12th Man: Mohanlal’s Malayalam Film Helmed by Jeethu Joseph To Release on OTT Platform – Reports
12th Man starring Mohanlal is all set to go the digital way. Helmed by Jeethu Joseph, the film is touted to be a thriller. Now, as per reports, the Malayalam flick is expected to ditch the theatrical release and will arrive on an OTT platform. However, nothing official is confirmed yet.
Check It Out:
#12thMan coming soon to your home screens. pic.twitter.com/oy84rx1GSR
— LetsOTT GLOBAL (@LetsOTT) October 4, 2021
