125 Frankie & Benny's restaurants to close, putting thousands of jobs at risk

Ganesh Rao, business reporter
Sky News

The Restaurant Group has confirmed that 125 Frankie & Benny's restaurants are going to close - potentially putting thousands of jobs at risk.

The company - whose other brands include Wagamama, Chiquito and Garfunkel's - said it has been on the "sharp end of the COVID-19 pandemic".

It is going to enter into a company voluntary arrangement with its landlords to restructure its estate, and is seeking to reduce rent at 85 of its sites.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

What to Read Next

Back