunflower, it helps to keep your skin soft and moisturized all day long, all while the ultra-fine minerals deliver a fresh-out-of-the-sun shimmery golden glow that shines in the light.

And although this is a body oil, it doesn't feel like a traditional thick, goopy oil. Instead, it absorbs perfectly into the skin so you're not greasy, just decadently moisturized, two very important features in a great body shimmer. It’s also vegan, cruelty-free, and made using clean ingredients. As for the scent, all it's missing is an accompanying piña colada to pair with the tropical blend of coconut, vanilla blossom and warm almond, which also makes it an absolutely ideal pick for the warmer months (and for your long-awaited vacation).

Price at time of publish: $38

Key Ingredients: Macadamia oil, jojoba oil, apricot kernel oil, sunflower oil | Scent: Warm vanilla and coconut | Size: 3.2 oz

Best Bronzer: Fenty Beauty Body Sauce Body Luminizing Tint

What We Love

It comes in seven skin tone-enhancing shades.

What We Don't Love

You have to let it dry for a while to avoid making a mess.

Trust perpetually glowing queen Rihanna to come up with a dreamy body shimmer formula. “Fenty Beauty Body Sauce has a defined sparkle and melts into the skin, which is great for photos as it makes the skin look super luxe,” explains celebrity makeup artist Buster Knight, who has worked with the likes of Priyanka Chopra and Millie Bobby Brown. What makes this shimmer special is that it combines the sparkle with a touch of bronze to make instant liquid gold to help skin look healthy and radiant. And no Fenty product would be complete without a wide range of skin tones, and this one comes in seven shades, so you can highlight your skin tone without creating too much contrast. It also works wonders to blur imperfections and even out skin tone.

Unlike a majority of body shimmers on the market, this one comes in a handy gel cream formula, which makes it super easy to apply. It’s also enriched with healing babassu oil, which is derived from palm trees within the Brazilian rainforest. This oil instantly floods the skin with a heavy dose of antioxidants and fatty acids known for their anti-inflammatory properties, which can help soothe eczema and rosacea. Meanwhile, the nutrients from vitamin E work as moisturizing powerhouses to help relieve thirsty skin

Perhaps most importantly, though, Body Sauce is formulated to be humidity-, sweat- and transfer-proof, making it the ideal pick if you’re planning to spend time in a hot and/or humid climate. Just one thing to keep in mind: It can be a little messy to apply and can take a (figurative) minute to sink into the skin, so make sure you have the time to let it dry completely before getting dressed, or you’ll risk it going everywhere.

Price at time of publish: $52

Key Ingredients: Babassu oil, vitamin E | Scent: Vanilla | Size: 95 ml

Best for Pale Skin: Tom Ford Soleil Neige Shimmering Body Oil

What We Love

It's shimmery luster is elegantly subdued and doesn't add too much pigment.

What We Don't Love

The scent is delicious, but strong.

Finding a body shimmer that works well with light skin tones can be a challenge. A tinted product runs the risk of your body looking much darker than your face, while an overdose of shimmer, especially the gold variety, can bring out yellow undertones. But the search can stop here: Tom Ford's shimmering body oil works beautifully with pale and light skin, creating a flattering, natural, and glossy radiance without adding too much pigment. With that in mind, this product is also totally suitable for all skin tones as well, including those with darker skin. It also helps to hydrate and soften the skin, thanks to a lovely blend of plant oils.

Like any scented product, the fragrance can be polarizing. The aroma is typical Tom Ford: Sultry, floral, and spicy-sweet, courtesy of the cocktail of white florals, amber accords, and sandalwood. While we're head over heels for the captivating scent, others may want something lighter for a summer day. If you’re on the fence, Sephora sells this product in a mini size for a fraction of the price, which would make for a great introduction to it without the investment of the full-size bottle. And if you find the tint to be a little too light, give the deeper option, Soleil Blanc, a whirl.

Price at time of publish: $100

Key Ingredients: Jojoba seed oil, olive oil, safflower oil | Scent: Floral and amber | Size: 100 ml

Best No Transfer: Sunday Riley Fairy Godmother Shimmering Body Oil Gel

What We Love

It offers just as much nourishment to the skin as it does shimmer.

What We Don't Love

Some people don’t love the gel texture.

