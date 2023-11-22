12 Years After Near-Fatal Crash, F1 Hero Robert Kubica Signs With Ferrari

SOPA Images - Getty Images

When Formula 1 driver Robert Kubica was seriously injured in a crash during a 2011 rally, he had to give up a life-changing opportunity to join Ferrari for the 2012 season. Kubica eventually returned to F1 in different roles from 2018 through 2022, but he never had another shot with a race-winning team and has since returned to sports car racing. There, more than a decade later, he finally gets his shot in a Ferrari.

Kubica has signed on with AF Corse to run one of its Le Mans-winning Ferrari 499P prototypes in the Hypercar class during the next FIA World Endurance Championship season. Although the actual car he is driving has not been announced yet, the decision to sign another driver comes three weeks after the brand indicated that it is ready to add a third 499P to its stable for the 2024 season. Although Ferrari's plans to grow the team are not yet official, that car now seems to be earmarked for Kubica and two other drivers.

Had Kubica not been injured in 2011, the former BMW Sauber and Renault Lotus driver would have replaced Felipe Massa at Ferrari in the following offseason. He instead spent the early 2010s ramping up his post-injury racing activity before signing a test driver role at Williams in 2017, one that eventually turned into a race seat for the 2019 season. He raced two more times in his role as a reserve driver for Alfa Romeo Sauber over the next three years, but his attention turned to sports cars from 2020 on. Kubica is the 2022 European Le Mans Series champion and 2023 FIA World Endurance Champion, both with the powerhouse W Racing Team. Now, he has a shot to win Le Mans with the manufacturer he had agreed to join over a decade ago.

