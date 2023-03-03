123fahrschule SE's (FRA:123F) Path To Profitability

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at 123fahrschule SE's (FRA:123F) future prospects. 123fahrschule SE engages in driving license training in the German driving school market. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a €4.5m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of €4.6m, moving it further away from breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on 123fahrschule's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 2 of the German Consumer Services analysts is that 123fahrschule is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of €1.7m in 2025. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 73% is expected, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving 123fahrschule's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, bear in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 7.8% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

