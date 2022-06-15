13 beach umbrellas that bring the style and shade

Find proper coverage from the sun with these stylish beach umbrellas.
Find proper coverage from the sun with these stylish beach umbrellas.

Headed to the beach this summer? You need proper coverage. And, no, we aren’t just talking about sunscreen. A beach umbrella can help you stay cool from the sun during your next oceanside vacation.

Like beach tents, many beach umbrellas can accommodate several people underneath them and are easy to secure into the sandy ground. Plus, they pack up into a carrying bag for easy transport.

We’ve found 13 beach umbrellas you’ll want to lounge under this summer.

1. Tropical surfer style: Hurley Beach Umbrella

Go for a tropical look.
Go for a tropical look.

The Hurley Beach Umbrella comes in four colorful patterns like Aqua. The two-way tilt design keeps you cool no matter where the sun is overhead.

The base of the pole is a sand screw, making it easy to twist the beach umbrella securely into the ground.

It comes with a matching carrying back with shoulder strap, so you don't have to worry about dragging it back to the car after you're tuckered out from a day of play.

$70 at Amazon

2. Bright and colorful: Impact Canopy Beach Umbrella

A classic rainbow design is always a pleasant sight on the beach.
A classic rainbow design is always a pleasant sight on the beach.

The Impact Canopy is reminiscent of parachute day in elementary school, and beyond being nostalgic it’s a high performing beach umbrella. The canopy measures 8-feet and features UPF 50+ UV protection fabric.

The two-way tilt design helps to keep the sun rays out with plenty of shade. The umbrella stays put in the sand due to the twisted anchor and the canopy has a vented top to allow for airflow and prevent the umbrella from flipping inside out.

$58 at Walmart

3. A heavy-duty option to evade the wind with: Ammsun Beach Umbrella

Stay all day in the sun with this striped umbrella.
Stay all day in the sun with this striped umbrella.

Sometimes, you’ll want a heavy duty umbrella to withstand high winds and unpredictable weather. Another attractive feature with this umbrella is that it has an auto-tilt feature to keep the sun out even when it’s not directly above.

Measuring seven feet, the canopy is made of polyester that keeps out 99% of intensive UV rays. The umbrella comes with two inserts for different types of ground and a carrying bag for transportation.

$37 at Walmart

4. Like a cool treat on a hot day: Sunny Life Sorbet Scoops Beach Umbrella

Sit in the sun with this sorbet-hued umbrella.
Sit in the sun with this sorbet-hued umbrella.

Aptly named Sorbet Scoop, this pastel beach umbrella looks sweet and will keep you in the shade. The canopy fabric has UPF 50 sun protection, and the design features a hook attachment for the umbrella pole to provide support and allow you to relax without worry of the umbrella tipping over, even in sand. The umbrella is portable and can be carried in the accompanying over-the-shoulder bag.

$85 at Kohl's

5. Sustainably-sourced: Dunes Beach Umbrella

This fringe umbrella has dramatic flair.
This fringe umbrella has dramatic flair.

This umbrella is for anyone looking for a minimal and neutral vibe. The umbrella is made of a natural colored polyester fabric that is also UPF 50+ to block out sun rays. The edges of the umbrella have cotton tassels, and the wooden pole is made from sustainably-sourced wood. The umbrella stretches over 6-feet wide, which will keep you and a couple friends feeling and looking cool.

$259 at Sunday Supply Co.

6. Easy breezy: Tommy Bahama Beach Umbrella

Take this umbrella anywhere.
Take this umbrella anywhere.

The Tommy Bahama beach umbrella is a classic choice that makes appearances on beaches across the U.S. year after year. This particular striped design features deep navy blues, bright oranges, and earthy greens. It comes with two pole-bottoms that push into the ground.

“Tommy Bahama umbrellas are strong, durable, and very easy to put together and anchor,” says one happy reviewer. Other reviewers note the setup is easy and the umbrella doesn’t budge in high winds.

If you’ve already got Tommy Bahama’s popular backpack beach chairs, the matching umbrella is a natural choice to add to this season’s beach gear.

