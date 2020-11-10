14 Of Airbnb’s Coziest (& Coolest) Cabins To Book For Nature Peeping

As lockdowns ease, are re-instated, and then ease up again, there's a lot of uncertainty floating around. But, as many offices extend remote employment plans and universities announce virtual classes through the remainder of 2020, it does seem certain that we'll be spending more time at home this winter. Which begs the question: why not do so from the comforts of a cozy cabin?



If you're in need of a change of scenery after who-even-knows-how-many days spent in quarantine, then try some quainter quarters with open nature access to help remedy those life-on-lockdown blues. Since we're not the first to come up with the idea of an extended escape (and we certainly won't be the last), you'll want to start planning your winter stay in advance. To help: We lined up 14 of Airbnb's most beautiful cabin rentals available starting mid-November, so you can beat the telecommuting crowd and book your work-from-forest retreat surrounded by toasty splendor.



Ahead, find everything from minimalist solar-powered setups just right for a blossoming relationship to larger properties that can accommodate a fuller quarantine crew.



At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

View photos Private Cabin Room

"Comfortable cabin located in southwest Jacksonville close to USMC bases Camp Lejeune and New River. We are 45 minutes away from Wilmington, 25 minutes from North Topsail Beach, and less than 10 minutes away from the nearest shopping, dining, and parks. Our space is woodsy, warm, and inviting- just like us!"



Location: Jacksonville, North Carolina

Sleeps: 2

Price Per Night: $50 "Comfortable cabin located in southwest Jacksonville close to USMC bases Camp Lejeune and New River. We are 45 minutes away from Wilmington, 25 minutes from North Topsail Beach, and less than 10 minutes away from the nearest shopping, dining, and parks. Our space is woodsy, warm, and inviting- just like us!"Jacksonville, North Carolina$50 More

View photos Sunroom Cottage in Quiet Meadow

"A charming cottage on 3 acres, overlooking a green meadow. Sun-filled patio room, french doors open up to the wrap-around deck, fully equipped kitchen. WiFi, Apple TV, AC. 2-bd, 1-bath, sleeps 3-5. Barrier-free bathroom, fully accessible/handheld shower combo. 1.5 hrs from NYC, located in the quiet hamlet of Bloomington, Kingston 10 min, cafes, restaurants, art galleries, antique shops, and marinas."



Location: Bloomington, New York

Sleeps: 4

Price Per Night: $190 "A charming cottage on 3 acres, overlooking a green meadow. Sun-filled patio room, french doors open up to the wrap-around deck, fully equipped kitchen. WiFi, Apple TV, AC. 2-bd, 1-bath, sleeps 3-5. Barrier-free bathroom, fully accessible/handheld shower combo. 1.5 hrs from NYC, located in the quiet hamlet of Bloomington, Kingston 10 min, cafes, restaurants, art galleries, antique shops, and marinas."Bloomington, New York$190 More

View photos Minimalist Modern Cabin

"With some of the best views in the high desert, this unique dwelling situated in the hills of yucca valley has everything you could want in a desert getaway. It has its own deck and propane fire pit and is completely off-grid, generating its own power from the sun. The detached kitchen and full bathroom are just yards away. It is one of two other short term rentals on the property."



Location: Morongo Valley, California

Sleeps: 2

Price Per Night: $174 "With some of the best views in the high desert, this unique dwelling situated in the hills of yucca valley has everything you could want in a desert getaway. It has its own deck and propane fire pit and is completely off-grid, generating its own power from the sun. The detached kitchen and full bathroom are just yards away. It is one of two other short term rentals on the property."Morongo Valley, California$174 More

View photos Romantic Retreat On Creek

"Studio style hidden getaway overlooking Cheyenne Creek with a huge kitchen, romantic wood-burning stove, sleeper sofa, TV, and queen bed! Deer come down every day to say hello! Fall asleep and wake up to the sounds of Cheyenne Creek right outside your window and front deck. This hideaway is located on the upper level, all guests must be able to climb a short set of stairs up one story."



Location: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Sleeps: 4

Price Per Night: $57 "Studio style hidden getaway overlooking Cheyenne Creek with a huge kitchen, romantic wood-burning stove, sleeper sofa, TV, and queen bed! Deer come down every day to say hello! Fall asleep and wake up to the sounds of Cheyenne Creek right outside your window and front deck. This hideaway is located on the upper level, all guests must be able to climb a short set of stairs up one story."Colorado Springs, Colorado$57 More

View photos Sunset in the Smokies

"Sunset in the Smokies property is in the village of Cobbly Nob, overlooking the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Gatlinburg, TN. It has double master bedrooms, one queen, and one king with attached full bathrooms. This home is located close enough the downtown Gatlinburg but private enough to feel like you have the mountains to yourself."



Location: Gatlinburg, Tennessee

Sleeps: 4

Price Per Night: $130 "Sunset in the Smokies property is in the village of Cobbly Nob, overlooking the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Gatlinburg, TN. It has double master bedrooms, one queen, and one king with attached full bathrooms. This home is located close enough the downtown Gatlinburg but private enough to feel like you have the mountains to yourself."Gatlinburg, Tennessee$130 More

Story continues