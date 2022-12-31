125 cute things to say to your GF when you want her to feel all the feels

If there’s one thing I know about girlfriends as someone who has been a girlfriend, it’s that we love being showered with affectionate reminders of how much you love us. Yes, the rumors are true: girls only want one thing and it’s thoughtful, verbal expressions of your devotion. Just tell us how great we are and how much we mean to you, and it’s pretty hard to go wrong, TBH. Yup, it’s really that simple, hence why having plenty of cute things to say to your girlfriend in your back pocket is simply called ~planning ahead~.

Even if the lucky lady in your life’s love language isn’t words of affirmation, pretty much everyone enjoys a compliment from their significant other every once in a while (or like, all the time, forever). That's because verbal validation can go a long way in making someone feel safe, seen, and supported in a relationship. In fact, for a lot of people, compliments can easily be the bridge that turns a shitty day into a great one. You—yes, you—literally have the power to turn your girlfriend’s whole day around with just a few well-placed words, so why not put it to good use?

Remember, compliments and sweet nothings are literally free, so really what’s stopping you from doling them out to the love of your life? Whether it’s a random mid-day text to let your girlfriend know you’re thinking about her, a romantic reminder of how much you love her, or some sweet-yet-steamy pillow talk, just a few cute words can go a long way.

In case you’re in need of a little inspiration, we’ve got ideas for you. Whether you want to make your girl laugh, cheer her up when she’s down, keep the spicy vibes going, or just let her know how much you care, we have you covered. Here are 125 cute things you can text, write in a letter, whisper, say, or shout from the rooftops because you’re just that in love. You're welcome!



If you can’t stop thinking about how hot she looks:

1. You’re so gorgeous. Simple, but “gorgeous” just packs a certain punch that “beautiful” doesn’t. Sure “beautiful” is nice, but “Gorgeous” is like, “I am absolutely floored by your beauty and I may never recover.”

2. You’re so gorgeous. (I can’t say anything to your face. Cause look at your face.) Sometimes (okay, most of the time) Taylor really says it best.

3. You’re so beautiful they need a new word for beautiful. Let her know her beauty literally transcends the English language.

4. It is literally unfair how hot you look rn. This level of attractiveness should be illegal. Luckily it’s not though.

5. I literally can’t focus at work rn because I keep thinking about how hot you looked in that [insert particularly memorable outfit she wore at one point]. Bonus points for specificity!

6. Baby, you are stunning. Her looks could kill, and she should know it!

7. I swear I straight up forget my name for a second every time I look into your eyes. Take your standard “you have beautiful eyes” to the next level.

8. You know you’re the hottest woman in the room right now, right? It’s not a competition…but if it were, she’d win.



9. The power you're supplying is electrifying. You can't go wrong with a good musical quote, especially when it's from Grease and will make her feel leather-jacket-wearing levels of hot.

10. Your hair smells delicious this morning. Let’s face it, sometimes we "forget" to wash our hair for a few weeks on end, so applaud her for spending the time it takes to do that.

11. I love that [whatever she's wearing] on you. Whether it's sweats or a literal evening gown, we like to know you think all our 'fits are flawless.

12. I love that [whatever she's wearing] on you, but I'd like it even better off you. Same deal as above, but with a touch of spice.

13. If Brie Larson was here right now, she would 100% ask you on a date. Brie Larson is the ideal woman. I mean, come on, she's Captain Marvel.

14. I love your body. Hello, instant confidence boost.

15. Your body is a wonderland. Watch her melt if she's a John Mayer fan. Then, you know, use your hands...

16. You look so sexy right now. See also: You are the sexiest woman alive. Either will make her feel like the damn goddess she is.

17. You're beautiful. There's just something so sparkly about the word beautiful. Use it to let her know you see her shine.

18. It literally hurts how hot you are. She's scorching, and you've gotta let her know you're feelin' her burn. For safety reasons, you know?

19. I'm so attracted to you. Say it loud, say it proud, and say it often.

If you’re feeling lovey-dovey

20. You’re my favourite. That’s it. That’s the tweet.

21. You know I can’t get enough of you? Just a friendly reminder!

22. I’m so obsessed with you. Face it, you’re hooked. No shame in admitting that!

23. I literally can’t stop thinking about you. She must be exhausted from running through your mind all day.

24. My whole life changed the day I met you. It’s that kind of love.

25. I was just thinking about that time [insert cute memory from your first date]. She’ll be touched that you remember. No detail is too specific!

26. I’m so in love with you. The “so” really adds a little something, trust.

27. You’re my dream girl. Cute!

28. I love you the most. Not that it’s a competition or anything.

29. I adore you. There’s just something very pure about this one.

30. I love the way you [insert cute thing she does]. Bonus points if it's something you find adorable but she doesn't even know she’s doing it.



31. You are perfect. Short, but effective.

32. I'm so thankful for you. Reminding the people you love that you care is always an A+ way to connect.

33. You make my heart happy. Cue: Awww!



34. You've got the prettiest face. Now watch as a smile lights it up!

35. I'll follow you into the dark. It's not a real relationship until you start quoting Death Cab for Cutie at each other.

