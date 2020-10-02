120+ retailers selling face masks online

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Now that we've adjusted to the "new normal" in the age of coronavirus (COVID-19), many states are slowly starting to open back up. It's more important than ever to stay safe while venturing out to stores, work, doctor's appointments, and more. That's why the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that people wear a cloth face covering to slow the spread of the virus when you're out in public. While not as effective as a medical-grade mask or an N95 mask, these coverings provide an extra layer of protection by blocking respiratory droplets, which is the primary way that COVID-19 is transmitted. Not only that, but in light of new data, the CDC recently reported that wearing a mask may actually protect the wearer from contracting a more severe case of coronavirus.

The demand for these cloth face coverings is on the rise as more and more people are beginning to leave their homes—and thus need an appropriate face mask. Here at Reviewed—where we’re obsessed with finding the best products at the best prices—we’ve taken it upon ourselves to help people shop for face masks online. Thanks to our apparel writer’s knowledge of textiles and fabrics, we’ve covered what makes an effective mask, where you can buy the materials to make your own mask at home, and which face masks available online offer the most protection. However, since initially covering where to buy face masks, more and more retailers have started selling them. This is why we decided to compile a list of 120 retailers selling masks online, from Anthropologie to Old Navy.

There are face masks that tie around the head, masks that loop over your ears, masks that offer an extra layer of protection with a filter, masks that are less expensive, and even masks that are stylish. Whatever your preference, there seems to be a mask for everyone. And whether you go the extra protection route or not, wearing something is always better than wearing nothing.

Our experts have also tested some of the most popular face masks out there and ranked the top 10 in terms of quality, comfort, and breathability. Below are our favorites, along with all of the other best places to buy face masks online.

Tip: Many of these masks are constantly selling out—and constantly being restocked—so check back frequently to find the one you want in stock.

The 10 best face masks you can buy

1. Athleta

View photos Athleta More

Protection level: Non-medical grade

Type of mask: Elastic ear loops

Bonus: Athleta is donating 100,000 non-medical masks to Mayo Clinic.

Shop Athleta Non-Medical Face Masks for $30 (for a 5-pack)

2. Tom Bihn

View photos Tom Bihn More

Protection level: Non-medical grade

Type of mask: Non-elastic ear loops

Bonus: For every mask sold, Tom Bihn will donate a mask to a person in need.

Shop Tom Bihn Face Masks for $13

3. Summersalt

View photos Summersalt More