Sunday Riley is one of our absolute go-tos for skincare, but they’ve also totally nailed the glowing runway-ready aesthetic with the Fairy Godmother Shimmering Body Oil Gel. Unlike most others, this body oil does more than make you dewy and glamorous, it also helps improve the skin's tone and texture with the inclusion of vitamin C in the formula. This stable form of vitamin C visibly brightens skin, improves uneven pigmentation, and defends against free radicals. CoQ10, a largely unknown antioxidant found in all human cells, gets a hearty boost from the brand's proprietary protective blend, to support healthier looking, stronger skin, while gardenia extract envelops the skin in a layer of moisture.

As for the glow, it's a lovely sheen of soft, golden sparkle that skews more natural than disco ball — just remember to give it a good shake before you slather on. While the oil is super easy to spread all over, you have to work fast because it dries down in a flash (no seriously, this is the fastest-drying option on this list), and you will truly never need to worry about your clothes unwittingly acquiring a mysterious shimmer.

Price at time of publish: $48

Key Ingredients: Vitamin C, CoQ10, gardenia extract | Scent: No added fragrance | Size: 100 ml

Best Lotion: Bali Body Body Highlighter

What We Love

The creamy texture leaves your skin beautifully moisturized and supple.

What We Don't Love

It’s more of a highlighter than a proper shimmer.

Adenuga loves that this lotion from Australian-based brand Bali Body, which specializes in natural and vegan-friendly self-tan and sun-care products. And unlike unwieldy and sometimes wild mists, a lotion like this one can be applied exactly where you want it and nowhere that you don't.

“If you prefer a more targeted application, a body highlighter lotion is an excellent choice,” she says. “These usually have a creamy texture, making them easy to apply and blend. They also allow you to accentuate specific areas, with the collarbones, shoulders, and legs, being the most popular spots to create a stunning, defined glow.”

If you're not too keen on oils or sprays, this reliable body lotion takes away any apprehension about messing up your application and offers much more hydration than most other options. Infused with anti-inflammatory aloe vera, water-loving rosehip oil for supercharged hydration, and brightening caffeine, along with plenty of twinkling shimmer, it feels rich on skin, but doesn't create an oppressive layer of cream. It's just an all-around easy product to love, whether a softly luminous look is your vibe, or you layer up for a punchier style, this guy can do both.

Price at time of publish: $24

Key Ingredients: Aloe Vera, rosehip oil, caffeine extract | Scent: No added fragrance | Size: 100 ml

Best with SPF: Supergoop! Glowscreen Body SPF 40

What We Love

It protects and hydrates your skin without feeling greasy.

What We Don't Love

It’s very sparkly, so it may not be an all-day, everyday situation.

Supergoop! is number one when it comes to highly protective and highly feel-good sunscreen that never betrays your trust by leaving a white cast. But we were totally surprised — and delighted — when the brand launched a body sunscreen with a generous SPF 40 that still doesn't feel gross and sticky, but also provides you a gorgeous glow. If you’re looking to trade in your regular no-shimmer, no-fun sunscreen for an extremely non-boring option, this product combines the two can make your life so much easier.

One of the biggest bummers about shimmer-laced products is the fact that they can easily irritate sensitive skin. However, this glowy sunscreen is layered with moisturizing emollients, like white stargrass and coconut alkanes, that also protect and strengthen the skin barrier. Even with all these strong ingredients, it still feels light and velvety, not at all greasy or heavy on skin. It’s also vegan, cruelty-free, and made using clean ingredients.

We should note that it gives skin a high shine finish that can sometimes veer into glitter territory, but for a beach party or outdoor festival, there's nothing better.

Price at time of publish: $42

Key Ingredients: White stargrass, coconut alkanes | Scent: No added fragrance | Size: 100 ml

Best Natural: Kora Organics Noni Glow Body Oil

What We Love

The ingredients list reads like a who's who of the best hydrating skincare ingredients.

What We Don't Love

It’s more of a radiance oil than a body shimmer.

If you try your best to be conscious about the ingredients you’re putting onto your skin, Kora Organics — a brand founded by supermodel Miranda Kerr — is a sure bet for you. This body oil is made from 97.7 percent natural ingredients, and 21 percent certified organic ingredients that are also harvested from organic farms and sustainable agriculture. To boot, it’s certified as a Natural and Organic Cosmetic by ECOCERT. It's totally safe even for the most reactive of skin types, as the formula is fragrance-free, GMO-free, vegan, and cruelty-free. It's a nice feeling to know your investment is going towards careful and sustainable practices.