36. You make my dreams come true. She is your dream girl, after all.

37. To me, you are everything. Make it clear that she's your whole world.

38. You're not just my girlfriend, you're my best friend. Reaching gf+bff status is pretty much endgame couple #goals, so let her know that you love her and you like her.

39. Baby, I'm amazed by you. Even if she's not a Beatles fan, she'll appreciate the Paul McCartney lyrics because hi, they're amazing.

40. I pick you. I choose you. I love you. Do Derek and Meredith better than Derek and Meredith did Derek and Meredith.

41. I can't imagine my life without you. And not just because she leaves bobby pins on every surface. Because you love her, ofc!



42. You're simply the best. 100% better than all the rest.

If things are starting to get a lil steamy

43. I can’t stop thinking about [insert hot thing she did last time you had sex]. Just reminiscing!

44. I can’t stop thinking about [insert what you want to do to her next time you see her]. Points. For. Details!

45. You make me so horny all the GD time. Just being honest!

46. This morning I got off thinking about [insert hot sex memory/thing about your girlfriend that turns you on]. There’s literally no higher form of flattery than letting someone know they’re your masturbatory material.

47. I want you. Simple, understated, extremely hot.

48. I love the way you smell. Not her perfume or her shampoo, but her actual human smell—the one you only get a whiff of when you’re real up close and personal.

49. I can’t wait to devour you later. Let her know you made dinner plans. (It’s her. She’s the dinner plans.)

50. I’m never happier than when my face is between your legs. You’d make it your new permanent address if you could.

51. Is it hot in here? Or is it just you? It’s her, duh.

52. You’re literally the best sex of my life, JSYK. Yes, we all like to assume we’re the best our partner’s ever had. No harm in letting her know for sure.

53. It's getting hot in here. You should take off all your clothes. It's just common sense!

54. I want to make you feel as good as you make me feel. A partner who prioritises their S.O.'s pleasure? Love that for your girlfriend.

55. I can't keep my hands off of you. Now put 'em to good use and give her a ~sensual~ massage.

56. There's a party in my pants and you're invited. Everyone loves a good party!

57. I want to kiss every square inch of your body. Then do it again, just to make sure you didn't miss any spots.

58. I love it when you [insert the sexiest thing she does here]. It's always nice to know our skills are appreciated.

59. You're scrumptious. Best said with a throaty growl and your face between her thighs.

60. Let me see if you taste as good as you look. A fine way to ease into the above compliment.

61. You drive me wild. This is the ideal in-bed compliment that'll take things from hot to way, way hotter.

62. I want to bury my face in your boobs. Just being honest!

If you want to make her laugh

63. I give you permission to eat the last slice of pizza if I forget to slap your butt today. Considering no butt slap is a mortal sin, I think this is fair.

64. Are you a keyboard? Because you’re just my type. A little cheese can go a long way.

65. Oh no, is that a parking ticket? (Pretend to inspect your car for an imaginary ticket.) Nope! You're the only fine I see. She'll appreciate the joke and your uncanny acting abilities.

66. The best things in life are free, but here's my credit card anyway. Surprise shopping trip? Surprise shopping trip!

67. Do you know how really, really, really, ridiculously good looking you are? What is this? A compliment for ants? Add a few more "reallys" in there if three feels like you're skimping her.

68. They call it a love tap because I'd love to tap that. Wordplay and butt slaps are both tres sexy, so this one is a no-brainer.

69. "You give me premature ventricular contractions." To quote the great Natalie Portman in No Strings Attached, this means your gf makes your heart skip a beat. Cute and nerdy? Check!

70. I'm no Jack Dawson, but I'd love to draw you like a French girl. If this turns into a date night where you draw naked pictures of each other, all the better.

71. Are you from Tennessee? Because you're the only ten I see. It's geographical! It's classic! It's lame in all the best ways!

If she’s feeling down about friendship or family drama

72. You'll be the coolest cool aunt. She’s not the black sheep of the family, she’s the cool aunt. She’ll never feel alone when her nieces and nephews are hitting her up to hang out later in life.

73. You’re worth the whole damn bunch of them put together. Why not get a little Gatsby with it, you know?

74. You’re my person. And whatever drama she’s got going on elsewhere will never change that.

75. It’s you and me against the world, babe. You’re her ride-or-die and she’d better believe it.

78. Everything will be just fine. Sometimes simply hearing that the world isn't going to end because of one specific interaction is majorly helpful.

79. I’m writing up a subtweet as we speak. Nothing says "I love you" like showing your girlfriend where your loyalty lies via an out-of-context Tweet.

80. I got you, babe. With you in her corner, all that other drama is easier to stress less about.

81. You make every hangout better, so imagine how lame that party is if you're not there. This is an objective truth and a reminder that your girlfriend will always be the most interesting person in the room.

82. We'll figure this out together. One of the best things about being in a relationship is having someone by your side to help tackle shady texts and parental disappointment.

