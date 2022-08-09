Up to 13,000 fans expected as Rocket League World Championships hit Fort Worth

The Rocket League World Championship 2022 is taking place at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth this week as top professional players from across the world compete for a $600,000 grand prize.

Rocket League, which is available on all gaming platforms, is a multiplayer video game in which soccer is played with vehicles. Twenty-four professional teams have worked to get to this point by placing in tournaments and seasonal splits.

Play begins at 11 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the final three days of the World Championship Main Event. Doors open at 10.

The event is sold out. Up to 13,000 fans are expected.

Who is playing?

The wildcard matches started Aug. 4 with the championship scheduled for Sunday. Sixteen of 24 teams advanced to the group stage, which began Tuesday. Some familiar names among esports fans, like Faze Clan, G2 Esports and NRG, made the cut.

Where to watch

The World Championship can be watched on the Rocket League Championship Series’s Twitch and YouTube channel.