Credentials aside, rosehip oil, noni fruit extract, and sunflower seed oils make up the formula's foundation to not only deliver intense hydration, but also work to improve the skin's elasticity, softness, and overall health. The lightweight oil slides on easily without any trace of a sticky film, only leaving skin looking even, illuminated, and flawless as it softens rough textures and reduces the appearance of pigmentation.

Bear in mind that this isn’t exactly a shimmer; it's more of a radiance oil, meaning that it provides a dewy, beautiful finish that we adore, but don’t expect Edward Cullen levels of shine.

Price at time of publish: $60

Key Ingredients: Rosehip, noni fruit extract, sunflower seed | Scent: No added fragrance | Size: 100 ml

Best for Glow: Ciaté Dewy Stix Body

What We Love

It’s the perfect way to highlight your favorite features with more precision.

What We Don't Love

It contains coconut oil, which can have a pore-clogging effect.

If you’re not looking for a product to apply top to toe, a cute stick lets you simply swipe it wherever you want with serious precision. “For added touches, Ciaté Dewy Stix Body is nice for legs, shoulders and collar bones,” says Knight. Available in a clear sheen luster and a glossy golden version, both formulas that are infused with an army of super-fine micro-pearls, which are designed to catch the light to make you look glowing and dewy, and never straight-up glittery. Because it comes in a teeny package, you can easily throw it in your purse to touch up throughout the day, too, if you like.

Although this shimmer stick focuses more on the shimmer quality than the skincare benefits, it is still boosted with conditioners vitamin E and coconut oil, along with monoi extract to protect against environmental stressors.

However, coconut oil can have a pore-clogging effect, which means this won’t be the right fit for anyone with acne-prone skin.

Price at time of publish: $26

Key Ingredients: Vitamin E, coconut oil, monoi extract | Scent: No added fragrance | Size: 27 g

Best for Sensitive Skin: SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Illuminating Body Lotion

What We Love

It’s deeply nourishing, especially for ashy areas.

What We Don't Love

The bottle makes it hard to squeeze out product.

SheaMoisture is a long beloved brand in large part for their use of nature-derived ingredients and ultra-nourishing collection of body, skin and haircare products. As for this gorgeous bespeckled body lotion, it's a terrific option for anyone looking for a nearly weightless option that feels like nothing on skin. “If you prefer a more lightweight option, an illuminating body lotion is an excellent choice,” says Adenuga. “Shea butter provides intense hydration, while coconut oil nourishes the skin, leaving it supple and soft.”

Formulated to restore, brighten, moisturize and even out dull, dry and sensitive skin, this coconut and hibiscus lotion can even help to heal ashy areas in particular. It’s also non-greasy and smells delicious, while lending your skin a stunning radiance.

What's even better, they're a certified B Corporation, and are committed to ethically sourcing their ingredients, along with following sustainable practices throughout the production process. All of their products are free of harmful sulfates, parabens, phthalates, mineral oils and petrolatum, and they also never test on animals.

Price at time of publish: $10

Key Ingredients: Shea butter, coconut oil, sweet hibiscus flower | Scent: Fruity | Size: 13 oz

Best for Dry Skin: Omorovicza Gold Shimmer Oil

What We Love

It’s enriched with actual gold particles.

What We Don't Love

The bottle can dispense too much product.

Another extra luxurious product, this Gold Shimmer Oil from Hungarian brand, Omorovicza, is a blend of literal gold particles, in case you’re looking to glow with the light of a thousand suns (we’re not not into it, to be honest). Don’t worry, though, it’s not like your skin will look overly glittery from this; it’s just that it will beautifully reflect natural light, just with the help of a little precious metal. Casual.

Golden champagne sheen aside, the colloidal gold in this formula actually serves another benefit: It helps to calm and heal dry skin. Together with calendula oil, which further reduces any skin redness or irritation, hydrating apricot kernel oil, and anti-aging vitamin E, which stimulates collagen production and helps minimize the look of fine lines and wrinkles.

All in all, this shimmer oil leaves your skin silky soft and smooth, even toned and looking naturally radiant. It smells gorgeous, too. Though you only need to use a little to get the full effect, it can be tricky to get the bottle to dispense a tiny bit at a time.

