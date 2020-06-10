125 Frankie & Benny's restaurants to close, putting thousands of jobs at risk

The Restaurant Group has confirmed that 125 Frankie & Benny's restaurants are going to close - potentially putting thousands of jobs at risk.

The company - whose other brands include Wagamama, Chiquito and Garfunkel's - said it has been on the "sharp end of the COVID-19 pandemic".

It is going to enter into a company voluntary arrangement with its landlords to restructure its estate, and is seeking to reduce rent at 85 of its sites.