13 Amazing Photos You Missed This Week

(Photo: Michael M. Santiago via Getty Images)

With the ever-changing news cycle, it’s easy to miss great images that fly under the radar. We’ve got you covered.

We’re highlighting exceptional photos from around the world for the week of July 25 to 31. Check them out below.

Above: A horse-drawn carriage carrying the body of civil rights icon and Georgia congressman John Lewis crosses the Edmund Pettus Bridge on July 26, 2020, in Selma, Alabama.

(Photo: Maya Alleruzzo/AP)

A woman wears a mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus as she leaves prayers during Eid Al-Adha, or the feast of sacrifice, in the Old City of Jerusalem on July 31.

(Photo: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters)

A man wearing a T-Rex costume stands on a paddleboard at Sferracavallo beach during hot weather in Palermo, Italy, on July 31.

(Photo: JOHAN ORDONEZ via Getty Images)

The Pacaya volcano, seen from Cerro Chino in San Vicente Pacaya municipality (about 34 miles south of Guatemala City), erupts on July 25.

(Photo: HAZEM BADER via Getty Images)

Palestinian boys work at their father’s apiary in the village of Doura, west of Hebron in the occupied West Bank, on July 28.

(Photo: JEFF DEAN via Getty Images)

Members of the Not Fucking Around Coalition, an all-Black militia, participate in a rally on July 25 to protest the killing of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky.

(Photo: TOLGA AKMEN via Getty Images)

Artists put the finishing touches to a wax figure of Queen Elizabeth II as Madame Tussauds prepares to reopen its doors to the public on July 30, following the easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions in England.

(Photo: Daniel Knighton via Getty Images)

Cosplayer Shawn Mullen, dressed as a Tusken Raider from “Star Wars,” donates blood at the San Diego Blood Bank on July 25.

(Photo: Danny Lawson/PA/Getty Images)

Yorkshire Sculpture Park employee Kirsty Fountain views a work titled “Solitaire,” by artist Joana Vasconcelos, during a photocall in Wakefield, Yorkshire, England, on July 29.

(Photo: Handout/Reuters)

Muslim pilgrims wearing face masks and maintaining social distance circle the Kaaba in the Tawaf ritual during the annual Haj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on July 31.

(Photo: Mark Lennihan/AP)

Rey Gomez cools off in the spray from a fire hydrant on July 28 in New York. The city has opened more than 300 fire hydrants with sprinkler caps to help residents cool off during a heat wave.

(Photo: Matthias Schrader/AP)

A young couple enjoys the summer evening with a bottle of red wine as the sun goes down behind the Hackerbruecke bridge in Munich on July 31.

(Photo: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters)

A man is seen on a boat after his house flooded in Munshiganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, on July 25.