$64 at Walmart

7. The one TikTok is obsessed with: Shibumi Shade

Fit your entire family under this umbrella.
Fit your entire family under this umbrella.

Talk a stroll down the beach and you're bound to see at least one Shibumi Shade on the horizon. It's not your average beach umbrella, but TikTokers rave about the wind-powered shade.

The beach shade weighs four pounds and is a lightweight choice that can be ideal for kids and those with limited mobility to carry. It sets up in just a few minutes and offers 150 square-feet of shade (enough for six people to sit comfortably). The fabric offers UPF 30+ sun protection.

It's so popular, you're limited to two Shibumi Shade beach umbrellas per order.

$250 at Shibumi

8. A sunny day delight: Sand & Sable Palestar Beach Umbrella

Go for something fun and floral.
Go for something fun and floral.

This affordable beach umbrella has plenty of admirable features: a UV-resistant canopy, the ability to tilt, and weighs less than six pounds. The canopy has a whimsical and sunny yellow flower design and keeps its shape thanks to the support of eight fiberglass arms. The umbrella can pack up neatly into a carrying bag for easy transport to and from your favorite spots.

$40 at Wayfair

9. Tiki hut vibes: Palapa 72-inch Beach Umbrella

Channel &quot;Gilligan's Island&quot; with this tiki-inspired umbrella.
Channel "Gilligan's Island" with this tiki-inspired umbrella.

If you want an umbrella that looks good in the breeze, this option with a canopy of palapa is just right. The umbrella has a manual lift and a tilt feature, making it handy for water-side locations. Its six-foot width is great for a pair of beach towels or chairs as well. Reviewers say the palapa material is a “big hit” and a “crowd pleaser.”

$145 at Wayfair

10. Cute and compact: Picnic Time Portable Beach Umbrella

Go for a preppy parasol.
Go for a preppy parasol.

This whimsical and bright umbrella can sit in the center of a patio table or be planted in the sand for sun protection. The umbrella’s shade is made from polyester and is 5.5-feet across, which is enough space for a table or two beach towels underneath.

You can easily plant the umbrella in sand or grass due to a spike design at the base of the pole, and the umbrella also rolls up to make transportation easy. While the wavy design is cute, there are also classic patterns like stripes and scallops for you to choose from.

$48 at Food 52

11. Coastal grandmother style: St. Tropez Beach Umbrella

This umbrella is fit for the riviera.
This umbrella is fit for the riviera.

The St. Tropez Beach Umbrella from Pottery Barn is boho, minimal, and comes in several solid colors like white, Santorini blue, and Atlantic blue and striped designs that ooze TikTok’s coveted coastal grandmother style.

The 5-foot umbrella has 180-degrees of tilt and a lightweight cotton canopy with a UFP50+ rating to block harmful sun rays. The umbrella is easy to put together and can be packed into a shoulder bag for convenient carrying.

$229 at Pottery Barn

12. An umbrella and tent all-in-one: Sport-Brella Super-Brella

Laze the day away.
Laze the day away.

This large and wide umbrella is perfect for covering multiple people or stretching out underneath. The 8-foot wingspan of the umbrella can keep you and your belongings cool and out of the direct sunlight, as well as shield from weather like wind and rain. This style also has side flaps and windows so you still have visibility. It’s great for days in the sun, whether they be by the ocean or on the side of a soccer field.

$66 at Walmart

13. ‘70s beach style: Business & Pleasure Co.’s Premium Umbrella

This fringe and frills umbrella adds a touch of class.
This fringe and frills umbrella adds a touch of class.

This bright beach umbrella has a summery color scheme and boho design with tassels and a cotton canopy. The cotton fabric is both UV- and water-resistant, and the umbrella’s fun colors will be easy to spot so you can find your way back to your spot in the sand.

The umbrella comes in several striped patterns, but the 70s Cinque is our favorite because of the wide, colorful panels. The umbrella is easy to back up and carry in its matching bag.

$299 at West Elm