Price at time of publish: $82

Key Ingredients: Colloidal gold, calendula oil, rice germ oil, vitamin E | Scent: Light floral | Size: 100 ml

What to Keep in Mind

Breathable Formula



Although this may sound minor, the texture and feel of any body shimmer is paramount, After all, if it feels heavy or makes your skin sticky and uncomfortable, you'll never want to wear it.

“It is important because just like the skin on your face, you want to treat the skin on your body with equal care,” says Lozina. “Avoid pore-clogging ingredients like coconut oil or mink oil. Instead, reach for jojoba oil-based formulations that will nourish the skin and provide antioxidant benefits.

Transfer-Proof



Similar to self-tanners, many body shimmers have the ability to turn white clothes into streak-smeared messes if you’re not careful. Adenoga suggests to try a lightweight, non-greasy formula, like a dry oil, first. “Look for products that are specifically designed to be transfer-resistant or mention this feature on their packaging,” she says.

Although most people want a twinkling finish, she adds that applying any formula with abandon means that it will take longer to dry down and absorb into skin, which is a step that can never be skipped. If transfer is a serious concern for you (or your outfit), she suggests topping it off with a setting spray after it dries so the color and shimmer are locked in place. It's also a good idea to stick to smooth, breezy fabrics that are less prone to transfer, like silk, and steer clear of rough textures.

Tint



Body shimmers can be tinted or not, and the choice is really yours as to which you prefer. “I love tinted body shimmer — it’s a great way to highlight your collarbones and shins on a night out while giving your skin a warm glow,” says Lozina. “Untinted body shimmer is fine too, and it comes down to personal preference and how pale you are. Some people love to rock their creamy alabaster skin, so in this case, I would avoid the tint and just use a body shimmer and no tint.”

Similarly, those with darker skin may prefer to achieve a gorgeous glow without altering their skin tone, in which case an untinted product is the way to go.

Shimmer



How shimmery a product looks on your skin comes down to a few different factors, the most important being the shimmer's formulation and applicator. “Body shimmers come in all different formulations from body oils, creams, shimmer with tint, or no tint, powders shimmers that look like bronzers, finely milled flecks, or big, dramatic particles. It's all a personal preference,” says Lozina.

Think about how you're most likely to wear the body shimmer. Are you looking for a natural, everyday radiance? Then something with super refined, tiny particles may be the best fit. Or are you planning to slather yourself in gold for a bold, glossy radiance on a night out? There are plenty of both subtle and striking body shimmers, and just about everything in between, but when in doubt, it's usually best to start with a softer option first, because it can always be layered for extra oomph.

Your Questions, Answered

What is the point of body shimmer?



Body shimmer is by no means an indispensable product, but it's a whole lot of fun, and who doesn't want to look luminous?

“The whole purpose of a body shimmer is to give your skin a little glow without the harmful effects of tanning, especially since the sun is so damaging to our skin,” says Lozina. “Body shimmer is a healthy and playful alternative. Personally, I always feel better with a little healthy glow.”

Is body shimmer good for your skin?



Like with any skincare product, how good it is for your skin all depends on what’s in it. For Lozina, a body shimmer is good for you “if the formulation is clean and the ingredients do not clog pores.”

She adds that it's important to "look for non-comedogenic ingredients and exfoliate before application.”

How do I apply body shimmer without making a mess?



Since body shimmer is at the very least glitter-adjacent, you might be worried about it getting everywhere — but correct application can help with that. “After exfoliating skin, apply the product onto clean, dry skin, as dry skin helps with absorption,” says Lozina. “Massage well all over for an even glow. If you’re nervous about making a mess, stand over a towel to catch the spray or any dripping product. Let product air dry on your body and wait at least 5-10 minutes before dressing.”

Why Shop With Us

Iris Goldsztajn is a Paris-born, London-based freelance writer with 10 years of experience covering fashion, beauty, wellness and lifestyle for the likes of InStyle, British Vogue, Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, Bustle, and Refinery29. For this story, she spoke to skincare and makeup experts for their recommendations, including Rachel Lee Lozina, a New York state-licensed esthetician and owner at Blue Water Spa, Joy Adenuga, an award-winning celebrity makeup artist, and celebrity makeup artist Buster Knight.