83. If this was gym class, I'd pick you to be on my team first. But thank God it's not actually gym class, amiright?

84. I'm glad you're right here next to me. Your presence makes me happy. If she's feeling crummy about her relationships, let her know that yours is rock-solid.

85. You are very easy to love. At the end of the day, she's probably just feeling left out and down on herself about it. Comforting words can go a long way—earnest or not.

86. You are my favorite person to do nothing with. Again, comforting words can go a long way x2.

87. I am who I am because of you. If quoting Noah from The Notebook is wrong (it isn't), she won't care because the line is too adorable.

If she’s in her feels in general

88. I’d rather have you on your worst day than anyone else on their best. A little reminder that she’s still your number one, even when she doesn’t feel her best.

89. I love you even with the vibes are off. Weird vibes are no match for this romance.

90. Let me know if there’s anything I can do to make you smile. No pressure, just a standing offer.

91. Wish I were there to cuddle you right now. Unless you are there, in which case, just cuddle her. Right now.



92. Just an FYI, you could easily destroy my ex with a sword. Women love to feel strong, like they could protect you from anything. Given how much trauma your ex imparted on you, this one will keep her beaming for days.

93. I’ll water the plants today. Actions speak louder than words, and tending to her succulent basically means marriage.

94. What do you want for dinner? I'm ordering in for us. Again, actions speak louder than words, and so does overpriced delivery she doesn't have to pay for.

95. Your smile is more vibrant than a sunset. She is your sun. Everything revolves around her.

96. Your love language is [blank] so today I’ll do [blank]. This will make her feel seen, heard, and appreciated. Quality Time? Plan a date. Physical Touch? Massage. Acts of Service? Do the dishes. Gift Giving? A subscription to this website. Words of Affirmation? Read this entire list verbatim.

97. “I have loved you like a baby, like some lonesome child. I have loved you in a tame way and I have loved you wild.” If there’s one thing I know, it’s that queer women love Dolly Parton. Seven Bridges Road? More like Seven Days of a Happy Girlfriend.

98. Let's dance it out. If dancing when you feel like shit works on Grey's Anatomy, it has to work IRL. Blast some tunes, pull her over, and waltz (or headbang) around the room.

99. You make the world brighter. Remind her how dazzling she is, especially when she's feeling dark.

100. For what it's worth, my friends are all jealous that I'm the one who gets to date you. And yup, there's likely a (hopefully theoretical) line out the door of people who love/like/lust after her.

101. I'm here for you. Simple, powerful, and understanding. This is best paired with a cuddle and her favorite dessert.

If she needs to be gassed up:

102. You’re an absolute force of a woman. She is woman, hear her roar.

103. I am literally amazed by you every damn day. All she does is win.

104. You’re the main character. It’s not main character syndrome when you’re literally a freaking star.

105. You *are* the moment. She is the moment! That’s it!

106. You kill it every damn day. Literally just the facts.

107. Anna Wintour would be intimidated by you. I mean, maybe not literally. But she’ll get the idea.

108. Does it ever get tiring being this hot, fun, and successful all the time? She’s married to the grind.

109. The only reason I don’t want to literally be you is because then I wouldn’t get to date you. It’s a good point!

110. Ariana Grande called, she wants her perfect hair and angelic aura back. Literally show me a woman who doesn’t want to be compared to Ariana Grande, I’ll wait.

111. No one does it like you. Does what? It. Anything. Everything. Whatever it is, no one else is doing it like her!

112. Quick reminder: You’re the baddest bitch I know. Just in case she forgot!

113. You could either run this city or destroy it if you wanted to, up to you. Her POWER.

114. You’re smarter than every person you work with. A helpful reminder she could single-handedly destroy every one of them at a trivia night.

115. They should ask you to model in the Urban Outfitters catalog. Urban Outfitters is the go-to department store for every fly hunny. Your girlfriend is definitely hot enough to model for them.

116. Who run the world? Correct answer: "You." Also, girls. But mostly her!

117. I’d elect you to be CEO of a large company. Go shatter that glass ceiling, bb.

118. You're the hottest person in this room. Facts. Also, very fucking sweet.

119. They're just lucky to be graced with your presence. Perfect for before she heads to an interview, the first day at a new job, or leaving for a social sitch she's feeling anxious about.

120. Dogs always wag their tails when they look at you. You should probably adopt a few, though, just to prove your point.

121. You're wearing that [insert item of clothing she's obvi rocking] like you're doing it a favor. The last thing every gal needs before walking out the door is verbal confirmation from her boo that she is, in fact, a babe.

122. Why are there only seven wonders in the world when you exist? There should be eight! You!

123. You're the hardest working person I know. Yes, she is! And she deserves that promotion/rave work review/bonus at work, tyvm.

124. You're always the life of the party. The party never starts until she walks in. Never!

125. "You’re incredibly fast and strong. Your skin is pale white and ice cold." She’ll be anticipating a compliment and she'll get something even better instead—a Twilight quote. 10/10 romance!

