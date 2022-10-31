With 13.6% CAGR, Unified Communication and Collaboration Market Worth USD 131.58 Billion by 2029

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

According to Fortune Business Insights, the unified communication and collaboration market size is projected to reach USD 131.58 billion in 2029, at a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period

Pune, India, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Unified Communication and Collaboration Market size was valued at USD 47.27 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 53.54 billion in 2022 to USD 131.58 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights, provide this information in its report titled, “Unified Communication and Collaboration Market Forecast, 2022-2029.”


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/unified-communications-and-collaboration-uc-c-market-106182


Key Industry Development:

July 2022: Microsoft Teams launched surplus characteristics in communication channels. Among the few available features in Microsoft Teams, connection with external stakeholders and dynamic caller ID for call agents are prominent features.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022 to 2029

Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR

13.6%

2029 Value Projection

USD 131.58 billion

Base Year

2021

Unified Communication and Collaboration Market Size in 2021

USD 47.27 billion

Historical Data for

2018 to 2020

No. of Pages

150

Segments covered

Type, Organization Size, Industry and Geography

Unified Communication and Collaboration Market Growth Drivers

Growing Sales of Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) Tools will Drive Market Growth During COVID-19


Rising Adoption of Digital Transformation Strategies amid COVID-19 Pandemic has Strengthened Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the global economy as governments worldwide have imposed lockdowns and restrictions. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed businesses worldwide to implement digital technologies based on IT software to streamline their business operations. Several small and medium-scale organizations have implemented digital strategies to automate their business processes.


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/unified-communications-and-collaboration-uc-c-market-106182


Drivers and Restraints:

Growing Sales of Unified Communications & Collaboration (UC&C) Tools will Drive Market Growth During COVID-19

Due to the widespread acceptance of remote working, there has been a considerable increase in the use of unified communications & collaboration solutions. The sales of UC&C products have increased, according to market participants Zoom, Microsoft, and Vonage.

Over time, businesses have begun to incorporate unified communication and collaboration technologies. Security issues, however, include denial of service attacks, hacking tools, and unauthorized access can put user data and information at risk. Determining the type and degree of user data protection is similarly challenging.

Segments:

Increased Video Conferencing during COVID-19 Pandemic will Drive Market Growth

The market is segmented by type into telephony, conferencing, unified messaging, and others (contact center, live streaming).

Among these, telephony segment held the major Unified Communication and Collaboration Market share in 2021. Conferencing is predicted to be the fastest growing segment with the highest CAGR of 16.7% in 2022-2029.

Large Enterprises are Implementing ERP Solutions for Resource Planning and Business Expansion

Based on organization size, the market is segmented into SME and large enterprise.

Among these, the large enterprise segment held the major market share in 2021, and the SME segment is predicted to be the fastest growing segment in the coming years. Many SMEs are using UC&C tools to transition to a remote-first workforce.

Use of ERP Solutions to Automate Business Processes and Strengthen Financial Transactions to Drive Market Forward

Based on industry, the market is segmented into IT & telecom, BFSI, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, education, government, and others (utilities, travel & hospitality, and so on.) Among these, healthcare segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment with the highest CAGR in the forecast period (2022-2029).

Geographically, the market is segmented across five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Report Coverage:

The report presents a systematic study of the segments and thorough analysis of the market overview. A thoughtful evaluation of the current market trends as well as future opportunities is offered in the report. Moreover, it presents an exhaustive analysis of the regional insights and how they help to form the market growth. The COVID-19 impacts have been discussed in the report to assist investors and business owners with a better understanding of the possible threats present in the market. The report further discusses the key players and their prominent strategies to stay in the dominating position.


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/unified-communications-and-collaboration-uc-c-market-106182


Regional Insights:

North America to Hold Major Market Share Stoked by Increasing Activities by Chief Players

Due to the presence of major players there, North America held the largest market share for unified communication & collaboration in 2021. In order to grow their business and their consumer base, major players from North American nations join with SMEs and combine with them.

During the projection period, Asia Pacific is anticipated to rise with a spectacular CAGR. The need for UC&C products in this market is mostly driven by the Asia Pacific region's growing digitalization activities.

In order to stay competitive, some top European players are also boosting their investment and growing and developing cloud-based and AI-powered UC&C.

Competitive Landscape:

Key Players Launch Innovative Products to Support the Unified Communication and Collaboration Market Growth

The major Unified Communication & Collaboration (UC&C) firms use a variety of tactics to strengthen their position as the industry's top businesses. One such crucial tactic is the acquisition of businesses to increase brand value among customers. Another crucial tactic is routinely introducing novel technology after doing a thorough analysis of the market and its target demography.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

  • Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

  • IBM Corporation (U.S.)

  • Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (U.S.)

  • 8x8, Inc. (U.S.)

  • RingCentral, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Verizon Communication, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Avaya, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Vonage Holdings Corp. (U.S.)

  • Google LLC (U.S.)


Quick Buy - Unified Communication and Collaboration Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/106182


Major Table of Contents:

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Methodology/Approach

    • Data Sources

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends

    • Impact of COVID-19

      • Short-term Impact

      • Long-term Impact

  • Competition Landscape

    • Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

    • Global Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2021

  • Global Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings

    • By Type (USD)

      • Telephony

      • Conferencing

      • Unified Messaging

      • Others (Contact Centers, Live Streaming)

    • By Organization Size (USD)

      • Small & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

      • Large Enterprises

    • By Industry (USD)

      • IT & Telecom

      • BFSI

      • Healthcare

      • Retail

      • Manufacturing

      • Education

      • Government

      • Others (Utilities, Travel & Hospitality, Etc.)

    • By Region (USD)

      • North America

      • Latin America

      • Europe

      • Middle East & Africa

      • Asia Pacific

TOC Continued…!


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


Latest Stories

  • Canada's McIntosh, Mac Neil win World Cup gold, American Ledecky sets world record

    TORONTO — Canada's Summer McIntosh and American Katie Ledecky weren't sure what to expect in their first competitive event of the season at this week's FINA Swimming World Cup. The off-season rest apparently served them well. Both are already in record-breaking form. McIntosh set a world junior mark in the women's 400-metre medley while Ledecky set a world record in the 1,500 freestyle on Saturday night at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre. "I knew that record was within reach just based on some

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • NHL players tooting their own horn with personalized goal songs

    NHL players choosing their own goal songs is trending in a sport that's historically emphasized team and downplayed the individual. The Winnipeg Jets this season are among the latest clubs to let each player pick a song to reverberate through Canada Life Centre after he scores. "I think the fans have loved it. The players have definitely picked up on it. They've put some thought into it," said Kyle Balharry, True North Sports' senior director of game presentation. "It's bringing a lot of persona

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • How the Raptors stymied Embiid, Harden en route to big win over 76ers

    The Raptors were able to shut down the Sixers superstars when it mattered most. Toronto's big dogs came to play, too.

  • Nick Nurse offers an update on Otto Porter Jr.

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses the improved spacing in the halfcourt offence, Pascal Siakam's play, Thaddeus Young not getting minutes recently and what Otto Porter Jr.'s role will be once he returns.

  • Dvorak has 1st hat trick, Canadiens beat Blues 7-4

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Christian Dvorak had his first NHL hat trick and the Montreal Canadiens scored three times in a 4:50 span in the second period to rally for a 7-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night. Dvorak completed the hat trick into an empty net with 1:35 remaining in the third period. He broke through after 13 two-goal games. “That's nice,” Dvorak said. “I've been close a couple times but it's kind of nice to get it out of the way, I guess.” Cole Caufield added two goals and N

  • Nicholas Bennett sets Para-swimming world record in 200m freestyle S14 event in Toronto

    Para-swimmer Nicholas Bennett, one of Canada's up-and-coming stars, continued his banner season Sunday at the FINA World Cup in Toronto. The 18-year-old from Parksville, B.C., lowered the world record — pending ratification — in the men's 200-metre freestyle S14 to one minute 51.40 seconds. Australia's Jack Ireland held the previous short course mark of 1:52.49 since Aug. 24. In June, Bennett clocked 1:54.41 — a Canadian record — in a silver-medal performance at the Para-swimming world champions

  • Spain's state prosecutor drops charges against Neymar

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain's state prosecutor dropped its charges against Neymar on Friday, but a Brazilian company involved in the case will continue to fight the soccer player in court. The case stems from Neymar's transfer in 2013 from Santos to Barcelona. The state prosecutor withdrew all charges against Neymar, his father and the former executives of the Brazilian and Spanish clubs. However, the trial will continue because Brazilian company DIS, which brought the case, maintained its acc

  • Captain Bo Horvat scores twice as Vancouver Canucks down Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1

    VANCOUVER — There was a different air in the Vancouver Canucks' locker room Friday night. The team had its first win on home ice — a decisive 5-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. And after starting the campaign on a disastrous seven-game skid, the Canucks were officially on a new streak with back-to-back victories. “Obviously there's a lot more energy, obviously the smiles on our faces," said Bo Horvat, who scored twice on Friday. "But I mean, we’ve got to dig ourselves out of the hole here

