12-year-old golfer Michelle Liu 'pretty disappointed' with start at CP Women's Open

While most other 12-year-olds are a couple weeks shy of starting Grade 8, Michelle Liu is gearing up for day two of competition at the CP Women’s Open where she shattered records as the youngest participant ever in the field.

Showing up and breaking records is simply not enough for the young star, she’s actually disappointed with her first round score of nine-over 81 on Thursday. Talk about a true competitor.

“I would say, yeah, pretty disappointed about my score,” Liu told Jon McCarthy of the Toronto Sun after her round.

Liu broke the record of youngest competitor previously held by defending champion and fellow Canadian Brooke Henderson, who was 14 years old when she set the record. Liu has gained quite the following around the course, where she stands out as the five-foot-tall kid with braces, casually smashing 250 yards off the tee.

“I’m happy that so many people are supporting me,” she said. “I’m really glad I’m able to experience this sort of support. I’m definitely looking forward to hopefully playing a better round tomorrow.”

Liu’s first round score wasn’t what she had expected going into the day.

“Yeah, definitely bad chipping. I would say I don’t expect much, but also expect to play something I think is my average score.”

With 96 of the top 100 players in the field in attendance, Liu has a lot to be proud of in her young career no matter where she finishes.

She has another opportunity to chip away at her nine-over score, as she teed off this morning at 7:48 am at Magna Golf Club for the CP Women’s Open second round.

