14 Of Airbnb’s Coziest (& Coolest) Cabins To Book For Nature Peeping

As lockdowns ease, are re-instated, and then ease up again, there's a lot of uncertainty floating around. But, as many offices extend remote employment plans and universities announce
virtual classes through the remainder of 2020, it does seem certain that we'll be spending more time at home this winter. Which begs the question: why not do so from the comforts of a cozy cabin? If you're in need of a change of scenery after who-even-knows-how-many days spent in quarantine, then try some quainter quarters with open nature access to help remedy those life-on-lockdown blues. Since we're not the first to come up with the idea of an extended escape (and we certainly won't be the last), you'll want to start planning your winter stay in advance. To help: We lined up 14 of Airbnb's most beautiful cabin rentals available starting mid-November, so you can beat the telecommuting crowd and book your work-from-forest retreat surrounded by toasty splendor. Ahead, find everything from minimalist solar-powered setups just right for a blossoming relationship to larger properties that can accommodate a fuller quarantine crew. At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
"Comfortable cabin located in southwest Jacksonville close to USMC bases Camp Lejeune and New River. We are 45 minutes away from Wilmington, 25 minutes from North Topsail Beach, and less than 10 minutes away from the nearest shopping, dining, and parks. Our space is woodsy, warm, and inviting- just like us!"
Location:
Jacksonville, North Carolina
Sleeps:
2
Price Per Night:
$50
"A charming cottage on 3 acres, overlooking a green meadow. Sun-filled patio room, french doors open up to the wrap-around deck, fully equipped kitchen. WiFi, Apple TV, AC. 2-bd, 1-bath, sleeps 3-5. Barrier-free bathroom, fully accessible/handheld shower combo. 1.5 hrs from NYC, located in the quiet hamlet of Bloomington, Kingston 10 min, cafes, restaurants, art galleries, antique shops, and marinas."
Location:
Bloomington, New York
Sleeps:
4
Price Per Night:
$190
"With some of the best views in the high desert, this unique dwelling situated in the hills of yucca valley has everything you could want in a desert getaway. It has its own deck and propane fire pit and is completely off-grid, generating its own power from the sun. The detached kitchen and full bathroom are just yards away. It is one of two other short term rentals on the property."
Location:
Morongo Valley, California
Sleeps:
2
Price Per Night:
$174
"Studio style hidden getaway overlooking Cheyenne Creek with a huge kitchen, romantic wood-burning stove, sleeper sofa, TV, and queen bed! Deer come down every day to say hello! Fall asleep and wake up to the sounds of Cheyenne Creek right outside your window and front deck. This hideaway is located on the upper level, all guests must be able to climb a short set of stairs up one story."
Location:
Colorado Springs, Colorado
Sleeps:
4
Price Per Night:
$57
"Sunset in the Smokies property is in the village of Cobbly Nob, overlooking the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Gatlinburg, TN. It has double master bedrooms, one queen, and one king with attached full bathrooms. This home is located close enough the downtown Gatlinburg but private enough to feel like you have the mountains to yourself."
Location:
Gatlinburg, Tennessee
Sleeps:
4
Price Per Night:
$130
More Story continues
"Ours is a small rustic cabin located in a community of eclectic mountain homes. Newly remodeled using 100-year-old cedar. Large windows bring in the sun and give an amazing view of the outdoors! A unique, raw-cut staircase leads up to the bedroom loft. Enjoy lounging on both the front and back decks. Roast marshmallows, relax and sing by the fire pit. Make Elk Horn your home away from home while exploring."
Location:
Ashford, Washington
Sleeps:
2
Price Per Night:
$115
"Beautiful modern cottage getaway located on 12 groomed acres surrounded by woods. It's located only 10 minutes from downtown Ithaca, NY, 10 minutes to Cornell University, 10 minutes to Ithaca College, 15 minutes to Cayuga Lake, and 30 minutes to the wine trails. There is a ton of hiking surrounding this property just minutes away, you can rent kayaks downtown to access Cayuga Lake and much more!"
Location:
Ithaca, New York
Sleeps:
2
Price Per Night:
$200
"The Rustic Hilltop Cabin is nestled on a wooded hill overlooking Petite Lake. Amy and Robert Bless have lovingly updated the space without taking away that feeling you get from being in a rustic cabin. Enjoy the wrap-around deck, rock-lined fire pit, wood swing, and endless fun at the beach. Bring your fishing pole, boat, and enjoy lake life!"
Location:
Antioch, Illinois
Sleeps:
9
Price Per Night:
$267
"Looking for adventure, relaxation, privacy, & nature's most beautiful sights and sounds? This is the perfect spot! This cozy cabin is nestled in the hills of the Chattahoochee National Forest, only minutes from the Vogel State Park. A babbling creek cascades down the mountain into a private pond. Enjoy the sounds of the creek no matter where you are on the property. It offers its very own hiking trails winding through the mountains, fire pits & lots of outdoor areas to relax and enjoy."
Location:
Blairsville, Georgia
Sleeps:
9
Price Per Night:
$184
"This cozy cabin sits 20 minutes from Yellowstone National Park. World-class fishing Madison River is minutes away, Henry's Lake is within an eye's view. wildlife around the cabin is very common. Hiking, mountain biking, and horseback riding trails sit nestled in the mountains at a rocks throw. The two cabins sit right on the path of the CDT so this is a perfect location if you are doing this trail by hiking, biking, or horses."
Location:
Island Park, Idaho
Sleeps:
8
Price Per Night:
$239
"The Ridge House is a mountain escape located in the heart of the Poconos. On a wooded lot perched on a mountain ridge, the cabin offers spectacular views of the beautiful landscape. As interior designers for our firm, Ridge House Studio, we were sure to curate the design to be truly unique."
Location:
Bushkill, Pennsylvania
Sleeps:
7
Price Per Night:
$239
"An inviting porch swing welcomes you to this two-bedroom cabin, perfect for a summer retreat. A wood-burning fireplace anchors the living room, which opens into a delightful eat-in kitchen with white cabinetry and laminate floor. Both bedrooms are a nice size with roomy closets. A full-size washer and dryer are located in the hall full bathroom. Private covered rear deck and spacious wooded backyard are perfect for relaxing."
Location:
Pine, Arizona
Sleeps:
6
Price Per Night:
$123
"Secluded, cozy log cabin tucked away in the beautiful mountains of Angel Fire, New Mexico. Newly renovated in February 2020, this cabin offers eclectic rustic elements with a simple modern flare. Located on a 12-acre plot that backs up to the historic Taos Pueblo, this cabin is surrounded by beautiful 50ft aspen trees. The property includes a 1.5-acre pond that attracts an assortment of wildlife."
Location:
Angel Fire, New Mexico
Sleeps:
5
Price Per Night:
$136
"I keep both my cabins very clean for you're safety and mine so please come up and visit the parks and the big trees. The mountains are calling you, and nature lovers will love this place; watch the stars at night and listen to the frogs and crickets, ease away the tension. I am a pet-friendly cabin, I charge $25 per pet per night, Pets should not be left alone in the cabin."
Location:
Miramonte, California
Sleeps:
5
Price Per Night:
$154
More Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here? The Most Beautiful Lake-House Retreats On Airbnb Found: The Comfiest Chairs To WFH In