  • Canada's roster for women's hockey Rivalry Series against U.S. loaded with gold

    CALGARY — Canada's roster for the first three games of its women's Rivalry Series against the U.S. features 16 players who won both Olympic and world hockey championship gold this year. Canada's 23-player lineup announced on Wednesday features veteran forwards Marie-Philip Poulin, Brianne Jenner, Sarah Nurse as well as defender Jocelyne Larocque and goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens. The seven-game series opens Nov. 15 in Kelowna, B.C., followed two days later with Game 2 in Kamloops, B.C. The U.S.

  • 'They played harder than we did': Scottie Barnes on 76ers

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes credited the 76ers for their effort and hustle on Friday night.

  • Marino defeats Fernandez in all-Canadian quarterfinal to advance at Abierto Tampico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Rebecca Marino got the better of Leylah Fernandez in their all-Canadian quarterfinal at the Abierto Tampico WTA 125 tournament with a 6-3, 6-3 win on Thursday. Marino won 72.4 per cent of her first-serve points and broke on five of her 10 opportunities. The Vancouver native recorded all four of her aces in the second set alone. Fernandez of Laval, Que., in comparison, had a tough night only winning 50 per cent of her first-serve points. The 20-year-old fired two aces in the mat

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Flames burned 3-2 at home by Oilers comeback

    CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored twice, including the game winner at 12:24 of the third period, as the Edmonton Oilers came from behind for a 3-2 NHL victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Connor McDavid, who also added two assists, had the other goal for Edmonton (6-3-0), which has won three in a row. Mikael Backlund and Brett Ritchie replied for Calgary (5-2-0). Stuart Skinner made 40 saves to earn the win and improve to 2-1-0. Jacob Markstrom, who had 22 saves, suffered his first loss

  • Stevens leads Stampeders to 36-10 win over Roughriders, Mitchell saluted

    CALGARY — Bo Levi Mitchell handed the game ball to fellow quarterback Tommy Stevens after the Calgary Stampeders capped their 2022 regular season with a 36-10 win over the visiting Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday. It was a poignant move because Mitchell, Calgary's all-time leading passer and twice the CFL's Most Outstanding Player, had walked off McMahon Stadium's turf for likely the last time as a Stampeder. In the final year of his contract, and with starter Jake Maier recently signing a

  • WHL roundup: Rebels win 13th straight by drilling Oil Kings 7-2

    EDMONTON — The Red Deer Rebels ran into some early adversity in Edmonton on Sunday, trailing the host Oil Kings 2-1 before their game was 14 minutes old. The Rebels didn't take long to get things right, scoring six unanswered goals to win the Western Hockey League contest 7-2. It was the Rebels 13th win in as many games. Hunter Mayo scored twice for the Rebels (13-0-0-0), with singles netted by Kai Uchacz, Christoffer Sedoff, Escalus Burlock, Craig Armstrong and Frantisek Formanek. Cole Miller a

  • Stevens leads Stampeders to 36-10 win over Roughriders, Mitchell saluted

    CALGARY — Bo Levi Mitchell handed the game ball to fellow quarterback Tommy Stevens after the Calgary Stampeders capped their 2022 regular season with a 36-10 win over the visiting Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday. It was a poignant move because Mitchell, Calgary's all-time leading passer and twice the CFL's Most Outstanding Player, had walked off McMahon Stadium's turf for likely the last time as a Stampeder. In the final year of his contract, and with starter Jake Maier recently signing a

  • Soccer North: John Herdman's 'crazy' idea about to become reality for Canadian men's soccer team

    Richie Laryea and his Canadian men's soccer teammates are just a few weeks away from making coach John Herdman's "crazy thought" a reality when they take the field at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. That's how the 27-year-old Toronto native described Herdman's approach when he took over as coach of the men's team in 2018. The men's team hadn't qualified for the tournament since 1986. "He was telling guys we're going to go to 2022 World Cup ... and I think guys just started, 'ok, this is it, we're g

  • Lucas Raymond scores twice in Red Wings' 2-1 win over Wild

    DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored his first two goals of the season, Ville Husso made 30 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Saturday night to end a two-game losing streak. Raymond finally broke through in the eighth game of the season after scoring 23 times last season as a rookie. Raymond broke a tie on a power play with 4.3 seconds remaining in the second period. Driving into the goal crease with the puck, he managed to jam it through the legs of goalie Filp Gusta